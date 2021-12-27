Schedule for the Tulsa Shootout 

Tulsa Shootout
All times and order of events are tentative and subject to change based on number of entries. Number of races will be determined after check-in has closed.
Monday, December 27, 2021
7:00 AM…………………………………..Early Parking
3:00 PM…………………………………..Regular Parking
12:00PM – 8:00 PM……………………Sign-In / Pit Passes
Tuesday, December 29, 2021: Practice, all classes
8:00 AM – 11:00 AM…………………..Parking Begins and Sign In
12:00 PM…………………………………Drivers Meeting Turn 3 & 4 Grandstands
1:00 PM…………………………………..Practice Begins
All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!
Pit Pass $30
Order of Events
Non-Wing – Practice
Non-Wing Outlaw – Practice
Restricted – Practice
Outlaw – Practice
Junior Sprints – Practice
A-Class – Practice
Wednesday, December 29, 2021: Racing
9:00 AM…………………………………..Building Open
10:00 AM………………………………….Racing
Pit Passes sold at the North and South entrances only.
All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!!!
General Admission $15
Pit Pass $30
Order of Events
Non-Wing Outlaw Heat Races (8 Laps)
Restricted Heat Races (8 Laps)
Outlaw Heat Races (8 Laps)
A-Class Heat Races (8 Laps)
Thursday, December 30, 2021: Racing
9:00 AM…………………………………..Building Opens
10:00 AM………………………………….Racing
Pit Passes sold at the North and South entrances only.
All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!!!
General Admission $15
Pit Pass $30
Order of Events
Non-Wing Heat Races (8 Laps)
Junior Sprints (8 Laps)
Non-Wing Outlaw D-Features (10 Laps)
Non-Wing Outlaw C-Features (10 Laps)
A-Class D-Features (10 Laps)
A-Class C-Features (10 Laps)
Outlaw C-Features (10 Laps)
Friday, December 31, 2021: Racing
9:00 AM…………………………………..Building Opens
10:00 AM…………………………………..Racing
Pit Passes sold at the North and South entrances only.
All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!!!
General Admission $15
Pit Pass $30
Order of Events
Non-Wing D-Features (10 Laps)
Non-Wing C-Features (10 Laps)
Non-Wing Outlaw Qualifiers (10 Laps)
Junior Sprint Qualifiers (10 Laps)
Non-Wing Qualifiers (10 Laps)
Restricted Qualifiers (10 Laps)
Outlaw Qualifiers (10 Laps)
A-Class Qualifiers (10 Laps)
Non-Wing Outlaw B-Features (12 Laps)
Non-Wing B-Features (12 Laps)
Saturday, January 1, 2022: Driller Day
9:00 AM…………………………………..Building Opens
11:00 AM………………………………….Racing
5:00 PM……………………………………Opening Ceremonies
All LCQ’s & A Features Following Opening Ceremonies
Pit Passes sold at the North and South entrances only.
All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!!!
General Admission $20
Pit Pass $40
Order of Events:
A-Class B-Features (12 Laps)
Junior Sprint B-Features (12 Laps)
Outlaw B-Features (12 Laps)
Restricted B-Features (12 Laps)
Opening Ceremonies
Non-Wing LCQ (12 Laps)
Non-Wing Outlaw LCQ (12 Laps)
Restricted LCQ (12 Laps)
A-Class LCQ (12 Laps)
Outlaw LCQ (12 Laps)
Non-Wing A-Feature (30 Laps)
Junior Sprint A-Feature (20 Laps)
Non-Wing Outlaw A-Feature (30 Laps)
Restricted A-Feature (25 Laps)
A-Class A-Feature (30 Laps)
Outlaw A-Feature (55 Laps)