Perseverance Paid Off at Dawson County Raceway

Kelly Ninas, Lexington, Nebraska (June 27, 2021) — Perseverance paid off big time for the loyal fans that stuck out the storm at Dawson County Raceway, as the racers got an amazingly fast track to put on a humpback whale of a show for the fans on Holbein Lawn Service and KLawn of Lexington Night at the Races on Sunday evening in Lexington, Nebraska.

Scoring the Fast and Furious Feature victories were Dylan Sherfick, Robbie Thome, Cale

Osborn, Zach Olmstead and Justin Schmidt.

Starting deep in the field when the green flag was waved, Dylan Sherfick of Wakeeney,

Kansas rolled up his sleeves and went to work to get to the front of the IMCA Modified Feature and score the victory. Sherfick started on the outside of the fifth row and was able to drive his way to second overall on the fourth lap and then went one step further to the lead on the seventh lap. Sherfick led the final nine laps to earn the victory. After nearly getting caught up in a first lap incident, Cozad’s Colton Osborn was heavy on the loud pedal as he drove into the top five at the end of the third lap and was able to climb into the runner-up position at the halfway point in an attempt to run down the leader, only to be turned away and finishing second overall. Early leader Ayden Steffens of North Platte set a blistering pace at the onset of the feature event. Steffens started on the outside of the second row and was able to lead the first six laps of the feature. Steffens stayed up on the wheel and his efforts were rewarded with a podium finish in third place overall. Scott Smith of Davenport and Bryan Herrick of Curtis rounded out the top five in fourth and fifth place overall.

Leading the laps that mattered the most has become a trademark for Robbie Thome of

Spalding at Dawson County Raceway. Thome was able to lead the final three laps to earn the checkered flag in the IMCA Northern Sport Modified Feature. Thome started the feature on the outside of the fourth row and was outside the podium positions for the first half of the feature event. Thome was able to charge forward in the final laps as he went from third to first in two laps to hold ship and score the victory. Racing with a sense of urgency in hopes of not getting caught in any accidents in the early laps, Jacob Olmstead of Overton was able to drive with gumption to move from his fourth row starting position to third place when the green flag was dropped. Olmstead was able to advance into the second place position on lap four and one lap later became the leader, a place he would stay until Thome on a late re-start was able to use the cushion to his advantage and drive around Olmstead on the outside. Olmstead then tried to return the favor but ran out of real estate and was forced to settle with runner-up accolades. Troy Bayne of Hershey was up on the wheel early as well. Bayne was able to drive from his third row starting spot into second place for the first three laps of the feature. Bayne was able to stay among the lead group and out of trouble and his efforts paid off big time as he dropped to fourth and then went one more step up the ladder in the final four laps to earn third place honors. Zane Turner of North Platte and Brady Henderson of Curtis were the fourth and fifth across the finish line in the feature.

Working his way to the front weaving through traffic, Cale Osborn of Cozad was able to score the IMCA Stock Car feature victory, as it was a rollercoaster of emotions for Osborn racing fans as he kept it interesting until the bitter end. Osborn started out on the inside of the fourth row and was able to drive his way into the top five on the second lap and even further up towards the front to second place on the sixth lap. Going one step further up on the podium, during the final four laps, Osborn went two-wheeling as well and lived to tell about it in the winners circle. Hot on his tail during the final two laps, Mike Nichols of Harlan, Iowa was able to put pressure on Osborn during the final laps, but it wasn’t enough as Nichols was forced to settle with second place accolades. Nichols started in the sixth row and was being patient working through traffic to not reach to the podium positions until the final four laps. Recovering very nicely as he fought off the powerplant gremlins, the Norton Nightmare Casey Woken of Norton, Kansas was able to turn the tides and make his way onto the podium after being scored 23rd on lap two. Woken didn’t make it into the top 10 until the feature was over half over. He continued to drive forward and ended up in third place for the final two laps. Stone Cold Steve Aitken of Cozad and Ondre Rexford of Montezuma, Kansas were able to earn fourth and fifth place paydays for their efforts