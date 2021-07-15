Houston Raceway Park Closing

BAYTOWN, Texas (July 14) — When the final pair of Top Fuel dragsters roar down Houston Raceway Park Powered by Pennzoil at the conclusion of the 2022 NHRA national event, the echoing thunder of their combined 22,000-plus horsepower will signal the end of an era in Texas motorsports history.

Immediately following the event, the new property owners will repurpose the drag racing complex into an industrial business park.

“Our family is extremely proud to have showcased the top level of professional drag racing for 35 wonderful years,” track operator Seth Angel said. “It’s been a dream come true to meet and work with all the incredible drivers, team owners and NHRA executives who come together each year to entertain the millions of racing fans in our area.

“From preseason tests, to years where we had two national events, to the scores of legends who have raced here, on to the championships decided on our grounds, it’s been an incredible high-speed ride. Our family is forever indebted to the sport of NHRA drag racing and will cherish the amazing memories we’ve made when this chapter closes next spring.”