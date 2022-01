By

Ft Morgan, Colorado – The 2022 I-76 Racing schedule.

Racing on the 1st and 3rd Saturday night

RMMRA – Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association (Midget Cars)

CVOR – Colorado Vintage Oval Racers

RMLSRA – 1200 Lightning Sprints

IMCA Classes – Modifieds, Sport Mods, Stock Cars, Hobby Stocks and Compact

Dwarf Cars, 270’s and 600 Mini Sprints

Mini Mods and Go Karts Will Run Every Scheduled event.

April

Sunday April 3 12:00-4:00PM Hot Laps All Division

Sunday April 10 12:00-4:00PM Hot Laps All Division

Sunday April 24 1:00PM The Ice Breaker Special Draw-re-Draw

All IMCA Classes, Dwarf Cars, 600’s, 270 Micro and Thunder Stocks

May

Saturday May 7 5:00PM All IMCA Classes, Dwarf Cars, RMLSRA, 270 Micro and Thunder Stocks

Sunday May 15 12:00-4:00PM *** Sunday Fun-Day Test and Tune***

Saturday May 21 5:00PM All IMCA Classes, 600’s, 270 Micro, Dwarf Cars, and Thunder Stocks

June

Saturday June 4 5:00PM All IMCA Classes, Dwarf Cars, 270 Micro, 600’s, RMLSRA, and Thunder Stocks

Sunday June 5 12:00-4:00PM *** Sunday Fun-Day Test and Tune***

Sunday June 18 5:00PM All IMCA Classes, Draw-re-Draw, RMMRA, CVOR, 270 Micro and Thunder Stocks *** Fan Appreciation***

Friday June 24 6:00PM Dwarf Car Nationals, RMLSRA

Saturday June 25 5:00PM Dwarf Car Nationals, RMLSRA, and 270 Micros

July

Saturday July 2 5:00PM All IMCA Classes, Dwarf Cars, 270 Micro, and Thunder Stocks *** Fireworks***

Saturday July 16 5:00PM All IMCA Classes, 270 Micro, 600’s Dwarf Cars and Thunder Stocks

Saturday July 30 5:00PM All IMCA Classes, 270 Micro, Late Models and Thunder Stocks *** 4th Annual Dave Garmann Memorial Race***

August

Saturday August 6 5:00PM All IMCA Classes, Dwarf Cars, 270 Micro, Thunder Stocks, 600’s and RMLSRA *** Fan Appreciation***

Saturday August 20 5:00PM All IMCA Classes, Draw-re-Draw, RMMRA, 270 Micros, Dwarf Cars “The Riverside Rumble”, and Thunder Stocks

September

Saturday September 3 5:00PM All IMCA Classes, RMLSRA, 270 Micro, 600’s and Thunder Stocks

Saturday September 17 5:00PM All IMCA Classes, Championship Night, RMMRA, 270 Micro, Dwarf Cars, and Thunder Stocks

October

34th Annual Fall Classic

Draw Re-Draw Both Days, Two Separate Shows

Friday October 7 6:30PM All IMCA Classes, 600’s, Dwarf Cars, 270 Micro, Thunder Stocks and RMLSRA

Saturday October 8 5:00PM All IMCA Classes, 600’s, Dwarf Cars, 270 Micro, Thunder Stocks and RMLSRA

****Winter Series 2022-2023 To Be Announcer****

Schedule subject to change with out notice.