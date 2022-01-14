Class of 2022 for the Colorado Motorsports Hall of Fame Announced

Congratulations to the Colorado Motorsports Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
The Class of 2022 Inductees.
Don “Spyder” Anderson
Dick Baty
Laramie Duncan
Jack Graham
Shannon Moham
Kent Moore
Lee Stark
Mike Starnes
George Willett
Jeff Winter
Jerry Van Dyke Inductees
Michael Lippincott
Roger “Cappy” Mason
A. J. Agajanian Award
Rocky Mountain Porsche Club
All of us at Colorado Motorsports Hall of Fame want to thank you for your support this past year. We hope to see you at the 2022 Induction Ceremony. The Induction ceremonies will again be at the Infinity Park Event Center in Glendale, Colorado, on October 14, 2022. Mark your calendars.
Be sure to get your nominations submitted for the Class of 2023. Deadline for nominations is February 1, 2022.
