Jason Martin Takes Wheat Shocker Nationals

Jason Martin Crowned Wheat Shocker Nationals Champion with United Rebel Sprint Series

HAYS, Kansas (July 11, 2021) – Twenty-two cars checked in for competition for the Wheat Shocker Nationals finale on Sunday with the Drive to Zero POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series Presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing. It was Lincoln , Nebraska ’s Jason Martin putting on a dominating performance and cashing in on the night’s $2,000 top prize.

The front row of Sunday’s 25-lap feature event was composed of Jason Martin and Steven Richardson, who were the top finishers of the pole dash. Jason Martin jumped to the early lead with Luke Cranston and Zach Blurton trailing by about a second for the first five laps. On lap eight, Martin began navigating traffic, stretching the race lead.

Saturday’s feature winner from Arcadia , Oklahoma , Ty Williams, maintained the fourth position until lap ten, when Taylor Velasquez made a move to obtain the position. It wasn’t until lap sixteen when Williams reclaimed the fourth position.

On lap 22, Blurton made a pass around Cranston to take over the runner-up position. Martin went on to claim the victory by nearly four seconds, Blurton second, and Cranston holding onto the final podium finisher in third. Ty Williams and Jeremy Huish completed the top five, while Velasquez, Koby Walters, Jordan Knight, Jed Werner, and Kyler Johnson completed the top ten.

Heat race competition was won by Jed Werner and Taylor Velasquez. Connor Atkinson claimed the Keizer Aluminum Wheels hard-charger, advancing five positions to finish sixteenth.

The Drive to Zero United Rebel Sprint Series look ahead to a double-header event at Dodge City Raceway Park in Dodge City , Kansas on Friday, July 16 and Saturday, July 17.

United Rebel Sprint Series

RPM Speedway – Hays, Kansas

July 11, 2021

Heat One (8 laps): 1) Taylor Velasquez, 2) Connor Atkinson, 3) Jake Martens, 4) Kyler Johnson, 5) Jon Freeman, 6) Tyler Knight, 7) Chad Salem, 8) Cash Beeson

Heat Two (8 laps): 1) Jed Werner , 2) Jordan Knight, 3) Koby Walters, 4) Scott Cochran, 5) Shane Sundquist, 6) Fred Holz, 7) Darren Berry, 8) Aaron Ploussard

Dash (6 laps): 1) Jason Martin, 2) Steven Richardson, 3) Zach Blurton, 4) Luke Cranston, 5) Jeremy Huish, 6) Ty Williams

A Feature (25 laps): 1) Jason Martin, 2) Zach Blurton, 3) Luke Cranston, 4) Ty Williams, 5) Jeremy Huish, 6) Taylor Velasquez, 7) Koby Walters, 8) Jordan Knight, 9) Jed Werner, 10) Kyler Johnson, 11) Jon Freeman, 12) Scott Cochran, 13) Shane Sundquist, 14) Tyler Knight, 15) Jake Martens, 16) Connor Atkinson, 17) Aaron Ploussard, 18) Chad Salem, 19) Fred Holz, 20) Steven Richardson, 21) Darren Berry, 22) Cash Beeson