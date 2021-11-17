Change of Ownership for ASCS, Increased Point Fund For 2022

Terry Mattox Taking Over Ownership Of American Sprint Car Series

TULSA, Okla. (October 26, 2021) The conclusion of the American Sprint Car Series 30th season welcomes a new chapter as the 2022 round of events will be under new ownership, with Terry Mattox taking over as head of the Oklahoma based series.

Founded by Emmett Hahn in 1992, the American Sprint Car Series stands as the largest sanctioning body for Sprint Car racing in the world, with nearly 200 events contested yearly across a lineup of National and Regional tours. Looking to the 2022 season, Emmett will still work closely with Terry over the next year.

“I’m not getting any younger, and with everything that has gone on in the last six months with my family, it’s time for a change,” stated Emmett Hahn of the decision to sell the series.

“I love Sprint Car racing and want to see it continue to grow and thrive. I also wanted someone who has the time to put into making that happen. Terry is 26 and has the time and drive to work on this deal in the best interest of the teams and the sport. Of course, I’m not retiring. I’m still doing the Tulsa Shootout and the Chili Bowl, so I’ll still be plenty busy.”

No stranger to series ownership and management, Terry Mattox has been the Competition Director for the ASCS Sooner Region for the past ten years, as well as the head of scheduling for the National Tour of the American Sprint Car Series for the past four years.

Outside of ASCS, Terry’s portfolio is extensive, having built the National Open Wheel 600 Series from the ground up into one of the nation’s largest sanctioning bodies for Micros. The 2022 season will be the 10th year for the Micro touring series. In addition to that, Terry is also co-owner of the Oil Capital Racing Series and an active promoter of events with Terry Mattox Promotions with shows in Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas over the past five years.

“This is something that I’ve been working towards since I started. I was surprised that it came this fast, but I am honored that Emmett trusts me to carry on the series and make it grow,” said Terry.

On any possible changes to the series, Terry said, “Right now, I am still going over everything and making sure that any changes I want to make are going to be what’s best for the series, but also the teams and the tracks. Car-wise, I don’t have anything that I see that needs to be changed right now. Emmett had already announced the aluminum block option for next year, so we are working on that. Where I will be looking is more in nightly logistics. Making things run quicker in order to get fans a better show.”

Along with ownership, Terry is also going to take over the role of National Competition Director. This will put him at every event on the National Tour schedule as Matt Ward has stepped down to help his grandfather [Emmett] with the Tulsa Shootout and Chili Bowl Nationals. His wife, Ashleigh, is also stepping down as head of timing and scoring.

“Matt and Ashleigh have done a great job, and they are still going to help me. We are still in the same office, we all work the same events, and we are very close friends. There were several years where they gave me a place to live, so beyond being friends, I have a lot of respect for them.”

The office of the American Sprint Car Series will not change, nor the phone number. Anyone with questions can still contact the series at (918) 838-3777 or at 1141 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112. Anyone needing to get Terry Mattox directly can do so by email to terry@ascsracing.com or phone at (918) 417-0624.

Bryan Hulbert will remain as the Announcer and Publicist for the American Sprint Car Series. Bryan can be reached at (918) 838-3777 or by email at announcer@ascsracing.com.

The 2022 schedule of events for the American Sprint Car Series National Tour will be released in December. Regional Tours will remain in place with those schedules released as they are finalized.

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes 11 Regional Tours encompassing both wing and non-wing competition.

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour Point Fund Increased To $200,000 For 2022 Season

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (November 8, 2021) Starting to unveil his plans for the 2022 season with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, new series owner Terry Mattox, has increased the season-ending point fund for the National Tour to $200,000.

Providing the champion of the tour’s 31st year a $50,000 payday, the payout for teams who meet eligibility criteria goes to a $10,000 payout for tenth.

“I’m excited about the 2022 season and seeing what we can do to build the tour back up,” stated Mattox.

“The Tour has had great numbers in terms of car counts per event. A few shows were are always going to be light, but my issue is the number of drivers who have followed the entire tour has declined. The 2021 season had other issues with teams not being able to get parts, tires, etc., but the point fund was one of the major issues that needed to be addressed, and this is the first step in getting things where I feel like they need to be.”

Keeping payout criteria the same as it has been the past couple of seasons, drivers who compete in 95% of a given season’s schedule on the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour, and are a member in good standing, are eligible for their earned position’s full payout. Participation between 80% and 94.99% by a driver in good standing will be paid for the percentage of races run.

The per positions breakdown is as follows: 1st $50,000; 2nd $30,000; 3rd $25,000; 4th $20,000; 5th $15,000; 6th $14,000; 7th $13,000; 8th $12,000; 9th $11,000; 10th $10,000

More details on changes for the 2022 season will be released as they are finalized. The full 2022 lineup of events will be released during the final week of November/first week of December.

The American Sprint Car Series is headed by Terry Mattox. Questions about the series can be directed to terry@ascsracing.com or (918) 838-3777.

Quick Time! New Format Revealed For 2022 Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (November 15, 2021) Already releasing an increased point fund, Terry Mattox has Revealed the latest change for the 2022 season with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network in 2022. An updated nightly format.

Borrowing aspects from several formats to make one, the format will feature group qualifying, which then ties back into the traditional ASCS Passing Points scale to set the night’s lineups.

The new format breaks down like this.

All teams will draw for a Qualifying Group. Number of teams drawing in will determine the number of groups with a maximum of 10 cars per group. Teams will Hot Lap to help run the track in. Immediately upon the completion of the final set of Hot Laps, Qualifying will begin. On larger tracks, groups will qualify as a whole. On smaller tracks, groups will split into two sessions containing only drivers from that group. Cars will get 1 warm-up lap, followed by 3 laps on the clock to determine their fastest time. Anyone missing their group will only receive one timed lap once all other groups have completed their Qualifying. Points will be awarded in each group with the fastest Qualifier receiving 10 points. The scale drops by one point per position (10, 9, 8, etc.). Heat Races will be lined up with a four-car inversion. Drivers timing outside the inversion will be lined up straight up by their time, starting with the fifth position. Passing Points will be used during the Heat Race. Points are done from the final parade lap and will be combined with the points earned during Qualifying. Any tie in overall points will go to the earlier Heat Race. Top 16 in overall points will lock into the A-Feature. An inversion will be determined by draw of a 0 (Straight-up), 2 (top two rows), or 3 (top three rows). Draw will be done by the high point earner. Remainder of the field will stagger into a pair of B-Features (17th to the pole of B1, 18th to the pole of B2, etc.). Top three from each B-Feature advance to the A-Feature with B1 setting the inside of the final three rows. B2 will set the outside of the final three rows. If the field exceeds 48 cars, C-Features will be added.

“We wanted to come up with something that doesn’t overly reward any one aspect of the night,” stated series owner, Terry Mattox.

“Every format has its perks and drawbacks, so when we started looking at how we wanted to proceed, we cherrypicked the aspects of several formats and combined them to where Qualifying gives control back to the driver, shakes things up, and helps you going forward, but you still have to race hard through your Heat Race. You can’t just ride in a transfer spot.”

Regional Tours will have the option to use the traditional ASCS Format, or the Qualifying Format. The reason being, is most Regional Tours don’t have dedicated Transponder Systems and rely on tracks having them.

More details on changes for the 2022 season will be released as they are finalized. The full 2022 lineup of events will be released during the final week of November/first week of December.