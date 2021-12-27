Schedule for the Tulsa Shootout 

Tulsa Shootout

All times and order of events are tentative and subject to change based on number of entries. Number of races will be determined after check-in has closed.

Monday, December 27, 2021

7:00 AM…………………………………..Early Parking

3:00 PM…………………………………..Regular Parking

12:00PM – 8:00 PM……………………Sign-In / Pit Passes

Tuesday, December 29, 2021: Practice, all classes

8:00 AM – 11:00 AM…………………..Parking Begins and Sign In

12:00 PM…………………………………Drivers Meeting Turn 3 & 4 Grandstands

1:00 PM…………………………………..Practice Begins

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!

Pit Pass $30

Order of Events

Non-Wing – Practice

Non-Wing Outlaw – Practice

Restricted – Practice

Outlaw – Practice

Junior Sprints – Practice

A-Class – Practice

Wednesday, December 29, 2021: Racing

9:00 AM…………………………………..Building Open

10:00 AM………………………………….Racing

Pit Passes sold at the North and South entrances only.

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!!!

General Admission $15

Pit Pass $30

Order of Events

Non-Wing Outlaw Heat Races (8 Laps)

Restricted Heat Races (8 Laps)

Outlaw Heat Races (8 Laps)

A-Class Heat Races (8 Laps)

Thursday, December 30, 2021: Racing

9:00 AM…………………………………..Building Opens

10:00 AM………………………………….Racing

Pit Passes sold at the North and South entrances only.

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!!!

General Admission $15

Pit Pass $30

Order of Events

Non-Wing Heat Races (8 Laps)

Junior Sprints (8 Laps)

Non-Wing Outlaw D-Features (10 Laps)

Non-Wing Outlaw C-Features (10 Laps)

A-Class D-Features (10 Laps)

A-Class C-Features (10 Laps)

Outlaw C-Features (10 Laps)

Friday, December 31, 2021: Racing

9:00 AM…………………………………..Building Opens

10:00 AM…………………………………..Racing

Pit Passes sold at the North and South entrances only.

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!!!

General Admission $15

Pit Pass $30

Order of Events

Non-Wing D-Features (10 Laps)

Non-Wing C-Features (10 Laps)

Non-Wing Outlaw Qualifiers (10 Laps)

Junior Sprint Qualifiers (10 Laps)

Non-Wing Qualifiers (10 Laps)

Restricted Qualifiers (10 Laps)

Outlaw Qualifiers (10 Laps)

A-Class Qualifiers (10 Laps)

Non-Wing Outlaw B-Features (12 Laps)

Non-Wing B-Features (12 Laps)

Saturday, January 1, 2022: Driller Day

9:00 AM…………………………………..Building Opens

11:00 AM………………………………….Racing

5:00 PM……………………………………Opening Ceremonies

All LCQ’s & A Features Following Opening Ceremonies

Pit Passes sold at the North and South entrances only.

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!!!

General Admission $20

Pit Pass $40

Order of Events:

A-Class B-Features (12 Laps)

Junior Sprint B-Features (12 Laps)

Outlaw B-Features (12 Laps)

Restricted B-Features (12 Laps)

Opening Ceremonies

Non-Wing LCQ (12 Laps)

Non-Wing Outlaw LCQ (12 Laps)

Restricted LCQ (12 Laps)

A-Class LCQ (12 Laps)

Outlaw LCQ (12 Laps)

Non-Wing A-Feature (30 Laps)

Junior Sprint A-Feature (20 Laps)

Non-Wing Outlaw A-Feature (30 Laps)

Restricted A-Feature (25 Laps)

A-Class A-Feature (30 Laps)

Outlaw A-Feature (55 Laps)