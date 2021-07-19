Kody Vanderwal Sweeps Pro-Trucks at CNS

Kody Vanderwal Sweeps Pro Trucks
MATCO Tools Pro Trucks:
CNS Staff, Dacono, Colorado (July 17, 2021) — #9 Curtis Heldenbrand and #89 Zach Morris led the pro truck field to the green for their 30 lap feature. #9 Curtis Heldenbrand got out to an early lead and led the first 11 laps while #43 Kody Vanderwal made his way into second. On lap 14, #43 Kody Vanderwal took over the lead, but the second caution quickly came out 2 laps later for #29 Dalton Webb who caught on fire. With 8 laps to go, the caution came out for #3C Cassidy Hinds who broke in turn 2 and the 4th caution came out one lap later for #85 Jeffrey Walbaum and #33 Tyler Davis who tangled in turn 1. After reaching the time limit, the race was cut to 5 laps to go, and #9 Curtis Heldenbrand and #43 Kody Vanderwal led the field on the restart. After battling the last final laps side by side, #43 Kody Vanderwal was able to pick up his first pro truck feature win in 2021.
Quick Time: #43 Kody Vanderwal 16949
Dash:#7 Adam Deines
Fast Dash: #43 Kody Vanderwal
Feature: #43 Kody Vanderwal
SUNOCO Race Fuels Grand American Modified:
#37 Landon Birney and #17 Holly Clark lead the field to the green for their 30 lap feature. #37 Landon Birney got out to an early lead, but #17 Holly Clark was able to get around him with 21 laps to go. #51 Kyle Clegg took over the lead from #17 Holly Clark until the first caution came out for oil on the race track. After a lengthy clean up and an unfortunate break for #51 Kyle Clegg, #17 Holly Clark took over the lead again on the restart. #0 Ron O’Neil was quickly making his way through the field after starting mid pack and was able to take over the lead with 8 laps to go to win his second feature in 2021.
Quick Time: #13 Darin Clark 16.890
Dash: #0 Ron O’Neil
Feature: #0 Ron O’Neil
AC Transmission Legends:
#21 Ryan Jones and #87 Tim Trostel led the 29 car field to the green Saturday night. Before getting 1 lap completed, the first caution came out for the #40 Dillon Foster and #72 Cynthia Robb who got tangled with other cars on the back stretch. After getting 1 lap completed, the second caution came out for the night for #87 Tim Trostel who hit the front stretch wall. After the restart, #30 Darrell J Stewart took over the lead with 23 laps to go, but #15 Danny Medina was quickly chasing him down and took over the lead 2 laps later. After getting 8 laps completed, the third caution came out for #78 Ashlyn Himler and #21 Ryan Jones getting together. After going back green and getting 3 more laps completed, the fourth caution came out for the #32 Cody Milan and #08 Krystal Faulkingham who collided with each other on the front stretch. At the point, the time limit was reached and the race was shortened to 5 laps to go. After getting 1 more lap completed after the restart, the fifth caution came out for the #90 Chase Grof and #06 Mike Gallegos and the race was called making #66 Kyle Clegg the winner.
Quick Time: #22 Chris Eggleston 18.356
Dash: #6 Hayden Moody
Fast Dash: #22 Chris Eggleston
Feature #66 Kyle Clegg
Witthar Racing Trains:
8 trains took the green for the 7 lap feature with #77 Willie B Foundation and #17 Salute to Service starting on the front row. With 2 laps complete, the #01 Dukes of Hazard collided in the X with the #17 Salute to Service to split apart. After the red flag, #86 Last Call quickly moved to the lead to win their second feature in 2021.
Feature: Last Call
Bandolero:
5 Bandoleros took the green for their 12 lap feature on Saturday night. #16 Emalee Phelps got out to an early lead, but #23 Javon Barnard quickly began chasing her down. With 7 laps to go, #23 Javon Barnard got around #16 Emalee Phelps for the lead and picked up his win in 2021.
Dash: #33 Dillyn Kellogg
Feature: #23 Javon Barnard
OFFICIAL RESULTS
Pro Trucks
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 43 Kody Vanderwal LaSalle CO
2. 9 Curtis Heldenbrand Westminster CO
3. 7 Adam Deines Longmont CO
4. 22 Brian Yackey Greeley
5. 16 Travis Roe Thornton
6. 89 Zach Morris (R) Greenwood Village
7. 11 Steve Johnson Loveland CO
8. 28 Brian Weinmaster Brighton CO
9. 08 Krystal Faulkingham Westminster
10. 33 Tyler Davis Thornton CO
11. 85 Jeffrey Walbaum Brighton CO
12. 3C Cassidy Hinds Arvada CO
13. 71 Tim DuVall Denver
14. 29 Dalton Webb (R) Thornton CO
15. 50 Tyler Wiggans Peyton CO
Grand American Modifieds
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 0 Ron O’Neil Colorado Springs
2. 2 Jim Douglas Colorado Springs
3. 59 Charles Wilson
4. 13 Darin Clark Cheyenne
5. 17 Holly Clark (R) Colorado Springs
6. 9 CJ Wilson (R) Penrose
7. 41 Eric Vos Wheatridge
8. 37 Landon Birney Cheyenne
9. 51 Kyle Clegg (R) Hudson
10. 89 Jacob Smith (R) Littleton
DNS 24 Nathan Gasser Fort Lupton
Legends
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 66 Kyle Clegg Westminster
2. 15 Danny Medina Colorado Springs
3. 30 Darrell J Stewart Arvada
4. 22 Chris Eggleston Thornton
5. 03 Darrell L Stewart Arvada
6. 71 Colton Crocker Brighton
7. 69 Haydon Moody Arvada
8. 89 Zach Morris (R) Greenwood Village
9. 45 Cole Tuttle Blackhawk
10. 14 Jacob Nutall (R) Parker
11. 37 Tanner Scarberry Denver
12. 75 Austin Hackenberg Greeley
13. 99 Tessa Marine (R) Littleton
14. 88 Paul Himler Erie
15. 18 JJ Sanders Aurora
16. 95 Jessilyn Dike Westminster
17. 42 Jim Bowman Livermore
18. 90 Chasen Groff (R) Denver
19. 06 Mike Gallegos Arvada
20. 32 Cody Milan Fort Collins
21. 08 Krystal Faulkingham Westminster
22. 38 Garrett Wilson (R) Platteville
23. 21 Ryan Jones Arvada
24. 6 Scotty Scott Arvada
25. 78 Ashlyn Himler Erie
26. 87 Tim Trostel Thornton
27. 40 Dillon Foster Arvada
28. 72 Cynthia Robb Wheatridge
DNS 00 Chris Saykally Westminster
Trains
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 86 Last Call
2. 26 Slam Track
3. 151 Crazy Train
4. 45 Trump Train
5. 311 Bipolar Express
6. 77 Willie B Foundation Train
7. 01 Dukes Of Hazard
8. 17 Salute to Service
Bandoleros
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 23 Javon Barnard Wheatridge
2. 33 Dillyn Kellogg Denver
3. 61 Lilly Tuttle Denver
4. 16 Emmalee Phelps Cheyenne WY
5. 03 Ryker McConahay Guernsey