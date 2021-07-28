Nick Cooper Gets First Win Of The Season

Nick Cooper Takes his First Super Late Model Feature
Mountain States Fire Protection Super Late Model:
#05c Nick Cooper and #31 Rick Smith led the Super Late Models to the green flag for their 40 lap feature. After #05c Nick Copper led for more than half the race, #32 Brett Yackey was able to take over the lead in the final laps. After a post-race penalty, #05c Nick Cooper was the Super Late Model feature winner for his first time in 2021.
Quick Time: #05c Nick Cooper 15.719
Dash: #32 Brett Yackey
Feature: #05c Nick Cooper
TBK Bank Super Stock:
19 Super Stocks took the green for their 30 lap feature and were led to the green by #99Jr Ryan Raley Jr and #23 Jordan Abeyta. #23 Cody Milan started 4th and quickly made his way to the front to take over the lead and continued on to pick up his first Super Stock feature win in 2021.
Quick Time: #04 Bill Simmons 19.531
Dash: #15 Jereme Wall
Fast Dash: #32 Cody Milan
Feature: #32 Cody Milan
Rock ‘n’ Roll Brewery Pure Stock:
24 Pure Stocks took the green for their 25 lap feature on Saturday night. After starting on the pole, #23G Michael Gallo was able to hold off #34 Ronald Johnson for his first feature win of 2021.
Quick Time: #13 Jason Hulvey 19.922
Dash: #4 Brian Galvin Jr
Fast Dash: #34 Ronald Johnson
Feature: #23G Michael Gallo
Elite Diesel Service Figure 8’s
14 Figure 8’s took the green for their 20 lap feature and #50 Justin McKeachie was able to hold off #15 Jereme Wall to pick up his first feature win in 2021.
Dash: #7 Daniel Wood
Feature #50 Justin McKeachie
OFFICIAL RESULTS
Super Late Models
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 05c Nick Cooper (R) Loveland
2. 12 Bruce Yackey Greeley
3. 32 Brett Yackey Greeley CO
4. 31 Rick Smith
5. 16 Steve Mills
6. 60 Rick Duckworth
7. 80 Ray Daniels Monument CO
Super Stocks
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 32 Cody Milan Fort Collins
2. 49 Chris Cox Keenesburg
3. 99Jr Ryan Raley Jr Bennett
4. 11w Scott Long Lyman NE
5. 14e Eric Phelps (R) Cheyenne WY
6. 1NE Troy Witthar Arvada
7. 15 Jereme Wall Commerce City
8. 45E Rebecca Simpson Colorado Springs
9. 21 Chris Nelson
10. 19M Scott Miller
11. 60 Matthew Hill Brighton
12. 4 Chris Jordan Mead
13. 90 Alex Rodriguez Phoenix AZ
14. 23 Jordan Abeyta Denver
15. 53 David Noah (R) Lakewood
16. 55 Damian Lockhart
17. 7 David Robinson (R) Johnstown
18. 196 Robert Davey Erie
19. 04 Bill Simmons II Pueblo
Pure Stocks
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 23G Michael Gallo Loveland
2. 34 Ronald Johnson Westminster
3. OH6 Mahkrysta Hilton Brighton
4. OH7 Aubrei Hilton Brighton
5. 8A Austin Richards Arvada
6. 41G Christopher Galvin Byers
7. 4 Brian Galvin Jr Byers
8. 20 Tanner Faatz Windsor
9. 8 Isaac Almaswari (R) Brighton
10. 21 Jamie Ward Denver
11. 15 Brendon Knowles Highlands Ranch
12. 5C Kyle Carrasco (R) Hudson
13. 13S Isaac Slinker
14. 76B Dylon Alvarado (R) Fort Lupton
15. M60 Morris Christner (R) Elizabeth
16. 9 Cole Baker (R)
17. 46 Rich Barwinski Casa Grande AZ
18. 27 Michael Enders
19. A17 Alan Seward
20. 02 Chan Raley Bennett
21. 13J Jason Hulvey
22. 33 Alex Krivocheev Wheat Ridge
23. 23A Alyssa Salazar Arvada
24. 38C Colton Green Arvada
DNS 22 AJ Hill Brighton
DNS 66 Matt Sowash Englewood
DNS 9er Darin Wainwright Littleton
DNS 68
Figure 8s
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 50 Justin Mckeachie Aurora
2. 15 Jereme Wall Commerce City CO
3. 18 Dennis Stepanich III Thornton CO
4. 1 Issac Martinez (R) Denver CO
5. 2 Jeremy Jackson Denver CO
6. 17 Harry Livermore Jr Denver CO
7. 92 Jason Wall (R) Brighton Co
8. 52 Jared Wall Commerce City
9. 7 Daniel Wood Greeley
10. 51x Chad Sutherland (R)
11. 64 Michael Kephart (R) Commerce City CO
12. 67 Kaleigh Swenson (R) Strasburg CO
13. 38 Cassidy Creekmore Littleton CO
14. 72 David Martinez (R)