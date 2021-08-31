Jason Martin Returns To Lucas Oil ASCS Victory Lane At WaKeeney Speedway

Bryan Hulbert – WAKEENEY, Kan. (August 27, 2021) Leading start to finish at WaKeeney Speedway, Jason Martin made his return to Victory Lane with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

The third time that Martin has topped a SawBlade.com A-Feature, his last visit was just down the road at the former Great American Dirt Track in his hometown of Liberal, Kan. on May 26, 2012.

Getting the lead over Dylan Westbrook at the start, the pair found traffic working Lap 8 as the caution lights came on. Putting the field back to Lap 7, Martin again took the same amount of time to find the back of the field, but this time the red lights would come on as a parts failure in the steering system of Scott Cochran’s car sent him sailing violently into the wall off the top of the fourth turn. Thankfully, the driver was ok.

Back to green with nine laps to go, Westbrook again trailed.

Finding something in the closing laps, the No. 47x cut substantial time off the advantage held by Martin, but it would not be enough as the No. 36 found the checkered flag with 0.778-seconds to spare. Westbrook in second was joined by Matt Covington on the podium, who ended up losing nearly all his brakes in the closing laps. Ryan Bickett held off the charge of J.J. Hickel for fourth, with the No. 63 driver setting for fifth.

Blake Hahn crossed sixth with Zach Blurton seventh. Jeremy Campbell, J.D. Johnson, and Travis Reber completed the top ten.

The next event on the 2021 lineup is the Lake Ozark 360 Nationals at Lake Ozark Speedway on Saturday, September 4 and Sunday, September 5, with Sunday’s showing paying $5,000 to the winner. More information on the track is online at http://www.lakeozarkspeedway.net

The 2021 season is the 30th year of competition for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

Race Results:

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

WaKeeney Speedway (WaKeeney, Kan.)

Friday, August 27, 2021

Car Count: 15

SCE Gaskets Heat Races (All drivers advance to the A-Feature)

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 2J-Zach Blurton[1]; 2. 36-Jason Martin[3]; 3. 88-Travis Reber[2]; 4. 52-Blake Hahn[5]; 5. 95-Matt Covington[7]; 6. 10-Jordan Knight[4]; 7. 16-Scott Cochran[6]; 8. 88T-Terry Easum[8]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[1]; 2. 98-JD Johnson[2]; 3. 17B-Ryan Bickett[6]; 4. 88X-Jeremy Campbell[3]; 5. 63-JJ Hickle[5]; 6. 6-Kaden Taylor[7]; 7. 1X-Jake Bubak[4]

Sawblade.com A-Feature

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 36-Jason Martin[1]; 2. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[2]; 3. 95-Matt Covington[6]; 4. 17B-Ryan Bickett[4]; 5. 63-JJ Hickle[10]; 6. 52-Blake Hahn[5]; 7. 2J-Zach Blurton[3]; 8. 88X-Jeremy Campbell[9]; 9. 98-JD Johnson[7]; 10. 88-Travis Reber[8]; 11. 6-Kaden Taylor[11]; 12. 88T-Terry Easum[15]; 13. 16-Scott Cochran[13]; 14. 1X-Jake Bubak[14]; 15. 10-Jordan Knight[12]

Lap Leader(s): Jason Martin 1-25

Hard Charger: J.J. Hickle +5

High Point Driver: Ryan Bickett

Provisional(s): N/A

2021 Driver Standings [Top 10]: 1. Blake Hahn 3,796; 2. Matt Covington 3,762; 3. JJ Hickle 3,744; 4. Dylan Westbrook 3,602; 5. Ryan Bickett 3,026; 6. Colby Thornhill 2,954; 7. Scott Bogucki 2,536; 8. Travis Reber 2,530; 9. Alex Hill 2,321; 10. Ryan Timms 2,036;

2021 A-Feature Winners: Blake Hahn – 5 [4/17 – Park Jefferson Speedway]; 5/15 – Volunteer Speedway; 6/24 – Skagit Speedway; 7/9 – Gallatin Speedway; 7/30 – Tulsa Speedway]; Ryan Timms – 5 [5/30 – Lake Ozark Speedway; 7/25 – Riverside Int. Speedway; 7/27 – Creek County Speedway; 7/29 – 81-Speedway; 7/31 – Outlaw Motor Speedway]; JJ Hickle – 3 [3/19 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway; 3/20 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway; 6/20 – Grays Harbor Raceway]; Matt Covington – 3 [5/8 – I-96 Speedway; 7/16 – U.S. 36 Raceway; 7/25 – I-30 Speedway]; Scott Bogucki – 3 [5/21 – Tri-City Speedway; 5-29 – Lake Ozark Speedway; 7/10 – Gallatin Speedway]; Giovanni Scelzi – 2 [August 6 – Knoxville Raceway; August 7 – Knoxville Raceway]; Dominic Scelzi – 2 [June 25 – Skagit Speedway; June 26 – Skagit Speedway]; Sam Hafertepe, Jr. – 2 [8/3 – Lakeside Speedway; 8/5 – Knoxville Raceway]; Blane Heimbach – 1 [5/1 – Selinsgrove Speedway]; Cam Smith – 1 [6/19 – Grays Harbor Raceway]; Dale Howard – 1 [7/23 – Batesville Motor Speedway]; Dylan Westbrook – 1 [July 28 – Caney Valley Speedway]; Jason Martin – 1 [August 27 – WaKeeney Speedway];