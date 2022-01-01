El Paso County Raceway 2022 Schedule

Broomfield, Colorado – BST Promotions is excited to bring the 2022 Race Season to El Paso County Raceway jus east of Colorado Springs, for yet another year of the fastest dirt track racing in the region. Starting Saturday April 23rd and running until September 24th, the 2022 EPCR race Season is full of action. Qualifying heat races will start at 5PM and the fast-paced Main Events will run from 7-10PM. BST will also be hosting tow test and tune sessions before the season begins, April 2nd and April 9th and encourage driver’s and crew to come out and get some laps in, get some laps in, get registered and safety inspected, and check out this year’s competition.

The 2022 season will be an exciting one for fans as the United Rebel Winged Sprint Cars come to Colorado for the first time in more than four years and will kick-off the season right without April 23rd Winged Sprint Nationals CAR Tour season opener. The ASCS Elite Sprint Cars, Powri Lightning Sprints, High Plains Late Models, NOW600 Micro Sprints, RMMRA Midgets. Mini Mods, and Outlaw Classics (Former Dwarfs) will join all IMCA Divisions throughout the season. Returning this year are the fan favorite Colorado Vintage Oval Racers (CVOR) who will be joining the Open-Wheel Championship for the last race of the season September 24th.

The track will also host the Colorado Alliance Tour in cooperation with I-76 Speedway in Ft. Morgan, Colorado, Phillips County Raceway in Holyoke, Colorado and Honor Speedway in Pueblo, Colorado for the best of IMCA racing, and new to the CAT Tour this year will be the Outlaw Classics and the kids will get in on the tour with their Mini Mod division.

Dirt track racing is affordable fun for the whole family, and fans will be treated to not only Colorado’s fastest racing but free kids face painting, live music, fan activities, kid’s bike races, great food and drinks in a carnival style atmosphere. All our races will be streamed live on IMCA.TV, SpeedSport, and direct at www.BSTproductions.TV. We at BST promotions have been shedding a little blood, sweat and tears to offer the best dirt track racing in Colorado and look forward to another great year. Follow us on Facebook and visit our website at www.BSTracing.com for all the lastest information and we will see you at the races.

El Paso County Raceway 2022 Track Schedule

April

Saturday April 2nd 1PM Test and Tune

Saturday April 9th 1PM Test and Tune

Saturday April 23rd 5PM Winged Sprint Nationals, CAT Tour Season Opener, United Rebel Winged Sprint Cars, NOW600, Modifieds, Stock Cars, Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Outlaw Classics, Sport Compact, Mini Mods

Saturday April 30th 5PM Sprint Shootout, ASCS Sprint Cars, NOW600, Stock Cars, Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Outlaw Classics, Sport Compacts

May

Sunday May 1st 1PM Test and Tune (If Needed)

Saturday May 14th 5PM Fan Appreciation, ASCS Sprint Cars, RMLSA Lightning Sprints, NOW600, Stock Cars, Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Outlaw Classics, Sport Compacts

Saturday May 28th 5PM May Memorial Cat Tour ASCS Sprint Cars, Modifieds, Stock Cars, Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Outlaw Classics, Sport Compacts, Mini Mods

June

Saturday June 11th 5PM ASCS Sprint Spectacular, ASCS Sprint Cars, RMLSA Lightning Sprints, Stock Cars, Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Outlaw Classics, Sport Compacts

Saturday June 25th 5PM June Jam ASCS Sprint Cars, NOW600, Stock Cars, Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Outlaw Classics, Sport Compacts, Mini Mods

July

Sunday July 3rd 5PM To Be Announced – Pending

Friday July 22nd 6PM Mid-Season Championship, Cat Tour, RMLSA Lightning Sprints, NOW600s, Modified, Stock Cars, Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Outlaw Classics, Sport Compacts, Mini Mods

August

Saturday August 13th 5PM Kid’s Kick-Off to School Stock Cars, Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Outlaw Classics, Sport Compacts, Mini Mods

Sunday August 14th 5PM Reserved Rainout Date (Only if Needed)

Saturday August 27th 5PM IMCA Championship Night ASCS Sprint Cars, RMLSA Lightning Sprints, NOW600s, Stock Cars, Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Outlaw Classics, Sport Compacts

Sunday August 28th 5PM Reserved Rainout Date (Only if Needed)

September

Saturday September 10th 5PM Fan Appreciation, ASCS Sprint Cars, High Plains Late Models, RMLSA Lightning Sprints, NOW600s, Outlaw Classics, Mini Mods

Saturday September 24th 5PM Open-Wheel Championship ASCS Sprint Cars, RMMRA Midgets, RMLSA Lightning Sprints, NOW600s, Outlaw Classics, Colorado Vintage Oval Racers