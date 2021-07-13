Brett Yackey Streaks To Second Straight CNS Feature

Yackey, Smith and Cox Take Checkers on Galitz Transportation Hauls it All Night
Mountain States Fire Protection Super Late Model (unofficial).
Dacono, Colorado (July 10, 2021) — #11 Darren Robertson and #88 Jonathan Knee led the Super Late Models to the green for the 40 lap feature. #11 Darren Robertson gets out to an early lead as #32 Brett Yackey and #78 Colton Crocker battle for 3rd. #32 Brett Yackey continued to move forward and got around #88 Jonathan Knee for 2nd, but was still behind #11 Darren Robertson by 1/4 of the track. With 13 laps to go, the first caution came out allowing #32 Brett Yackey to battle with #11 Darren Robertson on the restart for the lead. With 11 laps to go, the caution came out again for #61 Matt Martinez, and this allowed #32 Brett Yackey to get around #11 Darren Robertson for the lead. On the final lap, #78 Colton Crocker passed #88 Jonthan Knee for 5th, as #32 Brett Yackey went on to win his second feature in 2021.
Quick Time: #87 Tim Trostel 15.547
Dash: #61 Matt Martinez
Fast Dash: #11 Darren Robertson
Feature: #32 Brett Yackey
Galitz Transportation Late Model.
#98 Lee Kemmit and #31 Rick Smith led the 15 car field to the green for a 30 lap feature. As #31 Rick Smith jumps out to an early lead, #98 Lee Kemmit and #76 Chad Cowan battle for 2nd. With 5 laps complete, the first caution came out for #6R Tommy Roe and #24 Eric Bowers who got together. On the restart, #31 Rick Smith pulls away from the field as they battle 3 wide for 5th. With 15 laps to go, #16 Steve Mills and #91 George Burke tangled bringing out the 2nd caution of the night. #31 Rick Smith continued to dominate the race to pick up his 2nd win in 2021.
Quick Time: #31 Rick Smith 17.124
Dash: #48 Mikey Blackard
Fast Dash: #6R Tommy Roe
Feature: #31 Rick Smith
TBK Bank Super Stock.
The 25 lap Super Stock feature started with #23 Jordan Abeyta and #04 Bill Simmons II leading the field to the green. As #23 Jordan Abeyta got out to an early lead, the caution came out with 14 laps to go for #45E Rebecca Simpson, #11W Scott Long and #98 Joel Perri who all tangled together. #23 Jordan Abeyta and #49 Chris Cox restarted on the front row and #49 chris Cox was able to take over the lead with 8 laps to go. #32 Cody Milan made his way through the field and was trying to take over the lead after starting 11th, but could not get around him allowing #49 Chris Cox to pick up another Super Stock win in 2021.
Quick Time: #15 Jereme Wall 19.589
Dash: #90 Alex Rodriguez
Fast Dash: #23 Jordan Abeyta
Feature: #49 Chris Cox
Demo X – Lite.
#48 Joe Prante was able to get out to an early lead followed by #45 Todd Salley. #69 Ethan Dirkes and #46 Allan Erickson had a collision in the way of the racing path, but continued to keep going. #45 Todd Salley who was running 2nd got stuck behind a slower vehicle for half a lap allowing $48 Joe Prante to grow his lead and to pick up the Demo X Lite feature win.
Feature: #48 Joe Prante
Demo X Heavy.
#82 Ty Cowell is able to get out to an early lead as #222 Loren Wilson struggles to get going at the line. #11 Chris Anyes and #34 Cody Mead collide in turn 3 as #3 Carl Bolin and #31 Dave Johnson get together in turn 4. as #82 Ty Cowell catches up to lap track, #31 Dave Johnson is able to catch up, but #82 Ty Cowell was able to avoid all of the lap traffic and stopped cars to win the Demo X Heavy feature.
Feature: #82 Ty Cowell
RESULTS
Super Late Models (unofficial)
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 32 Brett Yackey Greeley CO
2. 11 Darren Robertson Westminster
3. 05c Nick Cooper (R) Loveland
4. 24 Cody Dempster Parker
5. 78 Colton Crocker (R) Brighton CO
6. 88 Jonathan Knee Fort Collins
7. 37 Ethan Hunter Colorado Springs CO
8. 02 Steve Thompson (R) Scottsbluff NE
9. 14 Brody Moore (R) Dillon
10. 55L Damian Lackhart (R) Brighton CO
11. 87 Tim Trostel III (R) Thornton
12. 61 Matt Martinez Parker CO
13. 3 John Negri III (R) Byers
Late Models
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 31 Rick Smith Gering NE
2. 33 Christopher Buskirt Bayard NE
3. 94 Kyle Morse Peyton CO
4. 48 Mikey Blackard (R) Lakewood
5. 99 Sam Messerli Thornton
6. 17x Mariah Boudrieau (R) Colorado Springs
7. 88 Brad Skufca (R) Greeley CO
8. 16 Steve Mills Colorado Springs
9. 24 Eric Bowers Colorado Springs
10. 6R Tommy Roe Thornton
11. 91 George Burke III Colorado Springs
12. 58 Bryce Weinmaster (R) Brighton Co
13. 98 Lee Kemmit Brighton
DQ 76 Chad Cowan
DQ 8 Dan Alamaa Colorado Springs
Super Stocks
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 49 Chris Cox Keenesburg
2. 32 Cody Milan Fort Collins
3. 55 Damian Lockhart
4. 15 Jereme Wall Commerce City
5. 1NE Troy Witthar Arvada
6. 23 Jordan Abeyta Denver
7. 90 Alex Rodriguez Phoenix AZ
8. 14e Eric Phelps (R) Cheyenne WY
9. 99Jr Ryan Raley Jr Bennett
10. 04 Bill Simmons II Pueblo
11. 86 Tim Coate Highlands Ranch CO
12. 19 Shelby Cortese Thornton
13. 45E Rebecca Simpson Colorado Springs
14. 8A Austin Richards Arvada
15. 41G Christopher Galvin Byers
16. M60 Morris Christner (R) Elizabeth
17. 53 David Noah (R) Lakewood
18. 13B Brandon Claiborn Lafayette
19. 21 Chris Nelson
20. 98 Joel Perri Arvada
21. 11w Scott Long Lyman NE
DNS 4 Chris Jordan Mead