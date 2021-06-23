IMCA amends G-60 tire rule effective June 23

VINTON, Iowa – Due to nation-wide supply shortages, officials at the International Motor Contest Association have announced they will amend existing tire rules in all divisions mandating use of the IMCA stamped Hoosier G-60 tire.

Effective Wednesday, June 23, drivers in those divisions will be allowed to groove Hoosier G-60 tires for use at all IMCA sanctioned events.

“Product shortages across the racing industry are widespread,” said IMCA President Brett Root. “This situation is well outside of IMCA’s control. We want to provide our racers every opportunity to do what they feel is necessary to reduce consumption or extend the life of their tires. We will continue to monitor the situation and adjust accordingly.”

At this time, the tire amendment does not apply to any division where use of the stamped G-60 is not required. Root also noted that any decision on tire rules for the Sprint Cars would be made at the discretion of RaceSaver’s Roger Hadan.