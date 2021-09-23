Bowers Tops Late Model Payback

Short Track Racing At Its Finest For Late Model Payback Night

There’s nothing quite like a local short track race under the lights on a warm Saturday night, and Colorado National Speedway delivered on September 19th. Weld County Damage Prevention Council’s Late Model Payback night had drama and domination at every turn. Winning feature drivers even trekked into the grandstands to give their winning checkered flags to four young fans, creating memories for a lifetime.

TBK BANK SUPER STOCKS

Polesitter Brian Yackey #12 showed the way to the green flag for the TBK Bank Super Stocks’ 25-lap feature. In just a few laps, it became clear that the #1NE of Troy Whittar had one fast race car under him, and he claimed the lead from Yackey’s #12 and stretched it out without breaking a sweat. Yackey tried his best to hunt down the #1NE machine, but it wasn’t to be. The first three cars managed to break away from the rest of the back, who ran three- and four-wide behind them, using up every inch of CNS’s surface and shuffling the scoreboard. Whittar finished the race with an almost five-second lead over second place car Alex Rodriguez #90.

FEATURE: #1NE Troy Whittar

DASH: #21 Chris Nelson

FAST DASH: #90 Alex Rodriguez

QUICK TIME: #15 Jereme Wall, 19.498

ELITE DIESEL SERVICE FIGURE 8S

Elite Diesel Service’s Figure 8s feature race was everything fans expect from the series. The #18 car, Dennis Stepanich III, took the race from the pole, but was pressured by the #7 Daniel Wood early on. A couple cars went around in Turn 4 not a lap after the green flag waved, setting the tone for a wild race. Once everything was sorted out, the field restarted single file … and was slowed again for a caution caused by two cars making contact, the #78 Anthony Martinez and #8 Brian McCartney. The #18, Dennis Stepanich III, continued to lead when the green waved again, but found himself under pressure from Daniel Wood #7 and #15 Jereme Wall as they went three-wide for the race lead. Wood #7 took over the race from here.

As the laps wound down, “The X” at the center of the track became a hotbed of excitement as leader #7 Wood sent his machine through, narrowly dodging the cars at the tail end of the lead lap. Wood never seemed to let off the accelerator and manage to dodge carnage on his way to victory – but not without almost getting hammered by cars still scrambling to finish the race crossing through “The X.”

FEATURE: #7 Daniel Wood

DASH: #08 Travis Sanders

FAST DASH: #7 Daniel Wood

GALITZ TRANSPORTATION LATE MODELS

FEATURE PART 1

The night’s main event was an 80-lap Galitz Transportation Late Model feature. The race was split into two segments consisting of 50 and 30 laps. The first segment was all about the #8 Dan Alamaa and #76 Chad Cowan. Neither driver let up in the quest for the race lead, even as Alamaa #8 tried to run away with it. Cowan’s #76 held the night’s Quick Time, and he mounted several charges that were stalled by a series of cautions slowing the field. Cars seemed to be running into each other all over the place, but once the carnage was cleaned up, the racing surface was cleared for Alamaa #8 and Cown #76 to do their battle while the #24 Eric Bowers quietly held down third place.

Eventually, the fight between the leaders came to a head – the two cars got together in Turn 2, throwing sparks and bending sheet metal as #24 Bowers took advantage of the situation and swept in to win the race’s first segment. Alamaa pulled his #8 off the track for a new set of tires, and #76 Cowan was scored 8th at the line.

FEATURE PART 2

A young fan was invited from the grandstands to roll the giant die that would determine the fate of the leaders for the second portion of the race. She rolled a 2, indicating the first two rows would be inverted, putting Part 1 winner #24 Bowers in the 6th position for the race start and the #6R Tommy Roe out front. Didn’t take long for the #24 Bowers to find his footing again and become a threat for the lead. Behind them, Alamaa’s #8 mounted a charge, looking for the leaders, but an issue with his tires snuffed any hope he had of winning that night.

Roe #6R saw Bowers’ #24 getting bigger in his rearview and did everything he could to prevent him from sneaking back to the race lead. As the lap counter ticked closer and closer to the white flag, the two cars became mirrors of one another, wearing each other out and going side-by-side lap after lap. The fans were on their feet as the brightly colored #24 was shadowed by the dark #6R. Bowers had to chase the back end of his #24 machine as he sent it hard into the turns. Then, on the last lap, he edged past Roe’s #6R, sweeping the second segment and the feature win.

FEATURE PART 1: #24 Eric Bowers

FEATURE PART 2: #24 Eric Bowers

QUICK TIME: #76 Chad Cowan, 17.190

MOUNTAIN STATES FIRE PROTECTION LATE MODELS

The MSFP Late Model feature was a 40 lap race that saw rookie #87 Tim Trostel III on the pole. However, the #11 Darren Robertson took the lead away before #87 Trostel could finish a lap. Robertston #11 set the pace for the field, but the #87 wasn’t ready to give up yet and began to shorten the gap. A caution was called for a single car incident as a car spun in Turn 2. The field went back to green with the #11 of Robertson out front, followed by the #32 Brett Yackey.

The #34 of Rudy Vanderwal went around by himself in Turn 4, slapping the wall hard and causing another caution. Brett Yackey #32 tried his best to take the lead on the restart, but just couldn’t make it stick as the #11 Darren Robertson took off with the race again. It was a clean race after that, and #11 Darren Robertson took the feature win.

FEATURE: #11 Darren Roberston

DASH: #12 Bruce Yackey

FAST DASH: #11 Darren Robertson

QUICK TIME: #11 Darren Roberston, 15.561

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Super Late Models

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 11 Darren Robertson Westminster

2. 32 Brett Yackey Greeley CO

3. 22 Chris Eggleston Thornton

4. 12 Bruce Yackey Greeley

5. 87 Tim Trostel III (R) Thornton

6. 05c Nick Cooper (R) Loveland

7. 61 Matt Martinez Parker CO

8. 89 Zach Morris (R) Greenwood Village

9. 37 Ethan Hunter Colorado Springs CO

10. 80 Ray Daniels Monument CO

11. 84 Matt Zwingelberg Parker

12. 95 Kyle Clegg

13. 34 Rudy Vanderwal LaSalle

14. 16 Steve Mills Colorado Springs

15. 60 Rick Duckworth Arvada

16. 02 Steve Thompson (R) Scottsbluff NE

Late Models PART 1

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 24 Eric Bowers Colorado Springs

2. 31 Rick Smith Gering NE

3. 6R Tommy Roe Thornton

4. 33 Christopher Buskirk Bayard NE

5. 75 Cris Muhler Brighton

6. 88 Brad Skufca (R) Greeley CO

7. 8 Dan Alamaa Colorado Springs

8. 76 Chad Cowan Gering NE

9. 16 Steve Mills Colorado Springs

10. 17x Mariah Boudrieau (R) Colorado Springs

11. 44 Tommy Powers Pine

12. 48 Mikey Blackard (R) Lakewood

13. 21 Robert Hoard Cheyenne

14. 50 Justin McKeachie Aurora

15. 58 Bryce Weinmaster (R) Brighton Co

16. 72 Gary Cagle Ft. Collins CO

17. 99 Sam Messerli Thornton

18. 98 Lee Kemmit Brighton

19. 60W Troy Witthar Westminster

20. 94 Kyle Morse Peyton CO

21. 51 Eric Meisner Brighton

22. 40 Brandon Newey (R) Thornton

Late Models PART 2

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 24 Eric Bowers Colorado Springs

2. 6R Tommy Roe Thornton

3. 16 Steve Mills Colorado Springs

4. 75 Cris Muhler Brighton

5. 76 Chad Cowan Gering NE

6. 33 Christopher Buskirk Bayard NE

7. 48 Mikey Blackard (R) Lakewood

8. 88 Brad Skufca (R) Greeley CO

9. 31 Rick Smith Gering NE

10. 17x Mariah Boudrieau (R) Colorado Springs

11. 44 Tommy Powers Pine

12. 8 Dan Alamaa Colorado Springs

13. 58 Bryce Weinmaster (R) Brighton Co

14. 50 Justin McKeachie Aurora

15. 72 Gary Cagle Ft. Collins CO

16. 21 Robert Hoard Cheyenne

17. 99 Sam Messerli Thornton

18. 98 Lee Kemmit Brighton

19. 60W Troy Witthar Westminster

20. 94 Kyle Morse Peyton CO

21. 51 Eric Meisner Brighton

22. 40 Brandon Newey (R) Thornton

Super Stocks

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 1NE Troy Witthar Arvada

2. 90 Alex Rodriguez Phoenix AZ

3. 49 Chris Cox Keenesburg

4. 55 Damian Lockhart Hudson

5. 14e Eric Phelps Cheyenne WY

6. 15 Jereme Wall Commerce City

7. 11w Scott Long Lyman NE

8. 196 Robert Davey Erie

9. 32 Cody Milan Fort Collins

10. 22 Brian Yackey Greeley

11. 21 Chris Nelson Arvada

12. 23 Jordan Abeyta Denver

13. 7 David Robinson (R) Johnstown

14. 4 Chris Jordan Mead

15. 45E Rebecca Simpson Colorado Springs

16. M60 Morris Christner (R) Elizabeth

17. 86T Tim Sowell

18. 86 Tim Coate Highlands Ranch CO

19. 53 David Noah (R) Lakewood

20. 13B Brandon Claiborn Lafayette

21. 98 Joel Perri Arvada

Figure 8s

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 7 Daniel Wood Greeley

2. 52 Jared Wall Commerce City

3. 18 Dennis Stepanich III Thornton CO

4. 2 Jeremy Jackson Denver CO

5. 15 Jereme Wall Commerce City CO

6. 92 Jason Wall (R) Brighton Co

7. 1 Issac Martinez Denver CO

8. 17 Harry Livermore Jr Denver CO

9. 12 Harvey Webb Fort Morgan

10. 08 Travis Sanders Aurora CO

11. 67 Kaleigh Swenson (R) Strasburg CO

12. 38 Cassidy Creekmore Littleton CO

13. 78 Anthony Martinez Denver

14. 64 Michael Kephart (R) Commerce City CO

15. 8 Brian McCartney Colorado Springs

DNS 72 David Martinez (R) Denver