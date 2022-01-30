Got this message from Ryan Moser about the passing of his father Gary Moser.

It is with heavy heart that i have to let everyone know that my dad Gary Moser passed away last night. I will miss him so much. We got to travel the country racing cars for 34 years he was my best friend, toughest critic, biggest fan, he put so much into everything he did and was the hardest working man i know. He loved 3 main things in life his dog, his son and his racecars. I have been trying to make this post for over an hour and at a loss and still hard to believe. Love you dad always and forever. We will let everyone know what we decide to do about a memorial