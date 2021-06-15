Wheeler Tops Late Models At El Paso County

El Paso County Raceway
Calhan, Colorado June 12, 2021
A-Class Micros – A-Main (Results): 1-Galicia.C 2-Snelling.T 3-Snelling.M 4-Thompson.J 5-Finney.H 6-Whittle.R
Power I Rocky Mountain Lightning Sprints Association- A Feature 1 (Results): 1-Boos.J 2-Sauer.B 3-Mellon.J 4-Dillin.D 5-Flood.A 6-Flood.J 7-Cooper.B 8-Becker.S 9-Rader.R 10-Ingram.G 11-McMillen.M 12-Purvis.B 13-Bogardus.N 14-King.J 15-Hartz.T 16-Martinez.F 17-Rotramel.M 18-Balderson.B
IMCA Hobby Stocks – A Feature 1 (Results): 1-Smith.H 2-Nelson.C 3-Bearman.A 4-Palmer.T 5-Cook.C 6-Cook.K 7-Hurst.M 8-Weber.K 9-Christner.M 10-Cooper.S 11-Brady.K 12-Rispin.J
IMCA Sport Mods – A Feature 1 (Results): 1-Murphy. D 2-Concelman. D 3-Stock. D 4-Daniels. D 5-Followll. J 6-Romero. D 7-Scarpella. M 8-Jarnot. J 9-Cox. J 10-Fisher. A
IMCA Sport Compacts – A Feature 1 (Results): 1-MacDonald.A 2-O’Connor.C 3-Worthington.J 4-O’Lear.L 5-Burke.T 6-Hilzer.B 7-Flagard.D 8-Houchin.M 9-Rosler.C 10-Koehn.N 11-Worthington.B 12-Fladgard.B
Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association- A Feature 1 (Results): 1-Johnson.K 2-Trimble.A 3-Taylor.Z 4-Rauch.K 5-Rinehart.C 6-Bennett.L 7-Moser.R 8-Reese.B 9-Babich.P 10-Simpson.T 11-Oerter.A 12-Harr.B 13-Merritt.Z 14-Valim.A 15-Ullery.T 16-Oerter.R 17-Dillin.D 18-Weland.D 19-Cleavland.S 20-Hatly.J 21-Oerter.R
High Plains Late Models – A Feature 1 (Results): 1-Wheeler.D 2-Baukema.C 3-Cimfl.S 4-Hoff.C 5-Lueck.K 6-Sharpe.G 7-Cantonwine.C 8-Hoff.R 9-Denning.F 10-Cantonwine.M 11-Palmore.D
IMCA Stock Cars – A Feature 1 (Results): 1-Reid.P 2-Bellm.J 3-O’Lear.C 4-Lessig.B 5-O’Lear.R 6-Banks.D 7-Eacker.R 8-Puckett.M 9-Banks.D 10-Rhoades.A 11-Luck.J 12-Jewell.D