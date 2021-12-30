I-76 Postpones January Winter Series Race

Winter Series Event Postponed One Week

Ft. Morgan, Colorado (December 30, 2021) — With snow expected Friday night, -10° on Saturday and only a high of 35 on Sunday. Officials at the I-76 Speedway were unfortunately forced to postpone this week’s Colorado Winter Series race for January 2nd, 2022.

Officials have rescheduled the third round of the five race Winter Series for the following weekend, January 9, 2022.

More details and information about I-76 Speedway’s Winter Series are at the website (www.i76speedway.com) under rules and forms.