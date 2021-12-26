2022 ASCS Elite Non-Wing North Series Schedule

BST Promotions is Excited to Unveil the 2022 Race Line-Up.

2022 ASCS Elite Non-Wing North Series

Broomfield, Colorado – BST’s open-wheel divisions will be revolving around four ovals in 2022 from April until September with most of the race line-up taking at El Paso County Raceway in Calhan, Colorado just east of Colorado Springs, Colorado. With eight overall at the quarter-mile oval. Other series venues include Honor Speedway in Pueblo, Colorado, with a trio of dates, and two nights at the fastest track in Colorado, Phillips County Raceway in Holyoke, Colorado. The ASCS Elite North Series will also be making an appearance for a non -point, two-night special Dodge City Raceway Park (Dodge City, Kansas) in August.

All 13 Colorado dates will be streamed live by BST Productions on SpeedSport and directly at www.BSTproductions.TV. Make sure your friends and family are watching all the action and take advantage on our one price BST Season Pass with unlimited replay streaming and more.

The ASCS Elite Non-Wing North Series runs under the American Sprint Car Series but is owned and operated by Joe Bellm with BST Promotions. For questions regarding the Elite North Series, contact Joe at (720)-404-0400 or the Series Director Jeremy Lovelady at (806) 672-2992.

For the full series schedule and the most up to date news and announcements be sure to visit our website www.BSTracing.com and we will see you at the races.

ASCS North Elite Non-Wing 2022 Series

April

Saturday April 30th 5PM El Paso County Raceway, Calhan, Colorado

May

Saturday May 14th 5PM El Paso County Raceway, Calhan, Colorado

Saturday May 28th 5PM El Paso County Raceway, Calhan, Colorado

Sunday May 29th 5PM Phillips County Raceway, Holyoke, Colorado

June

Saturday June 11th 5PM El Paso County Raceway, Calhan, Colorado

Saturday June 18th 6PM Honor Speedway, Pueblo, Colorado

Saturday June 25th 5PM El Paso County Raceway, Calhan, Colorado

July

Saturday July 9th 6PM Phillips County Raceway, Holyoke, Colorado

August

Friday August 12th 6PM Dodge City Non-Wing Nationals Dodge City, Kansas (No Points)

Saturday August 13th 6PM Dodge City Non-Wing Nationals Dodge City, Kansas (No Points)

Saturday August 20th 6PM Honor Speedway, Pueblo, Colorado

Saturday August 27th 5PM El Paso County Raceway, Calhan, Colorado

September

Friday September 9th 6PM Honor Speedway, Pueblo, Colorado

Saturday September 10th 5PM El Paso County Raceway, Calhan, Colorado

Saturday September 24th 5PM El Paso County Raceway, Calhan, Colorado