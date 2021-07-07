Major Event For The Legend Cars At CNS

Big Money For The Legend Cars

CNS Staff, Dacono Colorado (July 6, 2021) — Colorado National Speedway Officials announced today a $5000 to win race for the Legends will take place on Saturday August 28, 2021. The tremendous car count and fantastic racing over the 4th of July weekend contributed to the decision. The event will also feature a $100 to start. The Speedway will announce more details for the event soon.

In addition to expected out of town teams making the trip to the CNS several local drivers have already express interest in securing a ride for this event.

In less that 12 hours of this announcement this is already shaping up as the perhaps the biggest Legend car racing in Colorado history.

Mark your calendar this will be a must see event.