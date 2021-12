CAT Tour Adds 2 New Divisions

2022 Colorado Alliance Tour

Broomfield, Colorado — BST Promotions, Buckeye Welding, and Summit Automotive of Silverthorne, Colorado presents you with the 2022 Colorado Alliance Tour.

Touring the fastest 4 Colorado dirt tracks, 7 divisions will get down and dirty from April thru August in a winner takes all 11-race tour. Watch as IMCA Modified, Stock Cars, Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, and Sport Compacts are joined by 2 new divisions to the tour, the Outlaw Classics (Formerly Dwarfs) and Mini Mods as they race for the grand prize and tour championship. All tours will be streamed live on IMCA.TV SpeedSport, and direct at www.BSTproductions.TV. Are your friends and family watching?

Modifieds $700.00

Stock Cars $600.00

Sport Mods $500.00

Hobby Stocks $400.00

Outlaw Classics $300.00

Sport Compacts $200.00

Plus, over $4000.00 In Contingences

2022 Colorado Alliance Tour Dates

April

Saturday April 23rd 5PM El Paso County Raceway, Calhan, Colorado

Sunday April 24th 5PM I-76 Speedway, Ft Morgan, Colorado

May

Friday May 27th 7PM Honor Speedway, Pueblo, Colorado

Saturday May 28th 5PM El Paso County Raceway, Calhan, Colorado

Sunday May 29th 5PM Phillips County Raceway, Holyoke, Colorado

June

Saturday June 18th 5PM I-76 Speedway, Ft Morgan, Colorado

Sunday June 19th 5PM Phillips County Raceway, Holyoke, Colorado

July

Friday July 22nd 6PM El Paso County Raceway, Calhan, Colorado

Saturday July 23rd 5PM Phillips County Raceway, Holyoke, Colorado

August

Saturday August 20th 5PM I-76 Speedway, Ft Morgan, Colorado

Sunday August 21st 5PM Phillips County Raceway, Holyoke, Colorado

All Shows Draw / Re-Draw

All 7 Divisions Race All 11 Tour Races

Information www.BSTRACING.com 720-404-0400