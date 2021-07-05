5 Punch Their Tickets To Dawson County Raceway Victories

Kelly Ninas, Lexington Nebraska (July 4, 2021) — Looking to punch their ticket to the winners circle on Independence Day were the Dawson County Raceway competitors despite the invasion of the Blood, Sweat and Tears (BST) Tri-States Tour racers on Sunday evening at Dawson County Raceway in Lexington, Nebraska.

Earning the privilege to waltz into the winners circle were the quintet of Justin Gregg,

Brandon Spanjer, Mike Nichols, Tyler Barribo and Justin Schmidt.

Starting on the outside of the second row, it didn’t take Justin Gregg of Hastings long to get to the front of the field and lead every lap of the IMCA Modified Feature on his way to victory. Gregg was able to hold off any and all challenges to score the win despite all the heavy hitters putting their best foot forward throughout the feature. Starting on the outside of the front row, Colton Osborn of Cozad was looking to score yet another feature victory at Lexington, but he got caught early looking at the inside lane and then went up to the cushion and was on the money until he ran out of real estate when the checkered flag was waved. Making his first appearance to Dawson County Raceway, Anthony Roth of Columbus was able to work through traffic like it was his job, as he started on the outside of the fourth row and was in fourth place for much of the feature until he made the pass for third during the final lap to earn the podium finish. Coming home in fourth and fifth was Jacob Wolsleben and Brady’s Dave Pederson.

Taking home a memorable feature victory was Brandon Spanjer of Crete. Spanjer was a man on a mission as he started on the outside of the second row after the re-draw. Spanjer was able to ride the cushion and momentum to the lead and never look back to claim the victory. Spanjer just recently lost a loved one and had extra motivation to tribute the win.

Local wheelman Jacob Olmstead of Overton was able to be among the leaders for much of the feature after starting on the inside of the third row. Olmstead was able to get to the fast groove and ride his way the whole way onto the podium after he crossed the finish line in third place at the end of the first lap. Olmstead was able to improve his position to second place on the second lap and set his sights on running down Spanjer, but it wasn’t enough and he was forced to settle with runner- up honors. Coming from deep in the field, Robbie Thome of Spalding was able to weather the storm and maneuver through rush hour traffic with less than a scratch on his way to being fourth overall at the end of the first lap and then battling for second place near the halfway point. Thome wasn’t able to stay in second place as he dropped back to third place on the ninth lap and it was third place overall that Thome was forced to settle with. Dane Martindale of Lincoln and Colorado Springs wheelman Danny Concelman crossed the finish line in fourth and fifth place overall.

Pulling yet another rabbit out of his hat, the legendary Mike Nichols of Harlan, Iowa was

able to notch another victory in the IMCA Stock Car division on Sunday evening. Nichols started on the inside of the fifth row. Nichols was able to methodically work through traffic with gumption in the early going to be among the leaders throughout the feature. Nichols was able to snare the lead and never look back to claim the victory. Looking to repeat as the feature winner, Cale Osborn of Cozad was elbows up doing work for much of the feature as he started up front and stayed among the leaders to earn the runner-up accolades. Joe Bellm of Broomfield, Colorado was able to see his consistency pay off to the tune of a third place finish in the feature event. Flyin Farmer Kyle Clough and Tyler Easterday of Lexington were able to cross the finish line in fourth and fifth place overall.

Using the cushion was a formula for success for Grand Island’s Tyler Barribo to drive his way from his fifth row outside to the front of the field and lead the final six laps to earn the IMCA Hobby Stock victory. Prior to making the pass for the lead, Barribo went from sixth to second to be among the leaders. Having an up and down feature, Brady Bencken of Oakley, Kansas was able to turn the tides during the final laps to finish was the runner-up after he started on the inside of the fifth row. Bencken was up to third soon thereafter the start of the feature until he dropped back to fourth place or better with less than five laps remaining. Cairo’s Tanner Jones started in the fourth row and shortly after the drop of the green flag was scored outside the top ten. Jones was able to recover quite nicely for his efforts with a drive up to sixth place with three laps remaining. When all the smoke cleared during the final laps, Jones was up to third palce where he would finish in the feature. Young Guns Riley Kort of Gothenburg and Hunter Smith of Brush, Colorado were spotlighted for fourth and fifth place accoaldes.