ARCA Menards Series East and West Schedules for 2022 Announced

TOLEDO, Ohio — The 2022 schedules for the ARCA Menards Series East and the ARCA Menards Series West have been finalized with seven races slated for the East Series and 11 set for the West Series.

The 2022 ARCA Menards Series East season begins with the series’ ninth visit to Florida’s New Smyrna Speedway on Tuesday, Feb. 15. The ARCA Menards Series West season starts a month later in a combination race with the ARCA Menards Series at Phoenix Raceway on Friday, March 11.

Here are some highlights of both schedules:

The East Series season begins with a pair of races in Florida, as an event at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola (Saturday, March 19) follows the New Smyrna race.

Dover International Speedway and Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway will once again host the East Series on April 29 and May 7, respectively. Dover, the concrete, one-mile oval, is the fastest track on the 2022 East Series schedule.

The East Series season will conclude with three consecutive combination events with the ARCA Menards Series. The stretch includes races at Iowa Speedway (June 11), the Milwaukee Mile (Aug. 28) and the season finale at Bristol Motor Speedway (Sept. 15).

Both Irwindale Speedway and Portland International Raceway will host a pair of West Series events in 2022. Irwindale’s events are set for March 26 and July 2, and the Portland road course events are scheduled for June 4 and Sept. 3.

Kern County Raceway Park (April 23) in Bakersfield, California, returns to the West Series schedule after a year’s absence. Evergreen Speedway (Aug. 20) in Monroe, Washington, also returns. The event at Evergreen will be the 1,000th race in West Series history dating back to 1954.

Traditional events at Sonoma Raceway, All-American Speedway in Roseville, California, and The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway all return to the West Series schedule in 2022.

The West Series season finale remains at Phoenix Raceway (Nov. 5) as part of NASCAR Championship Weekend at the one-mile paved tri-oval.

The East Series races at Dover and Bristol will be part of conjunction weekends with the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

The West Series races at Phoenix will be in conjunction with the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and/or the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. One West Series race at Portland (Sept. 3) will be in conjunction with the NTT IndyCar Series, and the other (June 4) will be in conjunction with the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The West Series’ Sonoma race will be in conjunction with the NASCAR Cup Series.

The complete 2022 ARCA Menards Series East schedule:

Feb. 15 New Smyrna Speedway New Smyrna Beach, FL

March 19 Five Flags Speedway Pensacola, FL

April 29 Dover International Speedway Dover, DE

May 7 Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville, TN

June 11 Iowa Speedway Newton, IA

Aug. 28 The Milwaukee Mile West Allis, WI

Sept. 15 Bristol Motor Speedway Bristol, TN

The complete 2022 ARCA Menards Series West schedule:

March 11 Phoenix Raceway Avondale, AZ

March 26 Irwindale Speedway Irwindale, CA

April 23 Kern County Raceway Park Bakersfield, CA

June 4 Portland International Raceway Portland, OR

June 11 Sonoma Raceway Sonoma, CA

July 2 Irwindale Speedway Irwindale, CA

Aug. 20 Evergreen Speedway Evergreen, WA

Sept. 3 Portland International Raceway Portland, OR

Oct. 1 All-American Speedway Roseville, CA

Oct. 14 The Bullring at LVMS Las Vegas, NV

Nov. 5 Phoenix Raceway Avondale, AZ

*All dates are tentative and subject to change