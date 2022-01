Honor Speedway Announces 2022 Schedule

Honor Speedway news

Afternoon racers and race fans …. here is our 2022 regular season championship schedule

(Classes and dates subject to change without notice)

April

Apr. 23 – 12:00 — Hot Laps – Open to all classes

Apr. 30 – 12:00 — Hot Laps – Open to all classes

May

May 7 – 7:00 – “Rev It Up Season Opener” – Sport Mods, Stock Cars, So CO Karts, Hobby Stocks, Sport Compacts, CDC

May 20 (Fri.) – 7:00 — “Desert Bash” – Sport Mods, Stock Cars, So CO Karts, Hobby Stocks, Sport Compacts, CDC

May 21/22 – RAAM Car Audio Competition

May 27 (Fri.) – 7:00 – “Desert Throwdown“- CAT Tour, Sport Mods, Stock Cars, Hobby Stocks, Sport Compacts, CDC ** Special Event Pricing**

June

June 4– 7:00 – “Bull Ring Rumble” – Sport Mods, Stock Cars, So CO Karts, Hobby Stocks, Sport Compacts, CDC

June 18 – 7:00 – “Father’s Day Tribute” – ASCS Sprint Cars, NOW 600’s, RMLSA, So CO Karts, CDC ** Special Event Pricing**

June 24 (Fri.) – 7:00 – “30/30 Shootout”- Sport Mods, Stock Cars, So CO Karts, Hobby Stocks, Sport Compacts, CDC

July

July 2 – 7:00 – “Independence Classic” – Sport Mods, Stock Cars, So CO Karts, Hobby Stocks, Sport Compacts, CDC

July 16– 7:00 – “Ed Butkovich Night” – Sport Mods, Stock Cars, So CO Karts, Hobby Stocks, Sport Compacts, CDC

July 30 – 7:00 – “Halloween in July“– RMLSA, Sport Mods, Stock Cars, So CO Karts, Hobby Stocks, Sport Compacts CDC

August

Aug. 6 – 7:00 – “Pueblo Cup” – Sport Mods, Stock Cars, So CO Karts, Hobby Stocks (CUP), Sport Compacts, CDC (CUP)

Aug. 20– 7:00 –“Frank Potoker Classic” – ASCS Sprint Cars, NOW 600’s, RMLSA, CVOR, So CO Karts, CDC ** Special Event Pricing**

Aug. 26 (Fri.) – 7:00 – “Summer Sizzler“- Sport Mods, Stock Cars, So CO Karts, Hobby Stocks, Sport Compacts, CDC

September

Sep. 3 – 7:00 –“Tumbleweed Tussle” – Sport Mods, Stock Cars, So CO Karts, Hobby Stocks, Sport Compacts, CDC

Sep. 9 (Fri.) – 7:00 – “Steel City Special” – HPLM, ASCS Sprints, NOW 600’s, So CO Karts, CDC ** Special Event Pricing**

Sep. 17 – TBA

Sep. 23 (Fri.) – 7:00 – “Season Championship” – Sport Mods, Stock Cars, So CO Karts, Hobby Stocks, Sport Compacts, CDC

October

Oct. 1 – 6:00 – “Mechanics Night” – Sport Mods, Stock Cars, So CO Karts, Hobby Stocks, Sport Compacts, CDC

November

Nov. – Championship Awards Banquet – TBA