Big Boost to Colorado Challenge Cup Purse

Dacono, Colorado (July 7, 2021) — Colorado National Speedway announced today that the Super Late Models series Sponsor Mountain States Fire Protection wants it to be known that remain committed to the the division. To that end CNS and Mountain States Fire Protection announced that Colorado Challenge Cup will pay $5,000 to win!

“Our sincere thanks go out to Jim, Trudy, and all the amazing people at Mountain States Fire Protection for their commitment to the Super Late Models and racing at CNS. See you all on on August 14th.”

More details will be announced soon.

This being the second announcement of a $5000 to win race at Colorado National Speedway the August schedule is looking like must see events.

