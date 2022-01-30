Anthony Martinez

We lost Anthony 2 weeks ago today I could not find the information I was looking for but wanted to make this post anyway.

This is the message that his son Isaac posted.

“This morning (1-15-2022) waking up. Getting ready to head to the shop like our normal Saturday thing. Dad wasn’t answering phone calls or knocks on his door. My dad left us this morning. He was my hero. My mentor. Although my heart is shattered & I’m lost, he taught me so much and I will forever cherish the memories & knowledge he gave me. So now I carry on your name & achieve everything in this life that you wanted me to. Forever in my heart dad. I love you, Till we meet again

I appreciate all the love as he was a very loved man. We need some time right now.”

The service was January 22, 2022.

Anthony was still an active racer and was preparing for the 2022 season He will certainly be missed by many. RIP