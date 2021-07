Ryan Timms Unstoppable In ASCS Sprint Week Competition At Creek County Speedway

Bryan Hulbert – SAPULPA, Okla. (July 27, 2021) — Taking his third career score with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, Oklahoma City’s Ryan Timms rolled to the win in the Don Swope Classic at Creek County Speedway.

His second victory in a row in Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Week presented by Smiley’s Racing Products action, the win is his ninth overall on the season in ASCS, 410cid, and Midget competition.

Asked about going from his first win to three with the National Tour, along with his other various win in such a short amount of time, Timms stated, “It’s crazy that I started racing Junior Sprints like four years ago, and I’m already winning in ASCS and 410 events. It’s neat that I am able to do something like this, and I have my Dad and my Crew to thank for it.”

Taking the battle three deep with J.J. Hickle and Noah Harris, the No. 5t tried the top before hitting the bottom to shoot to the point on Lap 8. To second on Lap 10, the leaders raced into traffic with J.J. moving in on the No. 5t.

“I knew it was hooked up on the bottom, so I was trying to make something work on the top and just couldn’t, especially in three and four there was nothing coming off, but one and two, I could open up and diamond off. that got me under J.J., and I just went from there,” explained Timms.

A small misstep of the cushion on Lap 17, the No. 63 was back into the race for the lead. Dicing through more traffic on Lap 19, Hickle worked the bottom of the first and second turn but missed the line; sending the car spinning. Bringing out the caution, Hickle was sent to the tail.

Restarting with a slower car in the mix, Ryan Timms was unchallenged to the checkered flag. Winning by 2.530-seconds.

Michael Faccinto wheeled the VanDyke Motorsports No. 5h to second with Seth Bergman advancing seven positions to take the final podium step in his National Tour return. Tyler Thomas crossed fourth with Noah Harris holding on for a top-five finish.

Back in the car after getting oil burns on his face at Riverside International Speedway, Blake Hahn raced from 12th to sixth with Arizona’s Nick Parker in seventh. Matt Covington took eighth with Dylan Westbrook ninth from 13th. Brenham Crouch completed the top ten.

The field of 30 teams broke into four SCE Gaskets Heat Races with Ryan Timms, Noah Harris, Michael Faccinto, and Tyler Thomas earning wins. The night’s lone BMRS B-Feature went to Kyle Clark. One provisional was used by Travis Reber.

Up next, the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network heads for Caney Valley Speedway in Caney, Kan. as Terry Mattox Promotions presents Round 5 of the Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Week presented by Smiley’s Racing Products.

Admission is $20 for adults, and Kids 12 and under get into the grandstand for free. Caney Valley Speedway is located at CR 1300 in Caney, Kan. More info on the Speedway can be found at http://www.caneyvalleyspeedway.net or by calling Terry Mattox at (918) 417-0624.

The 2021 season is the 30th year of competition for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

For the first time, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with Racinboys.com and FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. Racinboys.com is $29.99 per month.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2021, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, Okla.)

Tuesday, July 27, 2021 – Sprint Week Night 4

Car Count: 30

SCE Gaskets Heat Races (Top 16 in Passing Points advance to the A-Feature)

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 5T-Ryan Timms[6]; 2. 23-Seth Bergman[2]; 3. 41-Colton Hardy[1]; 4. 115-Nick Parker[8]; 5. 17B-Ryan Bickett[7]; 6. 19-Colby Thornhill[5]; 7. 85-Forrest Sutherland[3]; 8. 88-Travis Reber[4]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 7F-Noah Harris[4]; 2. 63-JJ Hickle[7]; 3. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[3]; 4. 24-Garet Williamson[5]; 5. 11-Michael Tyre II[6]; 6. 32-Kolton Gariss[1]; 7. 22M-Rees Moran[8]; 8. 0-Mike Vaculik[2]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 5H-Michael Faccinto[1]; 2. 36-Jason Martin[2]; 3. 95-Matt Covington[5]; 4. 26M-Fred Mattox[3]; 5. 9$-Kyle Clark[6]; 6. 22-Curtis Jones[7]; 7. 10P-Dylan Postier[4]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 91T-Tyler Thomas[1]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn[2]; 3. 1-Brenham Crouch[6]; 4. 55B-Brandon Anderson[7]; 5. 777-Bailey Hughes[4]; 6. 77X-Greg Hamilton[3]; 7. 79-Tim Kent[5]

BMRS B-Feature (Top 6 advance to the A-Feature)

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 9$-Kyle Clark[3]; 2. 11-Michael Tyre II[2]; 3. 19-Colby Thornhill[6]; 4. 77X-Greg Hamilton[7]; 5. 79-Tim Kent[10]; 6. 32-Kolton Gariss[9]; 7. 85-Forrest Sutherland[12]; 8. 10P-Dylan Postier[11]; 9. 22M-Rees Moran[8]; 10. 0-Mike Vaculik[14]; 11. 26M-Fred Mattox[1]; 12. 88-Travis Reber[13]; 13. 22-Curtis Jones[5]; 14. 777-Bailey Hughes[4]

Sawblade.com A-Feature

A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 5T-Ryan Timms[3]; 2. 5H-Michael Faccinto[5]; 3. 23-Seth Bergman[10]; 4. 91T-Tyler Thomas[7]; 5. 7F-Noah Harris[1]; 6. 52-Blake Hahn[12]; 7. 115-Nick Parker[6]; 8. 95-Matt Covington[8]; 9. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[13]; 10. 1-Brenham Crouch[4]; 11. 41-Colton Hardy[15]; 12. 63-JJ Hickle[2]; 13. 17B-Ryan Bickett[16]; 14. 36-Jason Martin[11]; 15. 24-Garet Williamson[14]; 16. 19-Colby Thornhill[19]; 17. 11-Michael Tyre II[18]; 18. 55B-Brandon Anderson[9]; 19. 32-Kolton Gariss[22]; 20. 88-Travis Reber[23]; 21. 9$-Kyle Clark[17]; 22. 77X-Greg Hamilton[20]; 23. 79-Tim Kent[21]

Lap Leader(s): Noah Harris 1-7; Ryan Timms 8-30

Hard Charger: Seth Bergman +7

High Point Driver: Ryan Timms

Provisional(s): Travis Reber (Points)

2021 Driver Standings (Top 10): 1. Matt Covington 2,801; 2. Blake Hahn 2,765; 3. JJ Hickle 2,741; 4. Dylan Westbrook 2,958; 5. Scott Bogucki 2,286; 6. Colby Thornhill 2,225; 7. Ryan Bickett 2,161; 8. Travis Reber 1,748; 9. Seth Bergman 1,688; 10. Alex Hill 1,651;

2021 A-Feature Winner(s): Blake Hahn – 4 (4/17 – Park Jefferson Speedway); 5/15 – Volunteer Speedway; 6/24 – Skagit Speedway; 7/9 – Gallatin Speedway); Ryan Timms – 3 (5/30 – Lake Ozark Speedway; 7/25 – Riverside Int. Speedway; 7/27 – Creek County Speedway); JJ Hickle – 3 (3/19 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway; 3/20 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway; 6/20 – Grays Harbor Raceway); Matt Covington – 3 (5/8 – I-96 Speedway; 7/16 – U.S. 36 Raceway; 7/25 – I-30 Speedway); Scott Bogucki – 3 (5/21 – Tri-City Speedway; 5-29 – Lake Ozark Speedway; 7/10 – Gallatin Speedway); Dominic Scelzi – 2 (June 25 – Skagit Speedway; June 26 – Skagit Speedway); Blane Heimbach – 1 (5/1 – Selinsgrove Speedway); Cam Smith – 1 (6/19 – Grays Harbor Raceway); Dale Howard – 1 (7/23 – Batesville Motor Speedway)

(Image Credit: Richard Bales)