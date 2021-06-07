Stu Snyder Triumphs Field at Bethany Speedway Debut with United Rebel Sprint Series

BETHANY , Missouri (June 5, 2021) – The POWRi Drive to Zero United Rebel Sprint Series Presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing debuted at yet another Missouri facility on Saturday. Fifteen cars were in attendance atop the 3/8-mile semi-banked dirt oval of Bethany Speedway in Bethany , Missouri . The feature event was action-packed with several position changes, but it was Lincoln , Nebraska ’s Stu Snyder claiming victory.

Jacob Dye and Mike Houseman, Jr. set the pace for the 25-lap feature event. The initial start resulted in hard contact between several cars and a flipping Chad Salem into turn one. Salem walked away unscathed. A complete restart saw Houseman taking off with the early lead, followed by Dye and Snyder. Snyder would then take over the second position while Ty Williams began his march forward from the ninth place starting position. Snyder soon went on to take the lead around the bottom with Houseman keeping a steady pace in second. Kyler Johnson moved up to challenge Williams for third while Snyder began stretching the lead.

A caution flew over the field for a spinning car in turn three with five laps completed. Williams moved into second on the restart, and soon took over the lead while Johnson advanced to third. Williams stretched the lead across the field, but lap traffic soon became a factor allowing Snyder and Johnson to close in. Snyder advanced to the lead, but not without pressure from Williams and Johnson.

A late-race restart with two laps remaining allowed Snyder a clear track and clean air to pull away from the field and go on to capture the victory, with Williams finishing runner-up and Johnson rounding out the podium finishers.

Kyler Johnson and Stu Snyder captured heat race victories on Saturday night at Bethany Speedway. The Keizer Aluminum Wheels hard-charger was awarded to Ty Williams, who finished second after advancing seven positions.

Heat One (8 laps): 1) Kyler Johnson, 2) Mike Houseman, Jr., 3) Jacob Dye, 4) Kevin Dye, 5) Ty Williams, 6) Kevin Frisbie, 7) Lindrick Willis, 8) Camdin Couch

Heat Two (8 laps): 1) Stu Snyder, 2) Kenny Potter , 3) Chad Salem , 4) JR Topper, 5) Mike Trent, 6) Dakota Osborn, 7) Jake Greenwood

A-Feature (25 laps): 1) Stu Snyder, 2) Ty Williams, 3) Kyler Johnson, 4) Mike Houseman, Jr., 5) Kenny Potter, 6) Mike Trent, 7) Jacob Dye, 8) JR Topper, 9) Kevin Frisbie, 10) Jake Greenwood, 11) Kevin Dye, 12) Dakota Osborn, 13) Lindrick Willis, 14) Camdin Couch, 15) Chad Salem

