NOW600 Mile High Region Release 2022 Schedule

Broomfield Colorado – BST Promotions has finalized the NOW600 Hi Plains Building Division Mile High Region’s 2022 race Schedule with a variety of Winged and Non-Winged races for a total of 19 checkered flags at three of Colorado’s fastest dirt tracks.

The NOW600 Hi Plains Building Division Mile High Region’s season will begin on April 23rd at El Paso County Raceway, just ease of Colorado Springs in Calhan, Colorado and conclude on October 8th at the I-76 Speedway in Ft. Morgan, Colorado. All shows will be streamed live by BST Productions on SpeedSport and direct at www. BSTproductions.TV. 2022 BST Season Stream Passes will be available soon or can be streamed individually.

New to 2022 the Restricted “A” Class will see its inaugural season as its own class. “We have to find a way to get kids into the sport.”, commented NOW600 Mile High Promoter, Joe Bellm. “An entry level class will help feed our youth through the ranks and it will also give the Quarter Midget parents and kids a next step.”

MicroSprints are smaller versions of full-size sprint cars. A started class for striving sprint car enthusiasts, they run side-mounted 600cc motorcycle engines developing around 100 hp. They have chassis and bodies styled like those of a full-sized sprint cars or midgets. They can either be raced with wings or without wings; the latter are sometimes called “micro midgets” or “600 cc sprints”. Micro sprints are generally a cheaper alternative than racing mini sprints or midget sprints but can be as expensive as a full-sized sprint car. No matter what, it’s a guarantee that the Mile High Region’s MicroSprints still provide full-sized entertainment for Colorado dirt fans.

During the announcement of the 2022 schedule. The Mike High Region of the National Open Wheel 600 Series as also announced a five-year sanctioning agreement with NOW600.

Visit our website for the full schedule and for the most current NOW600 Mile High news and announcements at www.BSTracing.com

2022 A-Class Micro Sprints and Restricted

(Restricted always winged Ages 8-16 Races Separately)

April

Sat April 23 5PM El Paso County Raceway Calhan, Colorado NW

Sun April 23th 5PM I-76 Speedway Ft. Morgan, Colorado NW

Sat April 30th 5PM El Paso County Raceway Calhan, Colorado NW

May

Sat May 14th 5PM El Paso County Raceway Calhan, Colorado W

Sat May 21st 5PM I-76 Speedway Ft. Morgan, Colorado W

June

Sat June 4th 5PM I-76 Speedway Ft. Morgan, Colorado NW

Sat June 18th 6PM Honor Speedway Pueblo, Colorado NW

Sat. June 25th 5PM El Paso County Raceway Calhan, Colorado NW

July

July 16th 5PM I-76 Speedway Ft. Morgan, Colorado W

July 22nd 6PM El Paso County Raceway Calhan, Colorado W

August

Sat Aug 6th 5PM I-76 Speedway Ft. Morgan, Colorado NW

Sat Aug 20th 6PM Honor Speedway Pueblo, Colorado NW

Sat Aug 27th 5PM El Paso County Raceway Calhan, Colorado NW

September

Sat Sept 3rd 5PM I-76 Speedway Ft. Morgan, Colorado W

Fri Sept 9th 7PM Honor Speedway Pueblo, Colorado W

Sat Sept 10th 5PM El Paso County Raceway Calhan, Colorado W

Sat Sept 24th 5PM El Paso County Raceway Calhan, Colorado W

October

Fri Oct 7th 6PM I-76 Speedway (No Points) Ft. Morgan, Colorado NW

Sat Oct 8th 5PM I-76 Speedway (No Points) Ft. Morgan, Colorado NW