Colton Osborn Tops Fred Beardsley Memorial At Dawson County

Kelly Ninas, Lexington Neb (June 20, 2021) — Honoring a former racer and die-hard fan, the competitors at Dawson County Raceway challenged tooth and nail to earn the privilege of driving into the winners circle on Fred Beardsley Memorial Night on Sunday evening in Lexington, Nebraska.

Standing atop of the podium were some returners as well as several newcomers on Sunday

evening at Dawson County Raceway. Ruling the roost were the five some of Colton Osborn,

Brandon Spanjer, Mike Nichols, Tyler Barribo and Justin Schmidt.

Working through traffic and using a hot rod that was as fast as a rocket ship, Colton Osborn of Cozad was able to walk away with the victory in the IMCA Modified Feature. Osborn started on the outside of the second row and was fifth overall at the end of the first lap when he started his climb to the front. It was during the eighth lap that Osborn of Cozad was able to power his way into the lead and never look back to earn the victory. Blasting onto the scene and earning rave reviews for his efforts was Chaz Baca of Mesa, Arizona, the current IMCA National Points leader, during his initial visit to Dawson County Raceway. Baca was able showcase great consistency throughout the feature event as he was able to move up from his third row starting position to be among the leaders from the onset and remain near the front to earn second place accolades. Early leader Dillon Schultz of North Platte started on the inside of the second row and was able to lead the first lap as well as the following seven laps before he relinquished the lead. Schultz was able to stay among the lead group and be rewarded for his efforts with a third place finish. Jacob Wolsleben of Cozad was able to move up from eighth to fourth and Bryan Herrick was able to increase his position two spots from the start to finish fifth overall.

In the right spot at the right time paid off dearly for Brandon Spanjer of Crete, Nebraska.

Spanjer was able to ride the cushion for all it was worth to gain an early lead and cruise to the victory in the IMCA Northern Sport Modified Feature. Spanjer was able to avoid the lap one incidents and then prosper greatly on the re-start by riding the cushion into the lead, a position that he held throughout the feature. Starting on the outside of the fourth row, it took the first few laps for Jacob Olmstead of Overton to maneuver through traffic into second place.

Olmstead would stay in second place as he ran out of real estate, trying to reel in the leader and was forced to settle with second place honors. Looking to return to the podium, Robbie Thome of Spalding was able to work through traffic with ease after he started in the fifth row when the green flag was dropped. Thome was fifth for the first four laps before he was able to expertly weave through traffic into fourth place and one lap later into third place where he was gaining on the leaders but the laps dwindled down and he crossed the finish line in third place. Dane Martindale of Lincoln and Hershey’s Troy Bayne were able to earn fourth and fifth place accolades in the feature.

Coming from deep in the field, Mike Nichols of Harlan, Iowa was able to weather the storm

of heavy hitters to earn the checkered flag at the end of the IMCA Stock Car Feature. Nichols started in the fourth row and was testing the waters on the bottom of the race track as well as using the cushion to his advantage to be among the lead group during the first five laps. He exchanged the lead a couple times during the five laps prior to the halfway point, where the Harlan Hustler was able to score the lead for good and roll to a victory. Being in the right place at the right time, Cale Osborn of Cozad was able to drive his way onto the podium by taken over the second place position on the white flag lap and finish as the runner-up. Osborn started his feature trek in the fourth row and was able to use the cushion to his advantage. Early leader Jeff Whiting of Gothenburg was able to lead the way for the first five laps as he set a blistering pace for fellow racers to chase. Whiting relinquished the lead soon thereafter but he was able to stay among the podium finishers to earn a bronze medal finish. Veteran wheelmen Bo Egge of Kearney and Stone Cold Steve Aitken of Cozad were credited with fourth and fifth place, respectively.