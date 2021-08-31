Eggleston Tops Legend Invasion For 5K Win

University Auto Parts Family Night Thrills the Crowd

On a warm summer night with humidity only a mosquito could love, race fans at Colorado National Speedway were treated to the first ever Legend Invasion and a $5,000 to win Fast Legend feature that kept everyone on the edge of their seats until the checkered flag flew. Legend cars from all over the country joined the AC Transmission Legend regulars for some high altitude practice, and six-time Legend Champion Kyle Clegg found altitude of a different sort when a practice session crash sent his #66 car airborne and ended his chance at the big prize.

The top 16 Legend qualifiers were automatically moved into the Fast Legend feature; with Jason Irwin taking home the quick time trophy. When the dash races commenced, the A Dash (which paid $300 to win) was won by Haydon Moody. The B Dash (also paying $300 to win) was won by Tim Trostel. The final Fast Legend Dash was won by Chris Eggleston, who also took home $300 for the win.

At intermission, the crowd didn’t leave their seats as they were thrilled by a demonstration from Drift Colorado, who will have their annual Wrecktoberfest event at CNS on Sunday, September 26th. Fans were also treated to some aerial stunts by a local thrill-seeker who turned some loops, made some quick low-level passes, and flew off into the sunset.

Right after the Drifters left their mark on the track, the Legend feature began. Several lead changes and some hard fought battles made for an exciting race that saw Cole Tuttle take the checkered flag; however a post-race weight penalty to Tuttle handed the win over to Dillon Foster.

The Bandolero action Saturday night was as good as it gets, and the CNS youngsters really put on a show for the fans. Dillyn Kellogg (Son of 2008 Pro-Truck Champion Beau Kellogg) continued on his quest for a back-to-back Bandolero Bandits Division Championship. Dillyn battled side by side with Javon Barnard as they came to the checkered flag, and contact between the two sent both drivers spinning – with Kellogg crossing the finish line backwards – narrowly gaining the victory over Barnard and a hard charging Madilyn Lange. 2020 Bandolero Bandit Champion Sammy Haugen returned to winning form after a serious crash at the Small Car Nationals at Slinger Speedway in July left him sidelined for a few weeks.

The Fast Legends feature race was one of the most exciting races of the season; though it started with some chaos as many top contenders were collected in an early multi-car crash on the backstretch. After cleanup, those in attendance were wowed by the skilled driving of a lead pack of cars that could have all fit together under a blanket. As the final laps wound down, the lead changed multiple times with Chris Eggleston and Danny Medina vying for the top position. As the checkered flag flew, Eggleston edged out Medina for the win; allowing him to maintain his Divisional points lead and put $5,000 in his pocket for his efforts.

The final action of the night came from the Demo-Cross Lites and heavies. For the Lites, Joe Prante stared dead last in the 12 car field, but managed to come through the field for his fourth win of the season. With two races remaining will his car remain pristine at the finish of the season? In the Heavies, Dave Johnson suffered a stall at the very start of the race which put him in dead last after the first lap. However, Johnson flew back through the field and by the final lap had dominated the race for the win.

In all, University Auto Parts Family Night and the first ever Legend Invasion was a huge success, and CNS extends its’ sincere thanks to everyone who came out and participated in the event!

OFFICIAL RESULTS

AC Transmission Legend Cars

Fast Legends

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 22 Chris Eggleston Thornton

2. 15 Danny Medina Colorado Springs

3. 9 Jason Irwin Albuquerque NM

4. 87 Tim Trostel Thornton

5. 21 Ryan Jones Arvada

6. 6 Scotty Scott Arvada

7. 12H Jordan Holloway Henderson NV

8. 44 Alfred Matthews Arvada

9. 71H Jace Hansen Brighton CO

10. 99 Tessa Marine (R) Littleton

11. 88 Paul Himler Erie

12. 04 Natalie Foster Westminster

13. 30 Darrell J Stewart Arvada

14. 78 Colton Crocker Brighton

15. 14 Jacob Nutall (R) Parker

16. 16 Travis Roe Thornton

17. 37 Tanner Scarberry Denver

18. 71B Jake Bollman Upland CA

19. 9D Cody Dempster Wheat Ridge CO

20. 89 Zach Morris (R) Greenwood Village

21. 69 Haydon Moody Arvada

22. 03 Darrell L Stewart Arvada

23. 50 Tyler Wiggans Colorado Springs

24. 66 Kyle Clegg Westminster

Regular Legends Feature

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 40 Dillon Foster Arvada

2. 90 Chasen Groff (R) Denver

3. 39 Zeke Hanger Brighton

4. 75 Austin Hackenberg Greeley

5. 32 Cody Milan Fort Collins

6. 36 R J Scott Westminster CO

7. 12 Bryanna Bruce (R) Wheatland WY

8. 9M Terry McBride Edgewater

9. 18 JJ Sanders Aurora

10. 95 Jessilyn Dike Westminster

11. 38 Garrett Wilson (R) Platteville

12. 97 Bill Blevins Arvada

13. 42 Jim Bowman Livermore

14. 61 Chris Archer Henderson

15. 78 Ashlyn Himler Erie

16. 34 Patricia Sylvester Greeley CO

17. 16G Nicole Grote Surpise AZ

DQ 45 Cole Tuttle Blackhawk

Bandoleros

Outlaws

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 98 Sammy Haugen Centennial

2. 75 Makenna Crocker Brighton

3. 78 Gracie Crocker Brighton

Bandits

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 33 Dillyn Kellogg Denver

2. 23 Javon Barnard Wheatridge

3. 21 Madilyn Lange Wheatland WY

4. 68 Wyatt Dent Brighton

5. 61 Lilly Tuttle Denver