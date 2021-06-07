Dan Alamaa Sweeps At Colorado National Speedway

Dan Alamaa Sweeps the Tito’s Handmade Vodka Short Track Sizzler

Galitz Transportation Late Models.

For the final feature race of the night, 17 late models took the green flag for the 30 lap race. #98 Lee Kemmit and #16 Steve Mills started on the front row, but #98 Lee Kemmit quickly found himself out front as #16 Steve Mills and #6R Tommy Roe battled for second. The first caution came out when the #58 Bryce Weinmaster and #17x Mariah Boudrieau tangled together allowing the field to bunch up again. Just after the half way mark, #24 Eric Bowers, #98 Lee Kemmit, and #6R Tommy Roe were three wide for the lead. #8 Dan Alamaa started 8th and made his way to the lead at the end of the 30 lap feature.

Quick Time: #8 Dan Alamaa 17.196

Dash: #94 Kyle Morse

Fast Dash: #8 Dan Alamaa

Feature: #8 Dan Alamaa

TBK Bank Super Stocks.

#14e Eric Phelps and #32 Cody Milan started on the front row for the 30 lap Super Stock feature. 3 laps into the race, #23 Jordan Abeyta, #55 Damian Lockhart, and #45E Rebecca Simpson got together in turns 3 and 4. After going back green, #3 Mike Cox and #15 Jereme Wall were running 1-2 when another caution came out on lap 7 for a spin. On the restart, #15 Jereme Wall had a flat tire and had to pull off the track, but quickly after the restart we went yellow again when #49 Chris Cox, #32 Cody Milan, and #99 Sam Messerli got together. Since the field did not complete a lap, #15 Jereme Wall was able to stay on the lead lap and made his way back through the field. After a late caution, the #3 Mike Cox and #15 Jereme Wall led the field to the green for the green-white-chackered. After a close battle between #3 and #15, #3 Mike Cox took the win for the eventful Super Stock feature.

Quick Time: #3 Mike Cox 19.421

Dash: #86 Tim Coate

Fast Dash: #3 Mike Cox

Feature: #3 Mike Cox

Rock n Roll Brewery Pure Stocks.

#5c Kyle Carrasco and #42 Brandon McCormick led the pure stocks to the green for the second time in 2021. At the halfway point, the second caution of the race came out when #42 Brandon McCormick, #8 Issac Alamawari, and #OH7 Aubrei Hilton got tangled together ending Hilton’s run. #OH6 Mahkrysta Hilton was dominant all night after setting quick time and winning the fast dash and quickly found her way to the front after the first restart. After several cars were battling for position and unfortunate brakes, #OH6 Mahkrysta Hilton went on to get her first pure stock win for the 2021 season.

Quick Time: #OH6 Mahkrysta Hilton

Dash: #14G Brian Galvin

Fast Dash: #OH6 Mahkrysta Hilton

Feature: #OH6 Mahkrysta Hilton

Elite Diesel Service Figure 8’s.

#88 Thomas Huffman and #08 Travis Sanders led the Figure 8’s to the green for the 20 lap feature. The first caution came quickly after the drop of the green flag when the #15 Jereme Wall, #92 Jason Wall, #88 Thomas Huffman, and #2 Jeremy Jackson got together in the first corner. After clearing the cars, the #52 Jared Wall, and #15 Jereme Wall were running 1-2 battling back and forth until we had a late caution for the #64 Michael Kephart spinning onto the dirt pile. #15 Jereme Wall took the checkered flag followed by #52 Jared Wall and #92 Jason Wall.

Fast Dash: #17 Harry Livermore Jr

Feature: #15 Jereme Wall

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Late Models

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 8 Dan Alamaa Colorado Springs

2. 31 Richard Smith Gering NE

3. 6R Tommy Roe Thornton

4. 76 Chad Cowan

5. 48 Mikey Blackard (R) Lakewood

6. 24 Eric Bowers Colorado Springs

7. 94 Kyle Morse Peyton CO

8. 60 Chris Cox (R) Thornton CO

9. 88 Brad Skufca (R) Greeley CO

10. 33 Christopher Buskirt Bayard NE

11. 99 Sam Messerli Thornton

12. 16 Steve Mills Colorado Springs

13. 98 Lee Kemmit Brighton

14. 72 Gary Cagle Ft. Collins CO

15. 50 Justin McKeachie Aurora

16. 17x Mariah Boudrieau (R) Colorado Springs

17. 58 Bryce Weinmaster (R) Brighton Co

Super Stocks

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 3 Mike Cox Englewood

2. 15 Jereme Wall Commerce City

3. 11w Scott Long Lyman NE

4. 99Jr Ryan Raley Jr Bennett

5. 90 Alex Rodriguez Phoenix AZ

6. 04 Bill Simmons II Pueblo

7. 23 Jordan Abeyta Denver

8. 14e Eric Phelps (R) Cheyenne WY

9. 45E Rebecca Simpson Colorado Springs

10. 86 Tim Coate Highlands Ranch CO

11. 1NE Troy Witthar Arvada

12. 99 Sam Messerli Thornton

13. 21 Chris Nelson

14. 7 David Robinson (R) Johnstown

15. 4 Chris Jordan Mead

16. 55 Damian Lockhart

17. 53 David Noah (R) Lakewood

18. 6D Rick Duckworth Arvada

19. 32 Cody Milan Fort Collins

20. 49 Chris Cox Keenesburg

21. 19 Shelby Cortese Thornton

DNS 21R Robert Hoard

Pure Stocks

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. OH6 Mahkrysta Hilton Brighton

2. 60 Matthew Hill Brighton

3. 34 Ronald Johnson Westminster

4. 15 Brendon Knowles Highlands Ranch

5. 4 Brian Galvin Jr Byers

6. 21 Jamie Ward Denver

7. 9 Cole Baker Fort Collins

8. 66 Matt Sowash Englewood

9. 5C Kyle Carrasco Hudson

10. 46 Rich Barwinski Casa Grande AZ

11. 14G Brian Galvin Byers

12. 20 Tanner Faatz Windsor

13. 33 Alex Krivocheev Wheat Ridge

14. 8 Isaac Almaswari Brighton

15. 76 Russell Darnell Dacono

16. 02 Chan Raley Bennett

17. 8A Austin Richards Arvada

18. 22 Addison Hill Brighton

19. OH7 Aubrei Hilton Brighton

20. 23A Alyssa Salazar Arvada

21. M60 Morris Christner Elizabeth

22. 38C Colton Green Arvada

DQ 42 Brandon McCormick Henderson

Figure 8’s

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 15 Jereme Wall Commerce City CO

2. 52 Jared Wall Commerce City

3. 92 Jason Wall (R) Brighton Co

4. 17 Harry Livermore Jr Denver CO

5. 7 Daniel Wood Greeley

6. 18 Dennis Stepanich III Thornton CO

7. 2 Jeremy Jackson Denver CO

8. 1 Issac Martinez (R) Denver CO

9. 64 Michael Kephart (R) Commerce City CO

10. 67 Kaleigh Swenson (R) Strasburg CO

11. 08 Travis Sanders Aurora CO

12. 88 Thomas Huffman Golden CO

DNS 38 Cassidy Creekmore Littleton CO