Joey Iest Wins Collects First ARCA Menards Series West Victory

Joey Iest Wins a Wild ARCA Menards Series West150 at CNS

ARCA Menards Series West 150:

After the rain cancelled the ARCA Menards Series West practice, 18 cars were ready to take the green for 150 laps on Saturday night. #13 Todd Sauza was able to get out to an early lead but had car trouble causing him to pull off the track. #16 Jesse Love took over the lead, but was quickly being chased down by # 99 Cole Moore. After the competition caution came out with 25 laps completed, #13 Todd Sauza was able to get back on the lead lap since he was the lucky dog. #16 Jesse Love continued to lead as the field reached the halfway point as #54 Joey Iest and #51 Dean Thompson battled for 5th. With 89 laps completed, #6 Trevor Huddleston was able to get around #99 Cole Moore for third as #9 Jake Drew continued to run second. As the leaders continued to work through the lapped traffic, #21 Josh Fanopoulos spun bringing out the 4th caution. After the restart, #16 Jesse Love got out to an early lead as #9 Jake Drew took over second with 38 laps to go. #54 Joey Iest and #33 Paul Pedroncelli Jr moved into the top 5 before the 5th caution came out. With 19 laps to go, #54 Joey Iest began battling #16 Jesse Love for the lead and was able to take away the lead with 17 laps to go. Once #54 Joey Iest got around #16 Jesse Love, #54 Joey Iest was able to pull away from #16 Jesse Love allowing him to pick up his first ARCA Menards Series West win.

Galitz Transportation Late Models:

14 Late Models took the green flag for their 30 lap feature as #6R Tommy Roe and #98 Lee Kemmit led the field. At the start of the race #99 Sam Messerli and #17x Mariah Boudrieau got together in turn 1 ending the night for Boudrieau. After the restart, #98 Lee Kemmit and #6R Tommy Roe battled for the lead, until #6R Tommy Roe was able to pull away. After the second caution for #16 Steve Mills and #48 Mikey Blackard, #31 Rick Smith and #8 Dan Alamaa were able to get around #98 Lee Kemmit for second and third. With 8 laps to go, #31 Rick Smith continued to battle #6R Tommy Roe for the lead but was unable to get around him. #8 Dan Alamaa took second from #31 Rick Smith and began challenging #6R Tommy Roe for the lead with 4 laps to go. As the white flag flew, #6R Tommy Roe and #8 Dan Alamaa were side by side, but #8 Dan Alamaa was able to get his 3rd feature win in 2021.

Quick Time: #98 Lee Kemmit 17.093

Fast Dash: #6R Tommy Roe

Dash: #99 Sam Messerli

Feature: #8 Dan Alamaa

SUNOCO Race Fuels Grand American Modifieds:

#37 Landon Birney and #24 Nathan Gasser led the 13 car field to the green Saturday night for their 25 lap feature. After getting 2 laps completed, #13 Darin Clark got into the back stretch wall and #9 CJ Wilson and #84 Aaron Paulsen got tangled together ending their nights. #24 Nathan Gasser was able to get out a huge lead on the restart as #2 Jim Douglas and #0 Ron O’Neil battled for 4th position, but #2 Jim Douglas was unable to get around #0 Ron O’Neil. #51 Kyle Clegg and #37 Landon Birney continued to chase down the leader #24 Nathan Gasser, but were unable to get within passing distance allowing #24 Nathan Gasser to get his first feature win on 2021.

Quick Time: #13 Darin Clark 16.863

Fast Dash: #24 Nathan Gasser

Dash: #82 Justin Karrol

Feature: #24 Nathan Gasser

Witthar Racing Trains

7 trains took the green flag for their 7 lap feature on Saturday night. #26 Slam Track got out to an early lead, but with 2 laps completed, #26 Slam Track and #45 Trump Train collided in the X ending the night for the #45 Trump Train. After going back racing, #151 Crazy Train took over the lead but was quickly being chase down by #26 Slam Track. After colliding in the X with another train and running over debris, #26 Slam Track was able to pick up their first feature win in 2021.

Feature: #26 Slam Track

ARCA Menards Series West Results:

1. 54 Joey Iest

2. 16 Jesse Love

3. 9 Jake Drew

4. 99 Cole Moore

5. 4 Eric Nascimento

6. 33 Paul Pedroncelli Jr

7. 13 Todd Souza

8. 19 Jolynn Wilkinson

9. 88 Bridget Burgess

10. 6 Trevor Huddleston

11. 51 Dean Thompson

12. 08 John Wood

13. 77 Mariah Boudrieau

14. 21 Josh Fanopoulos

15. 7 Takuma Koga

16. 38 Hiroyuki Ueno

17. 27 Bobby Hillis Jr

18. 31 Paul Pedronccelli

Galitz Transportation Late Models

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 8 Dan Alamaa Colorado Springs

2. 6R Tommy Roe Thornton

3. 31 Rick Smith Gering NE

4. 98 Lee Kemmit Brighton

5. 33 Christopher Buskirk Bayard NE

6. 99 Sam Messerli Thornton

7. 16 Steve Mills Colorado Springs

8. 94 Kyle Morse Peyton CO

9. 48 Mikey Blackard (R) Lakewood

10. 58 Bryce Weinmaster (R) Brighton Co

11. 40 Brandon Newey (R) Thornton

12. 50 Justin McKeachie Aurora

13. 88 Brad Skufca (R) Greeley CO

14. 17x Mariah Boudrieau (R) Colorado Springs

SUNOCO Fuels Grand American Modifieds

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 24 Nathan Gasser Fort Lupton

2. 51 Kyle Clegg (R) Hudson

3. 37 Landon Birney Cheyenne

4. 0 Ron O’Neil Colorado Springs

5. 2 Jim Douglas Colorado Springs

6. 82 Justin Karrol LaSalle

7. 89 Jacob Smith (R) Littleton

8. 41 Eric Vos Wheatridge

9. 4 Zach Mullins Greeley

10. 6 Scotty Scott (R)

11. 13 Darin Clark Cheyenne

12. 9 CJ Wilson (R) Penrose

13. 84 Aaron Paulsen Pueblo West

Witthar Racing Trains

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 26 Slam Track

2. 151 Crazy Train

3. 01 Dukes Of Hazard

4. 86 Last Call

5. 311 Bipolar Express

6. 77 Willie B Foundation Train

7. 45 Trump Train