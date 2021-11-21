Noah Harris Captures First ASCS Sooner Victory At Caney Valley Speedway

Bryan Hulbert – CANEY, Kan. (November 20, 2021) Caney Valley Speedway has been less than forgiving to Broken Arrow’s Noah Harris in the past, but that changed Saturday night when Harris finally broke into Victory Lane with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products.

The 12th overall win for Harris on the season, the 2021 Creek County Speedway Sprint Car Champion chased the top spot the opening seven laps. Pursing Brandon Anderson for the point, the opportunity shown on Lap 8. Working top shelf on the No. 55b, Harris squeezed into the lead before shooting down the track to clear a lapped car entering the third turn.

Challenged in the closing laps following a late-race restart, Harris was able to fend off the charge and roll ahead by 1.686-seconds.

Brandon Anderson finished second, with Andrew Deal rolling from 10th to complete the night’s podium. Jeremy Campbell finished fourth and secured his first career championship with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products. The top five rounded out with Rees Moran.

Nebraska’s Monty Ferriera was sixth, followed by Casey Wills, Blake Edwards, Dylan Postier, and Corey McGehee to make up the top ten.

The 2022 lineup of events is nearly complete and will be released in the coming weeks. The Series Banquet will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022. For information on time and location, contact Terry Mattox at (918) 838-3777.

The 2021 season marks the 30th year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes 11 regional tours encompassing both wing and non-wing competition.

Race Results:

ASCS Sooner Region

Caney Valley Speedway (Caney, Kan.)

Saturday, November 20, 2021

Schure Built Suspensions Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 95-Matthew Howard[2]; 2. 44-Jared Sewell[1]; 3. 45-Monty Ferriera[4]; 4. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[6]; 5. 5M-Blake Edwards[3]; 6. 15D-Andrew Deal[7]; 7. 22C-Corey McGehee[5]; 8. 2L-Brandon Leland[8]

Lightning Wings Powder Coating Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 22M-Rees Moran[2]; 2. 7F-Noah Harris[4]; 3. 55B-Brandon Anderson[6]; 4. 31-Casey Wills[7]; 5. 10P-Dylan Postier[5]; 6. 19-Jason Long[3]; 7. 23B-Steven Shebester[1]

American Bank of Oklahoma A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 7F-Noah Harris[4]; 2. 55B-Brandon Anderson[2]; 3. 15D-Andrew Deal[10]; 4. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[5]; 5. 22M-Rees Moran[1]; 6. 45-Monty Ferriera[6]; 7. 31-Casey Wills[8]; 8. 5M-Blake Edwards[11]; 9. 10P-Dylan Postier[9]; 10. 22C-Corey McGehee[13]; 11. 19-Jason Long[12]; 12. 23B-Steven Shebester[15]; 13. 95-Matthew Howard[3]; 14. 44-Jared Sewell[7]; 15. 2L-Brandon Leland[14]