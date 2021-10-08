Saturday October 9, 2021 7 AM – 12 PM

WeatherTech Not Your Average Car Show-Car Show Presented By Race Central Television and Radio

Just Added–Come See the Championship Challenging and Le Mans Porsche Race Car this Saturday.

Be sure to be there Saturday October 9th “The WeatherTech Not Your Average Car Show Presented by Race Central” — A Traditional Cars and Coffee Format 7AM to Noon. New Hours Register to Win Gift Cards to Man Cave $200 Gift Card and More–Race Central TV Shoot Too!!

Destination Place in Arista First Bank Center 8741 Destination Way Broomfield

This Event will be every 2nd Saturday of the Month to Infinity and Beyond!!