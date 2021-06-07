Chase Briscoe Dominates At Sonoma

Tadd Haislop SONOMA, Calif.  (June 6, 2021)  Chase Briscoe entered Saturday’s General Tire 200 at Sonoma Raceway for the ARCA Menards Series West primarily because the NASCAR Cup Series regular needed practice for Sunday’s Toyota / Save Mart 350 on a track at which he had never raced.

The 26-year-old indeed logged plenty of repetitions on the 12-turn, 2.52-mile road course as he led every lap of the second West Series race of the 2021 season.

Driving the No. 14 Huffy-Parker Boats Ford, Briscoe, the 2016 ARCA Menards Series champion, picked up his first West win in his fourth series start. He also started three West Series races in 2013.

For Briscoe, though, the General Tire 200 was all about preparation for Sunday’s Cup Series race.

“It’s a really cool place,” said Briscoe of Sonoma Raceway. “I’ve never been out here. With no Cup practice or qualifying, it was kind of crucial to come run this race. I feel like I learned a lot just going out there and running 50 laps today and just learning the race track.”

Briscoe took the lead on Lap 1 on Saturday and never gave it up despite seven cautions throughout the race.

Dylan Lupton, the former West Series regular who now dabbles in NASCAR’s national series, finished second at Sonoma driving for Bill McAnally Racing. It was his first West race since he finished second in the 2014 series standings.

“Overall it was a good day,” allowed Lupton. “We wanted one spot better, but Chase was really good out there.”

P.J. Pedroncelli, the Sonoma native who has raced part-time in the West Series since 2008, finished third Saturday, easily a new career best. Prior to the General Tire 200, Pedroncelli had not earned a top-10 finish in 13 West Series starts.

Pedroncelli also raced alongside his father Paul on Saturday. Paul Pedroncelli finished 13th in his first race on the ARCA Menards platform.

“We didn’t have a very fast qualifying car,” said P.J. Pedroncelli, who started 14th. “But I knew we had a long-term thing. We saved our stuff, and it paid off in the end.”

Cole Moore finished fourth. Todd Souza, who was forced to battle back from a pass-through penalty after he jumped the green flag at the start of the race, finished fifth.

Dean Thompson, pole-sitter Jake Drew, Bridget Burgess, Ryan Philpot and Bobby Hillis Jr. rounded out the top 10.

Jesse Love, who left the 2021 West opener at Phoenix in March as the highest finishing series regular, had a rough day at Sonoma. He was involved in multiple incidents, and a gear issue compounded his issues, leading to a 19th-place finish.

NASCAR Truck Series regular Zane Smith, who entered Saturday’s race after crashing on the first lap of the West opener at Phoenix, suffered more bad luck at Sonoma. He blew an engine on the pace lap and finished 22nd.

By virtue of his eighth-place finish at Phoenix and his fifth-place run Saturday, Souza left Sonoma as the ARCA Menards Series West points leader. Pedroncelli is second ahead of Moore in third.

The West Series returns to action Saturday, July 3, for the NAPA Auto Parts 150 at Irwindale Speedway. That race will be shown live on NBC Sports’ TrackPass.

A replay of Saturday’s race at Sonoma will broadcast on NBCSN on Wednesday, June 9 at 6 p.m. ET.

ARCA Menards West Series race number 2 of 2
Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, CA
50 laps* on a 2.520 mile road course (126.000 miles)

Time of race: 1:58:23
Average speed: 65.138 mph
Pole speed: 89.074 mph		 Cautions: 7 for 21 laps
Margin of victory: 3.110 sec
Attendance: n/a
Lead changes: 1

Glossary    2021 ARCA Menards West Series results   /   2021 standings
POS ST # DRIVER CAR LAPS STATUS LED PTS
1 3 14    Chase Briscoe Huffy / Parker Boats   (Chad Bryant) Ford 51 running 51 48
2 6 4    Dylan Lupton Lupton Excavation   (Alex McAnally) Toyota 51 running 0 42
3 14 33    Paul Pedroncelli, Jr. Pedroncelli Mobile Bottling   (P.J. Pedroncelli) Chevrolet 51 running 0 41
4 10 99    Cole Moore * NAPA Power Premium Plus   (Alex McAnally) Toyota 51 running 0 40
5 2 13    Todd Souza Central Coast Cabinets   (Kelly Souza) Ford 51 running 0 39
6 13 51    Dean Thompson * Thompson Pipe Group   (Tim Huddleston) Ford 51 running 0 38
7 1 9    Jake Drew * Sunrise Ford / Lucas Oil   (Bob Bruncati) Ford 51 running 0 38
8 9 88    Bridget Burgess HMH Construction   (Sarah Burgess) Chevrolet 51 running 0 36
9 20 52    Travis Philpott * Hacienda Pools   (Ryan Philpott) Chevrolet 51 running 0 35
10 21 27    Bobby Hillis, Jr. First Impression Press   (Bobby Hillis) Chevrolet 51 running 0 34
11 18 7    Takuma Koga GR Garage / Takatsuji / CKB / PPIM   (Jerry Pitts) Toyota 51 running 0 33
12 12 6    Trevor Huddleston Sunrise Ford / Lucas Oil / Haas Dev / Terra C   (Bob Bruncati) Ford 51 running 0 32
13 22 31    Paul Pedroncelli Select Mobile Bottlers   (Paul Pedroncelli) Chevrolet 51 running 0 31
14 7 19    Eric Nascimento * RJ’s Paintshop   (Bill McAnally) Toyota 42 mechanical 0 30
15 17 86    Tim Spurgeon Kleen Blast / David’s Racing Products   (Tim Spurgeon) Chevrolet 38 crash 0 29
16 11 80    Brian Kamisky SK Construction / Wards Concrete   (Brian Kamisky) Chevrolet 37 crash 0 28
17 15 77    Dave Smith 181 Freemont Residences / Fikse Wheels / Peel   (Joe Nava) Toyota 36 crash 0 27
18 16 42    Tony Toste * Toste Construction / Seal Master   (Bruce Cook) Toyota 34 engine 0 26
19 8 16    Jesse Love NAPA Auto Parts   (Bill McAnally) Toyota 29 mechanical 0 25
20 5 54    Joey Iest * AG Center 59   (Mike Naake) Ford 6 engine 0 24
21 4 17    Zane Smith MadoroM Wine / Best Western Sonoma Chevrolet 0 oil line 0 23
22 19 68    Rodd Kneeland Florian Ind / Rodd Fundraising / Hwy 12 Wrkg   (Rodd Kneeland) Chevrolet 0 clutch 0 22
