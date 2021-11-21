Sam Hafertepe, Jr. Tops Cocopah

Sam Hafertepe, Jr. Triumphant At Cocopah With ASCS Southwest Region

Bryan Hulbert – SOMERTON, Ariz. (November 19, 2021) Besting a field of 33 on Friday night, Sam Hafertepe, Jr. won every time he was on track with the ASCS Southwest Region at Cocopah Speedway.

The opening night of the Keith Bryan Memorial, the win is Sam’s second with the Arizona-based tour. Stretching his lead to 2.915-seconds over the opening 16 laps before the caution lights shown around the three-eights mile oval, the restart saw Sam again pull away.

Winning by 1.406-seconds, Hafertepe was followed to the line by California’s Justin Sanders, with New Mexico’s Wes Wofford taking the final podium step. J.T. Imperial and Canada’s Robbie Price, from 13th, completed the top five.

Colton Hardy, Mark Dobmeier, Chase Goetz, Max Mittry, and Colby Thornhill made up the top ten.

Saturday’s events at Cocopah Speedway open at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 7:00 P.M. (MT). Tickets are $20 for Adults, $15 for Senior and Military, and free for Kids 11 and under. Cocopah Speedway is located at County 15th & US 95 in Somerton, Ariz. For more information, log onto http://www.cocopahspeedway.com or call (602) 292-7607.

The 2021 season marks the 30th year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes 11 regional tours encompassing both wing and non-wing competition.

Race Results:

ASCS Southwest Region

Cocopah Speedway (Somerton, Ariz.)

Friday, November 19, 2021

Car Count: 33

Group Qualifying (4 Laps): 1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 14.657[23]; 2. 17-Cam Smith, 14.676[6]; 3. 2X-Justin Sanders, 14.770[14]; 4. 19T-Colby Thornhill, 14.863[16]; 5. 63-JJ Hickle, 14.866[28]; 6. 115-Nick Parker, 14.925[22]; 7. 33S-Lance Sargent, 14.953[7]; 8. 91-Chase Goetz, 14.971[15]; 9. 18-Lorne Wofford, 14.972[9]; 10. 47-Charles Davis Jr, 14.986[5]; 11. 14H-Dylan Harris, 15.002[3]; 12. 19-Wes Wofford, 15.019[19]; 13. 2XM-Max Mittry, 15.058[21]; 14. 41-Colton Hardy, 15.083[33]; 15. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 15.127[8]; 16. 75-JT Imperial, 15.174[11]; 17. 2L-Logan Forler, 15.174[26]; 18. 39-Robbie Price, 15.214[24]; 19. 2JR-Kelly Miller, 15.263[4]; 20. 116-Vance Wofford, 15.383[12]; 21. 44-Eric Wilkins, 15.424[30]; 22. 4-Tuesday Calderwood, 15.427[10]; 23. 2-Alex Pettas, 15.504[13]; 24. 88-Travis Reber, 15.506[29]; 25. 01-Skylar Gee, 15.508[27]; 26. 96S-Brandon Sampson, 15.568[17]; 27. 34-Sterling Cling, 15.637[20]; 28. 14B-Bailey Jean, 15.675[25]; 29. 7BG-Rick Ziehl, 15.828[32]; 30. 3V-Jim Vanzant, 16.161[18]; 31. 6-Logan Calderwood, 16.213[31]; 32. 22-Justin Lasiter, 16.291[1]; 33. 14-Cody Sickles, 16.309[2]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 75-JT Imperial[1]; 2. 19-Wes Wofford[2]; 3. 19T-Colby Thornhill[4]; 4. 91-Chase Goetz[3]; 5. 2L-Logan Forler[5]; 6. 01-Skylar Gee[7]; 7. 44-Eric Wilkins[6]; 8. 7BG-Rick Ziehl[8]; 9. 14-Cody Sickles[9]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 13-Mark Dobmeier[1]; 2. 2X-Justin Sanders[4]; 3. 33S-Lance Sargent[3]; 4. 39-Robbie Price[5]; 5. 14H-Dylan Harris[2]; 6. 96S-Brandon Sampson[7]; 7. 4-Tuesday Calderwood[6]; 8. 3V-Jim Vanzant[8]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 41-Colton Hardy[1]; 2. 115-Nick Parker[3]; 3. 17-Cam Smith[4]; 4. 47-Charles Davis Jr[2]; 5. 2JR-Kelly Miller[5]; 6. 34-Sterling Cling[7]; 7. 2-Alex Pettas[6]; 8. 6-Logan Calderwood[8]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[4]; 2. 2XM-Max Mittry[1]; 3. 63-JJ Hickle[3]; 4. 18-Lorne Wofford[2]; 5. 88-Travis Reber[6]; 6. 116-Vance Wofford[5]; 7. 14B-Bailey Jean[7]; 8. (DNS) 22-Justin Lasiter

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 18-Lorne Wofford[1]; 2. 01-Skylar Gee[6]; 3. 2JR-Kelly Miller[2]; 4. 2L-Logan Forler[3]; 5. 116-Vance Wofford[8]; 6. 34-Sterling Cling[5]; 7. 14H-Dylan Harris[7]; 8. 44-Eric Wilkins[12]; 9. 14B-Bailey Jean[9]; 10. 2-Alex Pettas[11]; 11. 6-Logan Calderwood[14]; 12. 4-Tuesday Calderwood[10]; 13. 14-Cody Sickles[16]; 14. 3V-Jim Vanzant[13]; 15. (DNF) 7BG-Rick Ziehl[15]; 16. (DNF) 96S-Brandon Sampson[4]; 17. (DNF) 22-Justin Lasiter[17]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[1]; 2. 2X-Justin Sanders[2]; 3. 19-Wes Wofford[5]; 4. 75-JT Imperial[3]; 5. 39-Robbie Price[13]; 6. 41-Colton Hardy[8]; 7. 13-Mark Dobmeier[4]; 8. 91-Chase Goetz[14]; 9. 2XM-Max Mittry[6]; 10. 19T-Colby Thornhill[10]; 11. 88-Travis Reber[15]; 12. 2L-Logan Forler[20]; 13. 33S-Lance Sargent[11]; 14. 47-Charles Davis Jr[16]; 15. 01-Skylar Gee[18]; 16. 17-Cam Smith[9]; 17. 44-Eric Wilkins[24]; 18. 14H-Dylan Harris[23]; 19. 34-Sterling Cling[22]; 20. (DNF) 63-JJ Hickle[12]; 21. (DNF) 2JR-Kelly Miller[19]; 22. (DNF) 18-Lorne Wofford[17]; 23. (DNF) 116-Vance Wofford[21]; 24. (DNF) 115-Nick Parker[7]