Jason Martin Dominates Independence Day at Belleville High Banks with United Rebel Sprint Series

BELLEVILLE, Kansas (July 5, 2021) – The Drive to Zero POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series took to action atop the famed ½-mile of Belleville High Banks in Belleville, Kansas on Independence Day. Twenty-two cars were in attendance for Sunday’s event, but it was Lincoln , Nebraska ’s Jason Martin taking home the $1,000 pay day.

A 6-lap dash lined up the first eight cars for the feature event, which had Jason Martin and Ty Williams setting the pace. Jason Martin took off with the early lead, but a caution flew over the field for a slowing JD Johnson with one lap in the books. The restart saw Martin take off with the lead, while Williams and Jeremy Huish battled for the runner-up position. Nebraska ’s Tyler Drueke and Stuart Snyder moved into the top-five, but a caution flew again reverting to the previous lap.

On the restart, Martin again prevailed with a fantastic start, while the top-ten cars battled for position. Snyder would move into sixth around Drueke. Jason Martin stretched his lead over Ty Williams, while Huish and Blurton battled for third. Snyder moved into fifth while the top-five navigated lapped traffic. Jason Martin went on to claim victory with Ty Williams and Jeremy Huish rounding out the podium. A post-race penalization put Huish back two positions, moving Zach Blurton into the third position. Stuart Snyder and Huish rounded out the top-five finishers with the Drive to Zero United Rebel Sprint Series.

Heat races were won by Jason Martin, Tyler Drueke, and Zach Blurton. The Keizer Aluminum Wheels hard-charger was awarded to Stuart Snyder, who started fourteenth to finish fourth in Belleville .

The Rebels will now prepare for the Annual two day Wheatshocker Nationals paying $2000 to win this coming Saturday and Sunday at RPM Speedway in Hays KS.

United Rebel Sprint Series

Belleville High Banks – Belleville , Kansas

July 4, 2021

Heat One (8 laps): 1) Jason Martin, 2) Shane Sundquist, 3) Kyler Johnson, 4) Jeff Stasa, 5) JD Johnson, 6) Adam Gullion, 7) Jack Potter, 8) Cash Beeson

Heat Two (8 laps): 1) Tyler Drueke, 2) Jeremy Huish , 3) Jordan Knight, 4) Brett Becker, 5) Jake Galusha, 6) Howard Van Dyke, 7) Aaron Ploussard

Heat Three (8 laps): 1) Zach Blurton, 2) Ty Williams, 3) Tyler Knight, 4) John Webster, 5) Stuart Snyder, 6) Luke Cranston , 7) Chad Salem

Dash (6 laps): 1) Jason Martin, 2) Ty Williams, 3) Tyler Drueke, 4) Shane Sundquist, 5) Zach Blurton, 6) Jeremy Huish, 7) John Webster, 8) Brett Becker

A Feature (20 laps): 1) Jason Martin, 2) Ty Williams, 3) Zach Blurton, 4) Stuart Snyder, 5) Jeremy Huish, 6) Tyler Drueke, 7) Luke Cranston, 8) Shane Sundquist, 9) Kyler Johnson, 10) Jordan Knight, 11) Jeff Stasa, 12) Jake Galusha, 13) Brett Becker, 14) Tyler Knight, 15) Jack Potter, 16) Howard Van Dyke, 17) Aaron Ploussard, 18) John Webster, 19) JD Johnson, 20) Cash Beeson, 21) Adam Gullion, 22) Chad Salem