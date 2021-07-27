Stuart Snyder Takes The Top Prize With A Last Lap Pass

Stuart Snyder Claims URSS Victory at US 36 Raceway

OSBORN, Missouri (July 25, 2021) – The sizzling summer heat was in full force on Friday at US 36 Raceway for the Drive to Zero United Rebel Sprint Series Presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing. Thirteen cars were in attendance for the second ever United Rebel Sprint Series appearance at the 3/8-mile, but it was Lincoln , Nebraska ’s Stuart Snyder taking the top prize with a last lap pass.

The 20-lap feature event saw Jay Russell and Stuart Snyder with front row starting positions. Russell took off with the early lead out of turns one and two, but Snyder challenged back by diamonding the apex in three and four. Red would fly over the field for Kevin Dye flipping in turn three over the cushion.

A complete restart again had Russell prevailing with the race lead, while Snyder bounced violently through turn one. Snyder was able to gather control of the car, and started to reel back in on Russell for the lead. Mike Houseman, Jr. sat in third while Zach Blurton and JR Topper dueled for fourth place. Snyder closed in on the race lead but was unable to make a move. Zach Blurton claimed fourth and began to challenge Houseman, Jr. for third.

With six laps in the books, Ty Williams moved into fifth. Lap traffic became a factor for the top runners, allowing Blurton to claim the third position and later Williams moving into fourth over Houseman, Jr. Snyder continued to pressure a smoking Russell for the race lead. With one lap remaining, Snyder gave a last-ditch effort at a slide job going into turn one. The slide job stuck, giving Snyder the race lead over Russell. Stu Snyder took home the $1,000 top prize, with Jay Russell and Zach Blurton completing the podium finishers. Ty Williams and Jeremy Huish rounded out the top five.

Heat race action was won by Jeremy Huish and Zach Blurton. The Keizer Aluminum Wheels hard charger was awarded to Ty Williams, after finishing fourth from a ninth place starting position.

Saturday’s event at Bethany Speedway in Bethany , Missouri saw competitors signing in for action until the skies opened with persistent rain, forcing race officials to cancel the event.

United Rebel Sprint Series

US 36 Raceway – Osborn , Missouri

July 23, 2021

Heat One (8 laps): 1) Jeremy Huish, 2) Mike Houseman, Jr., 3) JR Topper, 4) Lindrick Willis, 5) Ty Williams, 6) Dakota Osborn, 7) Camdin Couch

Heat Two (8 laps): 1) Zach Blurton, 2) Jay Russell, 3) Stuart Snyder, 4) Jacob Dye, 5) Kevin Dye, 6) Chris Couch

Dash (6 laps): 1) Jay Russell, 2) Stuart Snyder, 3) Mike Houseman, Jr., 4) Zach Blurton, 5) Jeremy Huish, 6) JR Topper

A Feature (20 laps): 1) Stuart Snyder, 2) Jay Russell, 3) Zach Blurton, 4) Ty Williams, 5) Jeremy Huish, 6) Mike Houseman, Jr., 7) JR Topper, 8) Jacob Dye, 9) Chris Couch, 10) Lindrick Willis, 11) Dakota Osborn, 12) Kevin Dye, 13) Camdin Couch – DNS