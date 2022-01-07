Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

If you are going, please be aware of the health Check requirements.

Don’t miss the inaugural Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on Sunday, February 6! In addition to all of NASCAR’s top drivers, fans will enjoy a pre-race concert by Pit Bull and get to explore the NASCAR Fan Fest, offering experiential opportunities for fans of all ages! On Saturday, February 5 join us for Qualifying and the opportunity to walk on the racetrack!

www.nascar.com/lacoliseum

What You Need to Know

Health Check Required

The Event Organizer is requiring proof of a negative test or COVID-19 vaccination to attend this event. Please check their website for details.

Important Information

Per current guidelines issued by the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health and the City of Los Angeles, the Event Organizer must require all attendees, ages 5 and older, to agree to the terms below prior to ticket purchases and at event entry: By purchasing tickets for this event, I confirm that at the time of the event I will provide verification that I will either have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or received a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event. All attendees (except for children under the age of 2) will be required to wear a face mask that always covers their mouth and nose at all times, except when actively eating or drinking. Please note this requirement will apply to all members of your party before they are allowed to enter the event. These requirements are subject to change and may be updated prior to the date of your event. Be sure to check the venue website closer to the date of your event for the latest entry requirements

