Eric Humphries Takes King of the Wings Feature at CNS

CNS Staff, Colorado National Speedway (July 4, 2021) — King of the Wing. #68 Mike Anderson and #36 Ryan Burdett led the 17 car field to the green for the second feature of the weekend. The first caution came out quickly after just one lap completed. #2 Austin Carter moved into second after the restart and began chasing down the leader of #68 Mike Anderson. With 4 laps completed, #68 Mike Anderson and #2 Austin Carter got tangled together, ending the night for the #2 Austin Carter for the second night in a row. #15 Eric Humphries took over the lead on the restart and continued to pull away from the field as #6G Bryan Gossel continued to move through the field. #15 Eric Humphries continued to pull away from the field and move through lap traffic to pick up the win on Sunday night after having a tough break Saturday night.

Quick Time: #6G Bryan Gossel13.372

Dash #1: #36 Ryan Burdett

Dash #2: #12B Monty Bergener

Feature: #15 Eric Humphries

Rock ‘n’ Roll Brewery Pure Stocks.

#4 Brian Galvin Jr and #21 Jamie Ward led the 24 car field to the green for the 25 lap feature on Sunday night. #4 Brian Galvin Jr quickly got out front while everyone began to battle for position. #25 Brendon Knowles continued to make his way through the field after starting 7th and was in 3rd at the halfway point. Just after the half way point, the caution came out for the #8A Austin Richards who was stopped on the track. #4 Brian Galvin Jr and #15 Brendon Knowles led the field for the restart and #4 Brian Galvin Jr went on to win his first race of 2021.

Quick Time: #OH7 Aubrei Hilton 19.966

Dash: #8 Isaac Almaswari

Fast Dash: #34 Ronald Johnson

Feature: #4 Brian Galvin Jr

AC Transmission Legend Cars.

#14 Jacob Nutall and #08 Krystal Faulkingham led the first legend feature to the green flag on Sunday night. With 4 laps complete, the #97 Bill Blevins, #12 Bryanna Bruce, #14 Jacob Nutall, and #9M Terry McBride all tangled together in turn 4 causing the race to go red flag. The 25 lap feature was shortened to a 10 lap race, so 6 laps remained after the restart. #08 Krystal Faulkingham and #89 Zach Morris led the remaining cars to the green and #89 Zach Morris was able to get out front and win his first Legend feature of 2021.

23 cars took the green for the second Legend feature of the night as #66 Kyle Clegg and #5s Parker Steele led them to the green. #22 Chris Eggleston moved into second after the first lap and was able to take the lead on lap 2. The 25 lap feature went caution free as #22 Chris Eggleston continued to pull away from the field and went on to win the legend feature.

Quick Time: #22 Chris Eggleston 18.201

Dash: #32 Cody Milan

Fast Dash: #22 Chris Eggleston

Feature: #89 Zach Morris

Fast Feature: #22 Chris Eggleston

July 4th

OFFICIAL RESULTS

King of the Wing

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 15 Eric Humphries Chowchilla CA

2. 6G Bryan Gossel Fort Collins

3. 36 Ryan Burdett West Jordan UT

4. 16 Austyn Gossel Fort Collins

5. 12B Monty Bergener Grantsville UT

6. 36J Jarett Burdett West Jordan UT

7. 57C Chris Schmelzle Colville WA

8. 68 Mike Anderson Nampa ID

9. 1w Chris Ochs Colville WA

10. 27 Mike Hathaway Falcon

11. 98 Ken Hamilton Boise ID

12. 34 Randy Whitman Fort Collins

13. 1 Luke Johnson Fort Lupton

14. 55 Gary Land Littleton

15. 24 Matt Elliott Caldwell ID

16. 11 Tom Patterson Argos IN

17. 2 Austin Carter Clovis CA

Pure Stock Feature

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 4 Brian Galvin Jr Byers

2. 15 Brendon Knowles Highlands Ranch

3. 21 Jamie Ward Denver

4. 41G Christopher Galvin Byers

5. 34 Ronald Johnson Westminster

6. OH7 Aubrei Hilton Brighton

7. 5C Kyle Carrasco (R) Hudson

8. 20 Tanner Faatz Windsor

9. 8 Isaac Almaswari (R) Brighton

10. 9 Cole Baker Fort Collins

11. 9er Darin Wainwright Littleton

12. 33 Alex Krivocheev Wheat Ridge

13. 46 Rich Barwinski Casa Grande AZ

14. 27 Michael Enders

15. A17 Alan Seward

16. 22 AJ Hill Brighton

17. M60 Morris Christner (R) Elizabeth

18. OH6 Mahkrysta Hilton Brighton

19. 23A Alyssa Salazar Arvada

20. 38C Colton Green Arvada

21. 8A Austin Richards Arvada

22. 66 Matt Sowash Englewood

23. 76B Dylon Alvarado (R) Fort Lupton

24. 6 Terrence Gass Scottsbluff NE

Legends FAST Feature

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 22 Chris Eggleston Thornton

2. 66 Kyle Clegg Westminster

3. 30 Darrell J Stewart Arvada

4. 06 Mike Gallegos Arvada

5. 5s Parker Steele Peoria AZ

6. 37 Tanner Scarberry Denver

7. 71 Colton Crocker Brighton

8. 6 Scotty Scott Arvada

9. 21 Ryan Jones Arvada

10. 87 Tim Trostel Thornton

11. 50 Tyler Wiggans Colorado Springs

12. 16 Travis Roe Thornton

13. 03 Darrell L Stewart Arvada

14. 17D Dustin Tilbury Edgewood NM

15. 90 Chasen Groff (R) Denver

16. 69 Haydon Moody Arvada

17. 00 Chris Saykally Westminster

18. 32 Cody Milan Fort Collins

19. 39 Zeke Hanger Brighton

20. 40 Dillon Foster Arvada

21. 88 Paul Himler Erie

22. 01 Jeremy Simpson Pueblo West

23. 45 Cole Tuttle Blackhawk

Legend Feature

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 89 Zach Morris (R) Greenwood Village

2. 99 Tessa Marine (R) Littleton

3. 08 Krystal Faulkingham Westminster

4. 51 Casey Wiggans (R) Colorado Springs

5. 95 Jessilyn Dike Westminster

6. 78 Ashlyn Himler Erie

7. 14 Jacob Nutall (R) Parker

8. 97 Bill Blevins Arvada

9. 9M Terry McBride Edgewater

10. 12 Bryanna Bruce (R) Wheatland WY

DNS 75 Austin Hackenberg Greeley

DNS 63 Gary Walker (R) Commerce City

DNS 98 Brent Scheidemantle Brighton

Bandolero Outlaw Feature

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 75 Makenna Crocker Brighton

2. 16 Emmalee Phelps Cheyenne WY

3. 52 Nic Wall Commerce City

4. 78 Gracie Crocker Brighton

Bandolero Bandit Feature

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 68 Wyatt Dent Brighton

2. 33 Dillyn Kellogg Denver

3. 21 Madilyn Lange Wheatland WY

4. 61 Lilly Tuttle Denver

5. 23 Javon Barnard Wheatridge