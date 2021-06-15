Brett Yackey NASCAR Super Late Models At CNS

Brett Yackey Rocks on Rock’n Roll Brewery Night

Mountain States Fire Protection Super Late Models.

The 40 lap Super Late Model feature began with #02 Steve Thompson and #05C Nick Copper on the front row. The first caution came out for the #88 Jonathan Knee and #14 Brody Moore with 29 laps to go allowing #61 Matt Martinez to take over the lead on the restart. At the halfway point, #32 Brett Yackey took over the lead from #61 Matt Martinez. A late caution with 6 laps to go didn’t stop #32 Brett Yackey as he went on to win the race.

Quick Time: #88 Jonathan Knee 15.768

Feature : #32 Brett Yackey

AC Transmission Legend Cars.

Number 39 Zeke Hanger and #14 Jacob Nutall led the first legend feature of the night to the green flag for the 25 lap race. With 13 laps to go, the #14 and #39 collided in the front of the field bringing out the first caution of the race. #14 and #39 started in the back after leaving the track which put #08 Krystal Faulkingham on the front row for the restart. After a couple more cautions #08 Krystal Faulkingham was still leading the race, but #39 Zeke Hanger was moving through the field and was in the top 5 with 5 laps to go. #39 Zeke Hanger caught #08 Krystal Faulkingham in turn 3 on the last lap to win the first legend feature of the night.

The second 25 lap legend feature of the night started with #9 Jason Irwin and #21 Ryan Jones on the front row. #22 Chris Eggleston quickly started working his way through the field after starting 9th, as #9 Jason Irwin led the first half of the race. #22 Chris Eggleston took over the lead on lap 14 as #66 Kyle Clegg, #37 Tanner Scarberry, and #30 Darrell J Stewart battled for position behind him. #22 Chris Eggleston took the win for the second legend feature.

Quick Time: #22 Chris Eggleston 18.350

Dash: #5 Gary Wegener

Fast Dash: #22 Chris Eggleston

Feature: #39 Zeke Hanger

Fast Feature: #22 Chris Eggleston

Whittar Racing Trains.

For the first time since 2019, 6 trains took the green for the 7 lap race. #311 Bipolar Express and #45 Trump Train started on the front row for the start of the race, but with 6 laps to go the yellow came out for #26 Slam Track as they were not able to get going at the start of the race. #86 Last Call made their way from the back of the field to pass #151 Crazy Train for the lead 2 laps into the race. As the #45 Trump Train slowed at the X, #01 Dukes Of Hazard was able to make the pass for 4th position while #86 Last Call takes the win for the first race in 2021.

Feature: #86 Last Call

Bandoleros.

For the second time in 2021, the bandoleros took the green for their 12 lap feature. #33 Dillyn Kellogg got out to an early lead after starting on the front row while #68 Wyatt Dent and #52 Nic Wall battled for second and third. With 9 laps to go, the #68 and #52 tangled together bringing out the yellow. After the restart the #33 and #68 battled for the lead and #68 Wyatt Dent took over the lead with 2 to go and went on to win the race.

Dash: #33 Dillyn Kellogg

Bandit Feature: #68 Wyatt Dent

Outlaw Feature: #52 Nic Wall

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Super Late Models

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 32 Brett Yackey Greeley CO

2. 05c Nick Cooper (R) Loveland

3. 14 Brody Moore (R) Dillon

4. 02 Steve Thompson (R) Scottsbluff NE

5. 55L Damian Lackhart (R) Brighton CO

6. 88 Jonathan Knee Fort Collins

7. 61 Matt Martinez Parker CO

Legend Cars

Fast Feature

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 22 Chris Eggleston Thornton

2. 9 Jason Irwin Albuquerque NM

3. 15 Danny Medina Colorado Springs

4. 21 Ryan Jones Arvada

5. 37 Tanner Scarberry Denver

6. 66 Kyle Clegg Westminster

7. 16 Travis Roe Thornton

8. 6 Scotty Scott Arvada

9. 87 Tim Trostel Thornton

10. 17D Dustin Tilbury Edgewood NM

11. 50 Tyler Wiggans Colorado Springs

12. 71 Colton Crocker Brighton

13. 69 Haydon Moody Arvada

14. 5 Gary Wegener Kalama WA

15. 45 Cole Tuttle Blackhawk

16. 28 Adam Powers Silverthorne

17. 40 Dillon Foster Arvada

18. 91 Martin Gatzulis Wichita KS

19. 44 Alfred Matthews Arvada

20. 30 Darrell J Stewart Arvada

DNS 00 Chris Saykally Westminster

Regular Feature

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 39 Zeke Hanger Brighton

2. 08 Krystal Faulkingham Westminster

3. 90 Chasen Groff Denver

4. 14 Jacob Nutall (R) Parker

5. 51 Casey Wiggans (R) Colorado Springs

6. 99 Tessa Marine (R) Littleton

7. 17 BreAnn Birney Cheyenne WY

8. 95 Jessilyn Dike Westminster

9. 97 Bill Blevins Arvada

10. 42 Jim Bowman Livermore

11. 78 Ashlyn Himler Erie

12. 04 Natalie Foster Westminster

13. 18 JJ Sanders Aurora

14. 63 Gary Walker (R) Commerce City

15. 88 Paul Himler Erie

16. 32 Cody Milan Fort Collins

DNS 38 Garrett Wilson (R) Platteville

Trains

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 86 Last Call

2. 151 Crazy Train

3. 311 Bipolar Express

4. 01 Dukes Of Hazard

5. 45 Trump Train

DNS 26 Slam Track

Bandoleros

Bandits & Outlaws

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 68 Wyatt Dent Brighton

2. 52 Nic Wall Commerce City

3. 33 Dillyn Kellogg Denver

4. 23 Javon Barnard Wheatridge

5. 61 Lilly Tuttle Denver