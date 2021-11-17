Mattox-Gorby Promotions Acquires United Rebel Sprint Series

Inside Line Promotions – DRUMRIGHT, Okla. (Nov. 17, 2021) – Mattox-Gorby Promotions is taking another step forward in solidifying the Midwest as a hub for 305ci winged sprint car racing.

Terry Mattox and Kerry Gorby have purchased the United Rebel Sprint Series. While the series will stand alone, there will be crossover events with the Oil Capital Racing Series – also owned by Mattox-Gorby Promotions.

“We’re extremely pleased to bring the United Rebel Sprint Series under our banner,” Mattox said. “Our goal is to continue to develop the series and 305 sprint car racing in the Midwest, which is on the rise. Kerry and I are excited for this opportunity and we’re starting to work on solidifying 2022 plans.”

Rick Salem founded the United Rebel Sprint Series in 2006 and has operated the series for the last 16 years.

“This was the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make,” he said. “My first priority was the health and the continued growth of the United Rebel Sprint Series and I don’t know of anyone better to accomplish that than Terry and Kerry. I look forward to helping make a great transition toward a bigger and better series, and I have all the faith that will happen. I want to thank everyone for their support through the years and hope that support will continue.”

UNITED REBEL SPRINT SERIES –

The United Rebel Sprint Series is a 305ci winged sprint car series that competes in events throughout Kansas and the surrounding states.