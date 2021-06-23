J.J. Hickle Wins The Fred Brownfield Classic

Bryan Hulbert – ELMA, Wash. (June 20, 2021) Considered his home track, winning the Fred Brownfield Classic at Grays Harbor Raceway has been a lone-time goal for J.J. Hickle. On Sunday night, that goal was finally realized as the Quilcene, Wash. native shot to the lead on Lap 6 and never looked back.

“This is our big one. I have so much respect for Fred and everything he did. I’ve wanted to win this race forever, and we finally got it done,” stated Hickle, who rebounded from a destroyed racecar the night before.

Hickle’s third win of the season with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, three tries at the start, finally saw Hickle in pursuit of Oregon’s Tyler Thompson the first five laps.

Moving around the three-eighths-mile oval, Hickle was glued to the No. 22x for several laps before finally making the pass. Green all the way to Lap 25, Hickle had amassed a nearly five-second lead before Colby Thornhill lost power in the third and fourth turns to bring out the caution.

Running away on the restart, Hickle left the race for second between Thompson and Trey Starks. Quick to the bottom of the first and second turns, the No. 55 took over the position. Able to make up some ground in the final laps, it wasn’t enough to deny the Hickle who hit the line with 1.491-seconds to spare. The race’s biggest mover from 15th, Starks runner-up finish is his fifth career podium finish. Third for Thompson marks his best career finish with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

Jason Solwold was fourth, with Matt Covington completing the top five, to take over second in tour standings.

Greg Hamilton crossed sixth with Blake Hahn seventh. Colton Heath made up five positions to eighth, with Ryan Bickett also advancing 13 spots to finish ninth. Brock Lemley completed the top ten.

A total of 39 drivers took part in the 2021 Fred Brownfield Classic, with 36 on hand Sunday night. SCE Gaskets Heat Race wins went to J.J. Hickle, Matt Covington, Tyler Thompson, and Jason Solwold. BMRS B-Feature wins went to Chase Goetz and Logan Forler. Two provisionals were used by Travis Reber and Alex Hill.

The next event for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network is the 49th running the Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup presented by the Skagit Casino Resort on June 24, 25, and 26. Each night gets underway at 7:00 P.M. (PDT). Tickets are on sale at http://www.skagitspeedway.com

Skagit Speedway will be shown live on Racinboys.tv and MAVTV Plus. The Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup is part of the Racinboys.com monthly subscription ($29.99 a month). The MAVTV Plus broadcast is included in their yearly subscription plans ($99.99 per year).

The 2021 season is the 30th year of competition for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2021, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

Grays Harbor Raceway (Elma, Wash.)

Fred Brownfield Classic – Night 2

Sunday, June 20, 2021

Car Count: 36

Event Count: 39

SCE Gaskets Heat Races (Top 16 in Passing Points advance to the A-Feature)

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 63-JJ Hickle[3]; 2. 17-Cam Smith[4]; 3. 96-Greg Hamilton[7]; 4. 91-Chase Goetz[5]; 5. 28-Scott Bogucki[8]; 6. 76-Shawn Rice[1]; 7. 10C-Chance Crum[2]; 8. (DNF) 21-Jesse Schlotfeldt[6]; 9. (DNF) 12-Steven Snawder[9]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 95-Matt Covington[3]; 2. 21P-Robbie Price[2]; 3. 22L-Garen Linder[5]; 4. 52-Blake Hahn[7]; 5. 4L-Lane Taylor[9]; 6. 2L-Logan Forler[6]; 7. 77X-Alex Hill[8]; 8. 99-Malachi Gemmer[4]; 9. (DNF) 33S-Lance Sargent[1]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 22X-Tyler Thompson[5]; 2. 33-Colton Heath[2]; 3. 29-Willie Croft[4]; 4. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[7]; 5. 55-Trey Starks[9]; 6. 0J-Jay Cole[8]; 7. 75-Brian Boswell[3]; 8. 88-Travis Reber[6]; 9. 28R-Eric Rockl[1]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 18-Jason Solwold[1]; 2. 15-Jeff Dunlap[3]; 3. 17B-Ryan Bickett[2]; 4. 10L-Brock Lemley[7]; 5. 19-Colby Thornhill[5]; 6. 33T-Tyler Driever[6]; 7. 56-Joel Myers[8]; 8. 17C-Chris Bullock[4]; 9. (DNS) 14-Bailey Sucich

BMRS B-Feature (Top 3 from each advance to the A-Feature)

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 91-Chase Goetz[2]; 2. 28-Scott Bogucki[1]; 3. 19-Colby Thornhill[3]; 4. 56-Joel Myers[5]; 5. 33T-Tyler Driever[4]; 6. 21-Jesse Schlotfeldt[9]; 7. 75-Brian Boswell[6]; 8. 33S-Lance Sargent[10]; 9. 88-Travis Reber[7]; 10. 17C-Chris Bullock[8]

B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 2L-Logan Forler[3]; 2. 0J-Jay Cole[2]; 3. 17B-Ryan Bickett[1]; 4. 77X-Alex Hill[4]; 5. 12-Steven Snawder[9]; 6. 76-Shawn Rice[5]; 7. 99-Malachi Gemmer[7]; 8. 28R-Eric Rockl[8]; 9. 10C-Chance Crum[6]; 10. 14-Bailey Sucich[10]

Sawblade.com A-Feature

A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 63-JJ Hickle[2]; 2. 55-Trey Starks[15]; 3. 22X-Tyler Thompson[1]; 4. 18-Jason Solwold[5]; 5. 95-Matt Covington[3]; 6. 96-Greg Hamilton[4]; 7. 52-Blake Hahn[9]; 8. 33-Colton Heath[13]; 9. 17B-Ryan Bickett[22]; 10. 10L-Brock Lemley[11]; 11. 91-Chase Goetz[17]; 12. 21P-Robbie Price[12]; 13. 28-Scott Bogucki[19]; 14. 2L-Logan Forler[18]; 15. 0J-Jay Cole[20]; 16. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[10]; 17. 22L-Garen Linder[7]; 18. 19-Colby Thornhill[21]; 19. 15-Jeff Dunlap[6]; 20. 17-Cam Smith[8]; 21. 4L-Lane Taylor[14]; 22. 29-Willie Croft[16]; 23. 88-Travis Reber[23]; 24. 77X-Alex Hill[24]

Lap Leader(s): Tyler Thompson 1-5; J.J. Hickle 6-30

Hard Charger: Trey Starks +13

High Point Driver: Tyler Thompson

Provisional(s): Travis Reber (Points); Alex Hill (Points)

ASCS Online:

Instagram: LucasOilASCS

Broadcast: FloRacing.com and Racinboys.com

Live-Scoring (Where Applicable): MRP Live

2021 Driver Standings (Top 10): 1. JJ Hickle 1,548; 2. Matt Covington 1,520, 3. Blake Hahn 1,514; 4. Scott Bogucki 1,417; 5. Dylan Westbrook 1,363; 6. Colby Thornhill 1,221; 7. Seth Bergman 1,210; 8. Ryan Bickett 1,188; 9. Travis Reber 1,008; 10. Alex Hill 1,002;

2021 A-Feature Winner(s): JJ Hickle – 3 (3/19 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway; 3/20 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway; 6/20 – Grays Harbor Raceway); Scott Bogucki – 2 (5/21 – Tri-City Speedway; 5-29 – Lake Ozark Speedway); Blake Hahn – 2 (4/17 – Park Jefferson Speedway); 5/15 – Volunteer Speedway); Blane Heimbach – 1 (5/1 – Selinsgrove Speedway); Matt Covington – 1 (5/8 – I-96 Speedway); Ryan Timms – 1 (May 30 – Lake Ozark Speedway); Cam Smith – 1 (6/19 – Gray