Zimmerman Pockets $5,000 At Route 66 Motor Speedway With ASCS Elite Non-Wing

Bryan Hulbert – AMARILLO, Texas (July 24, 2021) Collecting a $5,000 payday at Route 66 Motor Speedway, Justin Zimmerman took off from the pole and lead the distance with the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating in the G.W. Elkins Southwestern Championship.

Bringing Zimmerman’s win total to a dozen with the Non-Wing Tour, the win marks the third time this season that the Athens, Texas driver has parked in Victory Lane.

Topping a field of 31 drivers, Zimmerman was pursued to the checkered flag by Tennessee’s Anthony Nicholson with Paul White advancing 13 positions for the final podium step. Steven Shebester crossed fourth with Chase Randall in fifth.

Jason Howell took sixth with New Mexico’s Michael Fanelli seventh. Shon Deskins, Devin Debrick, and JD Fry from 18th completed the top ten.

The ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating is set to race again on August 6 at RPM Speedway in Crandall, Texas, and August 7 at the Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas.

The 2021 season is the 30th year of competition for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

Race Results:

ASCS Elite Non-Wing

Route 66 Motor Speedway (Amarillo, Texas)

Saturday, July 24, 2021

Car Count: 31

Texas Aeroplastics Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 21-Michelle Parson[6]; 2. 79-Landon Simon[3]; 3. 02-Dillon Burks[1]; 4. 19-Ryan Dalrymple[2]; 5. 91-Cody Price[8]; 6. 27-Mike Hathaway[4]; 7. 99X-Dalton Stevens[5]; 8. 118-Scott Evans[7]

Pro Tech Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. #1-Justin Zimmerman[6]; 2. 9-Chase Randall[4]; 3. 73X-Brandon Thomson[2]; 4. 31-Mason Smith[5]; 5. 18-Devon Debrick[1]; 6. 52-JD Fry[7]; 7. 36-Tyler Edwards[3]; 8. 15-Jeremy Jonas[8]

SCP Polymers Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 16-Anthony Nicholson[3]; 2. 48-Caden McCreary[1]; 3. 2-Michael Fanelli[4]; 4. 56-Chris Douglas[6]; 5. 57-Chase Parson[5]; 6. 1-Paul White[7]; 7. 33-Mike Merrell[2]; 8. 6D-Morgan Dowdy[8]

Myco Plastics Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 44-Jason Howell[3]; 2. 22X-Steven Shebester[5]; 3. 20-Shon Deskins[1]; 4. 79X-Keith Martin[7]; 5. 38-Bryson Oeschger[2]; 6. 3S-Stephen Smith[6]; 7. 63-Chris Williams[4]

BK Windows B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 1-Paul White[4]; 2. 57-Chase Parson[2]; 3. 52-JD Fry[3]; 4. 27-Mike Hathaway[8]; 5. 18-Devon Debrick[6]; 6. 6D-Morgan Dowdy[12]; 7. 63-Chris Williams[9]; 8. 19-Ryan Dalrymple[1]; 9. 36-Tyler Edwards[10]; 10. 118-Scott Evans[14]; 11. 33-Mike Merrell[13]; 12. 38-Bryson Oeschger[5]; 13. 3S-Stephen Smith[7]; 14. 15-Jeremy Jonas[11]

Top Choice Masonry A Feature (30 Laps): 1. #1-Justin Zimmerman[1]; 2. 16-Anthony Nicholson[3]; 3. 1-Paul White[16]; 4. 22X-Steven Shebester[2]; 5. 9-Chase Randall[4]; 6. 44-Jason Howell[5]; 7. 2-Michael Fanelli[10]; 8. 20-Shon Deskins[14]; 9. 18-Devon Debrick[20]; 10. 52-JD Fry[18]; 11. 79X-Keith Martin[8]; 12. 27-Mike Hathaway[19]; 13. 31-Mason Smith[12]; 14. 56-Chris Douglas[11]; 15. 48-Caden McCreary[9]; 16. 73X-Brandon Thomson[13]; 17. 21-Michelle Parson[6]; 18. 02-Dillon Burks[15]; 19. 57-Chase Parson[17]; 20. 3S-Stephen Smith[21]; 21. 38-Bryson Oeschger[22]; 22. 79-Landon Simon[7]