Steven Richardson Tops the Field for Night One of Bullring Nationals with United Rebel Sprint Series

LACROSSE, Kansas (July 30, 2021) – Twenty-one cars checked in for night one of Bullring Nationals competition at Rush County Speedway in LaCrosse, Kansas with the Drive to Zero POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series Presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing. Steven Richardson cashed in on Friday night’s top prize in a tight battle for the top three positions.

Series points leader, Ty Williams, and Richardson set the pace for the twenty-five-lap feature event. Richardson rushed to the lead with Williams following, both ahead of Jack Potter and Jon Freeman. Lincoln , Nebraska ’s Adam Gullion moved into the fifth position on lap six. On the ninth circuit, Potter took over the runner-up position from Williams while Gullion advanced to fourth.

Just past the midway point, Williams charged back ahead of Potter to reclaim the second position. One lap later, Potter slowed allowing Gullion to move into third ahead of Jeremy Huish and Jordan Knight. A hard-charging Zach Blurton used lapped traffic to his benefit, charging into the top-five with three laps remaining.

On lap 23, Gullion and Blurton both moved ahead of Williams to take over second and third. The remaining two laps provided excitement, as Gullion and Blurton reeled in on Steven Richardson. Richardson went on to claim the victory by nine-hundredths of a second over Adam Gullion with Zach Blurton completing the podium. Ty Williams and Jordan Knight completed the top-five finishers for night one of Bullring Nationals with the United Rebel Sprint Series.

Ty Williams , Jordan Knight, and Jack Potter claimed heat race victories on Friday. Zach Blurton was awarded the Keizer Aluminum Wheels hard charger, finishing third from a tenth place starting position.

United Rebel Sprint Series

Rush County Speedway – LaCrosse, Kansas

July 30, 2021

Heat One (8 laps): 1) Ty Williams, 2) Tyler Knight, 3) Jon Freeman, 4) Todd Plemons, 5) Brian Herbert, 6) Darren Berry, 7) Jed Werner

Heat Two (8 laps): 1) Jordan Knight, 2) Adam Gullion, 3) JD Johnson, 4) Jeremy Huish, 5) Koby Walters, 6) Luke Cranston, 7) Connor Atkinson

Heat Three (8 laps): 1) Jack Potter, 2) Steven Richardson, 3) Kyler Johnson, 4) Zach Blurton, 5) Ross Essenburg, 6) Cash Beeson, 7) Jake Galusha

Dash (6 laps): 1) Ty Williams, 2) Steven Richardson, 3) Jon Freeman, 4) Jack Potter , 5) Jordan Knight, 6) Tyler Knight

A Feature (25 laps): 1) Steven Richardson, 2) Adam Gullion, 3) Zach Blurton, 4) Ty Williams, 5) Jordan Knight, 6) JD Johnson, 7) Koby Walters, 8) Jon Freeman, 9) Luke Cranston, 10) Tyler Knight, 11) Kyler Johnson, 12) Jeremy Huish, 13) Brian Herbert, 14) Todd Plemons, 15) Ross Essenburg, 16) Cash Beeson, 17) Jed Werner, 18) Jack Potter, 19) Jake Galusha, 20) Darren Berry, 21) Connor Atkinson