(Image Credit: Bobby DrRock Thomas)

Steven Shebester Takes ASCS Elite Checkers At Big O Speedway

Bryan Hulbert – ENNIS, Texas (July 17, 2021) — Getting the pole for Saturday’s A-Feature, Oklahoma’s Steven Shebester never relinquished the top spot en-route to his third victory of the season with the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating with his latest triumph coming at Big O Speedway in Ennis, Texas.

Steven’s fifth career win with the Traditional Sprint Car Series, the City Vending No. 22x protected the bottom throughout the 20-lap affair. Opening his advantage to 2.265-seconds at the checkered flag, Shebester was pursued by Scott Evans with Dalton Stevens in tow. Justin Zimmerman crossed fourth with Mason Smith steadily working from 13th to complete the top five.

Sixth went to Justin Fifield with Stephen Smith seventh. Up four positions, Paul White crossed eighth with Cody Price and Michelle Parson making up the top ten.

The next swing for the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating is Friday, July 23 at West Texas Raceway in Lubbock and Saturday, July 24 at Route 66 Motor Speedway in Amarillo.

The 2021 season is the 30th year of competition for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

Race Results:

ASCS Elite Non-Wing

Big O Speedway (Ennis, Texas)

Saturday, July 17, 2021

Car Count: 23

Texas Aeroplastics Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 22X-Steven Shebester[5]; 2. 99X-Dalton Stevens[7]; 3. 79X-Keith Martin[2]; 4. 52-JD Fry[8]; 5. 57-Chase Parson[4]; 6. T1-Kade Taylor[3]; 7. 33-Mike Merrell[6]

Pro Tech Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 91-Cody Price[4]; 2. 49-Justin Fifield[7]; 3. 3S-Stephen Smith[6]; 4. 51X-Ben Saye[5]; 5. 48X-Neal Metuska[1]; 6. 51-Jimmy Gardner[8]; 7. 15-Jeremy Jonas[2]; 8. 63-Chris Williams[3]

SCP Polymers Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 118-Scott Evans[4]; 2. #1-Justin Zimmerman[7]; 3. 21-Michelle Parson[1]; 4. 1-Paul White[2]; 5. 31-Mason Smith[5]; 6. 48-Caden McCreary[6]; 7. 7-Jerrad Warhurst[3]

Top Choice Masonry A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 22X-Steven Shebester[1]; 2. 118-Scott Evans[3]; 3. 99X-Dalton Stevens[5]; 4. #1-Justin Zimmerman[4]; 5. 31-Mason Smith[13]; 6. 49-Justin Fifield[6]; 7. 3S-Stephen Smith[7]; 8. 1-Paul White[12]; 9. 91-Cody Price[2]; 10. 21-Michelle Parson[11]; 11. 48-Caden McCreary[17]; 12. 33-Mike Merrell[19]; 13. 48X-Neal Metuska[16]; 14. 52-JD Fry[8]; 15. 51X-Ben Saye[10]; 16. 15-Jeremy Jonas[21]; 17. 51-Jimmy Gardner[15]; 18. 7-Jerrad Warhurst[20]; 19. 57-Chase Parson[14]; 20. T1-Kade Taylor[18]; 21. 18-Devon Debrick[23]; 22. 79X-Keith Martin[9]; 23. 63-Chris Williams[22]