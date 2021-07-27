Trackhouse Entertainment Group Will Sponsor Shane Stewart In The 60th Annual Knoxville Nationals

He finished 16th in the World of Outlaws sprint car series point standings in 2020 starting 32 of the 54 races driving the majority of the season with the No. 71 team owned by Bernie Stuebgen.

Stewart won for the team at Williams Grove Speedway in the track’s prestigious Summer Nationals, and then at Kansas City’s Lakeside Speedway in October, in the first of two races in which he was substituting for David Gravel for Jason Johnson Racing.

At the end of the 2020 season, Stewart announced his retirement from active competition, purchasing his home track, Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“Bernie and Betsy (Stuebgen) have been so good to me and my family over the years I couldn’t think of a better team to go run the Nationals with,” Stewart said. “To have my good friend Justin Marks supporting the effort with his Trackhouse brand makes this even more exciting for me to get back behind the wheel!”

Bernie Stuebgen said he is as happy as Stewart with the reunion.

“Very excited to get to Knoxville this year with Shane coming back to take controls of the No. 71 and to work with the guys from Trackhouse makes it that much better,” he said.