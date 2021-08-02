Ryan Timms Secures ASCS Sprint Week Title With Outlaw Motor Speedway Triumph

Bryan Hulbert – OKTAHA, Okla. (July 31, 2021) While it took a while to get there, Ryan Timms continued his hot streak with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network with his fifth career victory on Saturday at Outlaw Motor Speedway, and with it, captured the top spot in the 2021 Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Week presented by Smiley’s Racing Products.

“I wasn’t expecting any bit of it,” replied Timms when asked what he expected going into the week.

“We ran out in California before we came and ran this and didn’t do very good, so I wasn’t really feeling good about this week, but once we got rolling and finishing well, I knew we could do it. Thanks to my team. Them and the sponsors are the reason I get to do this and props to the track. It was really racy for us after they got it worked in.”

Having to correct a mistake in track prep that resulted in the track being overwatered, the night’s races got off to a late start but moved right along once the track was safe to compete on. Winning his Heat Race from third that set Timms near the top of the redraw, where he drew the right of the front row. Chasing Alex Hill through the opening lap, Timms slide the Hills Racing Team No. 77x on the second lap.

Keeping pace through a handful of cautions, and a red on Lap 3, traffic did little to slow the DriveWFX.com No. 5t in the later stages of the event, with Timms pulling away by 2.491-seconds at the drop of the checkered flag.

Racing to second from 10th, Matt Covington worked to the runner-up spot on Lap 17 and ended up being the night’s Hard Charger. The run also brought him back within five points of leading the championship standings.

A rebound run from Friday night, Jason Martin ended his Sprint Week with a third-place finish, marking the sixth time the Kansas shoe has placed on the podium in National Tour competition. Alex Hill held on for fourth, and her second time finishing in the top five with the National Tour. Up from eighth, J.J. Hickle crossed fifth.

Blake Hahn ended up sixth after nearly slipping back to tenth in the back-half of the A-Feature. Jeremy Campbell was seventh with Colby Thornhill eighth. Alex Sewell and Arizona’s Nick Parker completed the top ten.

In all, 81 drivers took part in the eight-race run, with seven drivers making all every A-Features.

Ryan Timms was .500 on the week with four wins. Dylan Westbrook, Matt Covington, Blake Hahn, and Dale Howard took the other four victories. Timms was the champion, followed by Dylan Westbrook, Matt Covington, J.J. Hickle, and Blake Hahn to make up the drivers earning their share of the $10,000 worth of in-store credit at Smiley’s Racing Products. Ten teams made the trip to every event.

The next event for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network is “The Road To Knoxville,” presented by Terry Mattox Promotions and Racinboys.tv at Lakeside Speedway on Tuesday, August 3. Information on the event is online at http://www.lakesidespeedway.net

The 2021 season is the 30th year of competition for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

Race Results:

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

ASCS Sooner Region

Outlaw Motor Speedway (Oktaha, Okla.)

Saturday, July 31, 2021 – Sprint Week Night 8

Car Count: 25

SCE Gaskets Heat Races (All Drivers advance to the A-Feature)

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[2]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn[4]; 3. 63-JJ Hickle[6]; 4. 8-Alex Sewell[7]; 5. 26M-Fred Mattox[3]; 6. 30-Joseph Miller[8]; 7. (DNF) 32-Kolton Gariss[1]; 8. (DNF) 47X-Dylan Westbrook[5]; 9. (DNS) 50Z-Zach Chappell

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 5T-Ryan Timms[3]; 2. 77X-Alex Hill[5]; 3. 91T-Tyler Thomas[1]; 4. 95-Matt Covington[6]; 5. 17B-Ryan Bickett[2]; 6. 10P-Dylan Postier[8]; 7. 90-Lance Norick[4]; 8. (DNF) 4-Joshua Tyre[7]; 9. (DNS) 1J-Danny Jennings

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 5X-Jason Martin[1]; 2. 41-Colton Hardy[4]; 3. 19-Colby Thornhill[8]; 4. 9$-Kyle Clark[6]; 5. 115-Nick Parker[5]; 6. 55B-Brandon Anderson[7]; 7. 88-Travis Reber[2]; 8. 11-Michael Tyre II[3]

Sawblade.com A-Feature

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 5T-Ryan Timms[2]; 2. 95-Matt Covington[10]; 3. 5X-Jason Martin[6]; 4. 77X-Alex Hill[1]; 5. 63-JJ Hickle[8]; 6. 52-Blake Hahn[5]; 7. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[4]; 8. 19-Colby Thornhill[3]; 9. 8-Alex Sewell[9]; 10. 115-Nick Parker[14]; 11. 41-Colton Hardy[7]; 12. 26M-Fred Mattox[16]; 13. 11-Michael Tyre II[21]; 14. 88-Travis Reber[20]; 15. 10P-Dylan Postier[13]; 16. 91T-Tyler Thomas[12]; 17. 50Z-Zach Chappell[25]; 18. 17B-Ryan Bickett[17]; 19. 32-Kolton Gariss[23]; 20. 9$-Kyle Clark[11]; 21. 55B-Brandon Anderson[15]; 22. 4-Joshua Tyre[22]; 23. 30-Joseph Miller[18]; 24. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[24]; 25. (DNS) 90-Lance Norick

Lap Leader(s): Alex Hill 1; Ryan Timms 2-25

Hard Charger: Matt Covington +8

High Point Driver: Colby Thornhill

Provisional(s): N/A

2021 Driver Standings (Top 10): 1. Blake Hahn 3,297; 2. Matt Covington 2,292; 3. JJ Hickle 3,259; 4. Dylan Westbrook 3,083; 5. Colby Thornhill 2,641; 6. Ryan Bickett 2,561; 7. Scott Bogucki 2,286; 8. Travis Reber 2,107; 9. Alex Hill 2,040; 10. Ryan Timms 1,911;

2021 A-Feature Winner(s): Blake Hahn – 5 (4/17 – Park Jefferson Speedway); 5/15 – Volunteer Speedway; 6/24 – Skagit Speedway; 7/9 – Gallatin Speedway; 7/30 – Tulsa Speedway); Ryan Timms – 5 (5/30 – Lake Ozark Speedway; 7/25 – Riverside Int. Speedway; 7/27 – Creek County Speedway; 7/29 – 81-Speedway; 7/31 – Outlaw Motor Speedway); JJ Hickle – 3 (3/19 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway; 3/20 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway; 6/20 – Grays Harbor Raceway); Matt Covington – 3 (5/8 – I-96 Speedway; 7/16 – U.S. 36 Raceway; 7/25 – I-30 Speedway); Scott Bogucki – 3 (5/21 – Tri-City Speedway; 5-29 – Lake Ozark Speedway; 7/10 – Gallatin Speedway); Dominic Scelzi – 2 (June 25 – Skagit Speedway; June 26 – Skagit Speedway); Blane Heimbach – 1 (5/1 – Selinsgrove Speedway); Cam Smith – 1 (6/19 – Grays Harbor Raceway); Dale Howard – 1 (7/23 – Batesville Motor Speedway); Dylan Westbrook – 1 (July 28 – Caney Valley Speedway);