Kody Vanderwal Sweeps Pro-Trucks at CNS

Kody Vanderwal Sweeps Pro Trucks

MATCO Tools Pro Trucks:

CNS Staff, Dacono, Colorado (July 17, 2021) — #9 Curtis Heldenbrand and #89 Zach Morris led the pro truck field to the green for their 30 lap feature. #9 Curtis Heldenbrand got out to an early lead and led the first 11 laps while #43 Kody Vanderwal made his way into second. On lap 14, #43 Kody Vanderwal took over the lead, but the second caution quickly came out 2 laps later for #29 Dalton Webb who caught on fire. With 8 laps to go, the caution came out for #3C Cassidy Hinds who broke in turn 2 and the 4th caution came out one lap later for #85 Jeffrey Walbaum and #33 Tyler Davis who tangled in turn 1. After reaching the time limit, the race was cut to 5 laps to go, and #9 Curtis Heldenbrand and #43 Kody Vanderwal led the field on the restart. After battling the last final laps side by side, #43 Kody Vanderwal was able to pick up his first pro truck feature win in 2021.

Quick Time: #43 Kody Vanderwal 16949

Dash:#7 Adam Deines

Fast Dash: #43 Kody Vanderwal

Feature: #43 Kody Vanderwal

SUNOCO Race Fuels Grand American Modified:

#37 Landon Birney and #17 Holly Clark lead the field to the green for their 30 lap feature. #37 Landon Birney got out to an early lead, but #17 Holly Clark was able to get around him with 21 laps to go. #51 Kyle Clegg took over the lead from #17 Holly Clark until the first caution came out for oil on the race track. After a lengthy clean up and an unfortunate break for #51 Kyle Clegg, #17 Holly Clark took over the lead again on the restart. #0 Ron O’Neil was quickly making his way through the field after starting mid pack and was able to take over the lead with 8 laps to go to win his second feature in 2021.

Quick Time: #13 Darin Clark 16.890

Dash: #0 Ron O’Neil

Feature: #0 Ron O’Neil

AC Transmission Legends:

#21 Ryan Jones and #87 Tim Trostel led the 29 car field to the green Saturday night. Before getting 1 lap completed, the first caution came out for the #40 Dillon Foster and #72 Cynthia Robb who got tangled with other cars on the back stretch. After getting 1 lap completed, the second caution came out for the night for #87 Tim Trostel who hit the front stretch wall. After the restart, #30 Darrell J Stewart took over the lead with 23 laps to go, but #15 Danny Medina was quickly chasing him down and took over the lead 2 laps later. After getting 8 laps completed, the third caution came out for #78 Ashlyn Himler and #21 Ryan Jones getting together. After going back green and getting 3 more laps completed, the fourth caution came out for the #32 Cody Milan and #08 Krystal Faulkingham who collided with each other on the front stretch. At the point, the time limit was reached and the race was shortened to 5 laps to go. After getting 1 more lap completed after the restart, the fifth caution came out for the #90 Chase Grof and #06 Mike Gallegos and the race was called making #66 Kyle Clegg the winner.

Quick Time: #22 Chris Eggleston 18.356

Dash: #6 Hayden Moody

Fast Dash: #22 Chris Eggleston

Feature #66 Kyle Clegg

Witthar Racing Trains:

8 trains took the green for the 7 lap feature with #77 Willie B Foundation and #17 Salute to Service starting on the front row. With 2 laps complete, the #01 Dukes of Hazard collided in the X with the #17 Salute to Service to split apart. After the red flag, #86 Last Call quickly moved to the lead to win their second feature in 2021.

Feature: Last Call

Bandolero:

5 Bandoleros took the green for their 12 lap feature on Saturday night. #16 Emalee Phelps got out to an early lead, but #23 Javon Barnard quickly began chasing her down. With 7 laps to go, #23 Javon Barnard got around #16 Emalee Phelps for the lead and picked up his win in 2021.

Dash: #33 Dillyn Kellogg

Feature: #23 Javon Barnard

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Pro Trucks

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 43 Kody Vanderwal LaSalle CO

2. 9 Curtis Heldenbrand Westminster CO

3. 7 Adam Deines Longmont CO

4. 22 Brian Yackey Greeley

5. 16 Travis Roe Thornton

6. 89 Zach Morris (R) Greenwood Village

7. 11 Steve Johnson Loveland CO

8. 28 Brian Weinmaster Brighton CO

9. 08 Krystal Faulkingham Westminster

10. 33 Tyler Davis Thornton CO

11. 85 Jeffrey Walbaum Brighton CO

12. 3C Cassidy Hinds Arvada CO

13. 71 Tim DuVall Denver

14. 29 Dalton Webb (R) Thornton CO

15. 50 Tyler Wiggans Peyton CO

Grand American Modifieds

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 0 Ron O’Neil Colorado Springs

2. 2 Jim Douglas Colorado Springs

3. 59 Charles Wilson

4. 13 Darin Clark Cheyenne

5. 17 Holly Clark (R) Colorado Springs

6. 9 CJ Wilson (R) Penrose

7. 41 Eric Vos Wheatridge

8. 37 Landon Birney Cheyenne

9. 51 Kyle Clegg (R) Hudson

10. 89 Jacob Smith (R) Littleton

DNS 24 Nathan Gasser Fort Lupton

Legends

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 66 Kyle Clegg Westminster

2. 15 Danny Medina Colorado Springs

3. 30 Darrell J Stewart Arvada

4. 22 Chris Eggleston Thornton

5. 03 Darrell L Stewart Arvada

6. 71 Colton Crocker Brighton

7. 69 Haydon Moody Arvada

8. 89 Zach Morris (R) Greenwood Village

9. 45 Cole Tuttle Blackhawk

10. 14 Jacob Nutall (R) Parker

11. 37 Tanner Scarberry Denver

12. 75 Austin Hackenberg Greeley

13. 99 Tessa Marine (R) Littleton

14. 88 Paul Himler Erie

15. 18 JJ Sanders Aurora

16. 95 Jessilyn Dike Westminster

17. 42 Jim Bowman Livermore

18. 90 Chasen Groff (R) Denver

19. 06 Mike Gallegos Arvada

20. 32 Cody Milan Fort Collins

21. 08 Krystal Faulkingham Westminster

22. 38 Garrett Wilson (R) Platteville

23. 21 Ryan Jones Arvada

24. 6 Scotty Scott Arvada

25. 78 Ashlyn Himler Erie

26. 87 Tim Trostel Thornton

27. 40 Dillon Foster Arvada

28. 72 Cynthia Robb Wheatridge

DNS 00 Chris Saykally Westminster

Trains

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 86 Last Call

2. 26 Slam Track

3. 151 Crazy Train

4. 45 Trump Train

5. 311 Bipolar Express

6. 77 Willie B Foundation Train

7. 01 Dukes Of Hazard

8. 17 Salute to Service

Bandoleros

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 23 Javon Barnard Wheatridge

2. 33 Dillyn Kellogg Denver

3. 61 Lilly Tuttle Denver

4. 16 Emmalee Phelps Cheyenne WY

5. 03 Ryker McConahay Guernsey