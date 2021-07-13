Brett Yackey Streaks To Second Straight CNS Feature

Yackey, Smith and Cox Take Checkers on Galitz Transportation Hauls it All Night

Mountain States Fire Protection Super Late Model (unofficial).

Dacono, Colorado (July 10, 2021) — #11 Darren Robertson and #88 Jonathan Knee led the Super Late Models to the green for the 40 lap feature. #11 Darren Robertson gets out to an early lead as #32 Brett Yackey and #78 Colton Crocker battle for 3rd. #32 Brett Yackey continued to move forward and got around #88 Jonathan Knee for 2nd, but was still behind #11 Darren Robertson by 1/4 of the track. With 13 laps to go, the first caution came out allowing #32 Brett Yackey to battle with #11 Darren Robertson on the restart for the lead. With 11 laps to go, the caution came out again for #61 Matt Martinez, and this allowed #32 Brett Yackey to get around #11 Darren Robertson for the lead. On the final lap, #78 Colton Crocker passed #88 Jonthan Knee for 5th, as #32 Brett Yackey went on to win his second feature in 2021.

Quick Time: #87 Tim Trostel 15.547

Dash: #61 Matt Martinez

Fast Dash: #11 Darren Robertson

Feature: #32 Brett Yackey

Galitz Transportation Late Model.

#98 Lee Kemmit and #31 Rick Smith led the 15 car field to the green for a 30 lap feature. As #31 Rick Smith jumps out to an early lead, #98 Lee Kemmit and #76 Chad Cowan battle for 2nd. With 5 laps complete, the first caution came out for #6R Tommy Roe and #24 Eric Bowers who got together. On the restart, #31 Rick Smith pulls away from the field as they battle 3 wide for 5th. With 15 laps to go, #16 Steve Mills and #91 George Burke tangled bringing out the 2nd caution of the night. #31 Rick Smith continued to dominate the race to pick up his 2nd win in 2021.

Quick Time: #31 Rick Smith 17.124

Dash: #48 Mikey Blackard

Fast Dash: #6R Tommy Roe

Feature: #31 Rick Smith

TBK Bank Super Stock.

The 25 lap Super Stock feature started with #23 Jordan Abeyta and #04 Bill Simmons II leading the field to the green. As #23 Jordan Abeyta got out to an early lead, the caution came out with 14 laps to go for #45E Rebecca Simpson, #11W Scott Long and #98 Joel Perri who all tangled together. #23 Jordan Abeyta and #49 Chris Cox restarted on the front row and #49 chris Cox was able to take over the lead with 8 laps to go. #32 Cody Milan made his way through the field and was trying to take over the lead after starting 11th, but could not get around him allowing #49 Chris Cox to pick up another Super Stock win in 2021.

Quick Time: #15 Jereme Wall 19.589

Dash: #90 Alex Rodriguez

Fast Dash: #23 Jordan Abeyta

Feature: #49 Chris Cox

Demo X – Lite.

#48 Joe Prante was able to get out to an early lead followed by #45 Todd Salley. #69 Ethan Dirkes and #46 Allan Erickson had a collision in the way of the racing path, but continued to keep going. #45 Todd Salley who was running 2nd got stuck behind a slower vehicle for half a lap allowing $48 Joe Prante to grow his lead and to pick up the Demo X Lite feature win.

Feature: #48 Joe Prante

Demo X Heavy.

#82 Ty Cowell is able to get out to an early lead as #222 Loren Wilson struggles to get going at the line. #11 Chris Anyes and #34 Cody Mead collide in turn 3 as #3 Carl Bolin and #31 Dave Johnson get together in turn 4. as #82 Ty Cowell catches up to lap track, #31 Dave Johnson is able to catch up, but #82 Ty Cowell was able to avoid all of the lap traffic and stopped cars to win the Demo X Heavy feature.

Feature: #82 Ty Cowell

RESULTS

Super Late Models (unofficial)

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 32 Brett Yackey Greeley CO

2. 11 Darren Robertson Westminster

3. 05c Nick Cooper (R) Loveland

4. 24 Cody Dempster Parker

5. 78 Colton Crocker (R) Brighton CO

6. 88 Jonathan Knee Fort Collins

7. 37 Ethan Hunter Colorado Springs CO

8. 02 Steve Thompson (R) Scottsbluff NE

9. 14 Brody Moore (R) Dillon

10. 55L Damian Lackhart (R) Brighton CO

11. 87 Tim Trostel III (R) Thornton

12. 61 Matt Martinez Parker CO

13. 3 John Negri III (R) Byers

Late Models

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 31 Rick Smith Gering NE

2. 33 Christopher Buskirt Bayard NE

3. 94 Kyle Morse Peyton CO

4. 48 Mikey Blackard (R) Lakewood

5. 99 Sam Messerli Thornton

6. 17x Mariah Boudrieau (R) Colorado Springs

7. 88 Brad Skufca (R) Greeley CO

8. 16 Steve Mills Colorado Springs

9. 24 Eric Bowers Colorado Springs

10. 6R Tommy Roe Thornton

11. 91 George Burke III Colorado Springs

12. 58 Bryce Weinmaster (R) Brighton Co

13. 98 Lee Kemmit Brighton

DQ 76 Chad Cowan

DQ 8 Dan Alamaa Colorado Springs

Super Stocks

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 49 Chris Cox Keenesburg

2. 32 Cody Milan Fort Collins

3. 55 Damian Lockhart

4. 15 Jereme Wall Commerce City

5. 1NE Troy Witthar Arvada

6. 23 Jordan Abeyta Denver

7. 90 Alex Rodriguez Phoenix AZ

8. 14e Eric Phelps (R) Cheyenne WY

9. 99Jr Ryan Raley Jr Bennett

10. 04 Bill Simmons II Pueblo

11. 86 Tim Coate Highlands Ranch CO

12. 19 Shelby Cortese Thornton

13. 45E Rebecca Simpson Colorado Springs

14. 8A Austin Richards Arvada

15. 41G Christopher Galvin Byers

16. M60 Morris Christner (R) Elizabeth

17. 53 David Noah (R) Lakewood

18. 13B Brandon Claiborn Lafayette

19. 21 Chris Nelson

20. 98 Joel Perri Arvada

21. 11w Scott Long Lyman NE

DNS 4 Chris Jordan Mead