Cars and Coffee Car Show

Cars & Coffee Show Veterans Week Celebration

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 13 2021 AT 8 AM – 12 PM

WeatherTech and Race Central Media Cars + Coffee, Comedy and Live Music!

As it is The Week of Veterans we will be Supporting All of Them with our Special Charity. Angels of Americas Fallen with great stuff to win and More!

We empower the children to participate in healing developmental activities such as sports, music, and other arts as positive outlets for their grief during their entire childhood.

aoafallen.org

Just Added–Come See one of Colorado’s Finest Comedy Artists, its Free too, as he performs shorts of his finest Stuff!

Top Rated Music DJ there Too!! Spinning his Best!!

Once again we will be filming this Event for a National Television Edition of my Race Central TV–Be on National Television with you Car?…Not if your not here!!

We have just added another Food Truck with Breakfast Burritos, Hamburgers, Hot Dogs, Nachos and a Ton More!!

Also this will be The Official Grand Opening Party at “The Store”. Tons of Cool Stuff!!

Be sure to be there Saturday November 13th “The WeatherTech Not Your Average Car Show” Presented by Race Central– A Traditional Cars and Coffee Format 8AM to Noon.

New Hours, Register to Win Gift Cards to Man Cave, $200 Gift Card, and More—