Taylor Velasquez Victorious with United Rebel Sprint Series at Dodge City Raceway

DODGE CITY, Kansas (June 12, 2021) – The POWRi Drive to Zero United Rebel Sprint Series Presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing took to competition atop the 3/8-mile semi-banked dirt oval of Dodge City Raceway Park in Dodge City, Kansas on Saturday night. Sixteen cars were in attendance. Liberal, Kansas native, Taylor Velasquez, walked away victorious ahead of Jeremy Huish and Zach Blurton.

Brian Herbert and Zach Blurton set the front row of the 25-lap feature event. Blurton took the early lead with Velasquez , Jordan Knight, and Jeremy Huish trailing. Blurton pulled ahead with about a straightaway advantage over Velasquez. On lap four, Huish advanced to third over Knight while Velasquez closed the gap between he and the race leader.

On lap ten, Velasquez went above the cushion to power around Blurton and take over the lead. With eleven laps completed, Huish powered around Blurton to claim second. Blurton charged back to regain the position, but Huish trailed closely. Meanwhile, Ty Williams made his march forward from a last row starting position.

Valasquez put some distance ahead of the field while Blurton and Huish traded slide jobs back and forth for several laps. On the final lap, Huish threw a slide job on Blurton in turns one and two then protected the bottom. Velasquez went on to claim the victory with a 9-second advantage over Huish, Blurton , Jordan Knight, and Ray Seemann.

Zach Blurton and Brian Herbert drove their way to heat race victories. The Keizer Aluminum Wheels hard-charger was awarded to Ty Williams, who advanced nine positions to finish sixth.

Next race on the schedule for the Rebels is the second visit to Park City ’s 81 Speedway this Saturday night June 19th.

United Rebel Sprint Series

Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City , Kansas

June 12, 2021

Heat One (8 laps): 1) Zach Blurton, 2) Taylor Velasquez, 3) Jeremy Huish, 4) Kris Moore, 5) Jon Freeman, 6) Ray Seemann, 7) Todd Plemons, Kohl Ricke

Heat Two (8 laps): 1) Brian Herbert, 2) Jordan Knight, 3) Ross Essenburg, 4) Tyler Knight, 5) Lance Davis , 6) Chad Jarrett, 7) Aaron Ploussard, Ty Williams

A Feature (25 laps): 1) Taylor Velasquez, 2) Jeremy Huish, 3) Zach Blurton, 4) Jordan Knight, 5) Ray Seemann, 6) Ty Williams, 7) Brian Herbert, Jon Freeman, 9) Tyler Knight, 10) Lance Davis, 11) Kris Moore, 12) Aaron Ploussard, 13) Kohl Ricke, 14) Todd Plemons, 15) Ross Essenburg, 16) Chad Jarrett