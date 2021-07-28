Nick Cooper Gets First Win Of The Season

Nick Cooper Takes his First Super Late Model Feature

Mountain States Fire Protection Super Late Model:

#05c Nick Cooper and #31 Rick Smith led the Super Late Models to the green flag for their 40 lap feature. After #05c Nick Copper led for more than half the race, #32 Brett Yackey was able to take over the lead in the final laps. After a post-race penalty, #05c Nick Cooper was the Super Late Model feature winner for his first time in 2021.

Quick Time: #05c Nick Cooper 15.719

Dash: #32 Brett Yackey

Feature: #05c Nick Cooper

TBK Bank Super Stock:

19 Super Stocks took the green for their 30 lap feature and were led to the green by #99Jr Ryan Raley Jr and #23 Jordan Abeyta. #23 Cody Milan started 4th and quickly made his way to the front to take over the lead and continued on to pick up his first Super Stock feature win in 2021.

Quick Time: #04 Bill Simmons 19.531

Dash: #15 Jereme Wall

Fast Dash: #32 Cody Milan

Feature: #32 Cody Milan

Rock ‘n’ Roll Brewery Pure Stock:

24 Pure Stocks took the green for their 25 lap feature on Saturday night. After starting on the pole, #23G Michael Gallo was able to hold off #34 Ronald Johnson for his first feature win of 2021.

Quick Time: #13 Jason Hulvey 19.922

Dash: #4 Brian Galvin Jr

Fast Dash: #34 Ronald Johnson

Feature: #23G Michael Gallo

Elite Diesel Service Figure 8’s

14 Figure 8’s took the green for their 20 lap feature and #50 Justin McKeachie was able to hold off #15 Jereme Wall to pick up his first feature win in 2021.

Dash: #7 Daniel Wood

Feature #50 Justin McKeachie

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Super Late Models

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 05c Nick Cooper (R) Loveland

2. 12 Bruce Yackey Greeley

3. 32 Brett Yackey Greeley CO

4. 31 Rick Smith

5. 16 Steve Mills

6. 60 Rick Duckworth

7. 80 Ray Daniels Monument CO

Super Stocks

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 32 Cody Milan Fort Collins

2. 49 Chris Cox Keenesburg

3. 99Jr Ryan Raley Jr Bennett

4. 11w Scott Long Lyman NE

5. 14e Eric Phelps (R) Cheyenne WY

6. 1NE Troy Witthar Arvada

7. 15 Jereme Wall Commerce City

8. 45E Rebecca Simpson Colorado Springs

9. 21 Chris Nelson

10. 19M Scott Miller

11. 60 Matthew Hill Brighton

12. 4 Chris Jordan Mead

13. 90 Alex Rodriguez Phoenix AZ

14. 23 Jordan Abeyta Denver

15. 53 David Noah (R) Lakewood

16. 55 Damian Lockhart

17. 7 David Robinson (R) Johnstown

18. 196 Robert Davey Erie

19. 04 Bill Simmons II Pueblo

Pure Stocks

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 23G Michael Gallo Loveland

2. 34 Ronald Johnson Westminster

3. OH6 Mahkrysta Hilton Brighton

4. OH7 Aubrei Hilton Brighton

5. 8A Austin Richards Arvada

6. 41G Christopher Galvin Byers

7. 4 Brian Galvin Jr Byers

8. 20 Tanner Faatz Windsor

9. 8 Isaac Almaswari (R) Brighton

10. 21 Jamie Ward Denver

11. 15 Brendon Knowles Highlands Ranch

12. 5C Kyle Carrasco (R) Hudson

13. 13S Isaac Slinker

14. 76B Dylon Alvarado (R) Fort Lupton

15. M60 Morris Christner (R) Elizabeth

16. 9 Cole Baker (R)

17. 46 Rich Barwinski Casa Grande AZ

18. 27 Michael Enders

19. A17 Alan Seward

20. 02 Chan Raley Bennett

21. 13J Jason Hulvey

22. 33 Alex Krivocheev Wheat Ridge

23. 23A Alyssa Salazar Arvada

24. 38C Colton Green Arvada

DNS 22 AJ Hill Brighton

DNS 66 Matt Sowash Englewood

DNS 9er Darin Wainwright Littleton

DNS 68

Figure 8s

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 50 Justin Mckeachie Aurora

2. 15 Jereme Wall Commerce City CO

3. 18 Dennis Stepanich III Thornton CO

4. 1 Issac Martinez (R) Denver CO

5. 2 Jeremy Jackson Denver CO

6. 17 Harry Livermore Jr Denver CO

7. 92 Jason Wall (R) Brighton Co

8. 52 Jared Wall Commerce City

9. 7 Daniel Wood Greeley

10. 51x Chad Sutherland (R)

11. 64 Michael Kephart (R) Commerce City CO

12. 67 Kaleigh Swenson (R) Strasburg CO

13. 38 Cassidy Creekmore Littleton CO

14. 72 David Martinez (R)